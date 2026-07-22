I recently came across this post that discusses plans within Project Artichoke to get drugs into all of us without our consent.

So I looked up the document.

Project Artichoke (Project Bluebird), if you’re not already familiar, was a mind control program, initiated in 1951, that gathered information together with the intelligence divisions of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and FBI. Its primary goal was to see if it could create a “Manchurian candidate” (an unwitting assassin). Project Artichoke involved experiments using LSD, hypnosis and isolation as forms of control and manipulation for interrogations on human subjects. It eventually evolved into MKUltra.

Excerpts from the 1952 Project Artichoke document from the CIA Reading Room reveals some of the details of this pursuit. Read through and decide whether these research tactics and the methods they describe were ever truly abandoned.

I. Chemicals (Including Drugs)

It is believed that specific research should be undertaken to develop new chemicals or drugs or to improve known elements for use in Artichoke. A study should be made to determine what drugs are best suited for direct use on subjects along the lines of amytal or pentothal and which drugs are best for indirect or long-range approach to subjects. This second type of drug should be one that could be administered over a considerable period of time, possibly being placed in food or water and would either have an agitating effect (producing anxiety, nervousness, tension, etc.) or a depressive effect (creating a feeling of despondency, hopelessness, lethargy, etc). This study should include chemicals or drugs that can effectively be concealed in common items such as food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes, etc. This new type of drug should also be capable of use in standard medical treatments such as vaccinations, shots, etc.

II. Gases, Aerosols, Etc

It is felt that an exhaustive study should be made of various gases and aerosols that would be effective in Artichoke work. Also a study should be made of oxygen (or other similar type) deficiencies. In this connection, gas guns, jets or sprays, both concealed or open, should be studied. In addition, the problem of possible brain injury and amnesia following lack of oxygen or exposure to other gases should be examined.

III. High and Low Pressures

The effects of high or low pressure on individuals should be examined as a possible basis for future Artichoke work.

IV. Sound

The writer has been unable to obtain any worthwhile information in this field that would specifically apply to the Artichoke problem. However, it is felt that a considerable amount of research could profitably be expended in the field of sound. This research should include the effect on human beings of various types of vibrations, monotonous sounds, concussion, ultra high frequency, ultrasonics, the effect of consistently repeated words, sounds, continuous suggestion, non-rhythmic sounds, whispers, etc.

V. Bacteria, Plant Cultures, Fungi, Poisons of Various Types Etc.

This field may be conceivably be valuable in that these media are capable of producing illnesses, which in turn would produce high fevers, delirium, etc. It is also well know that species of mushroom produces of certain type of intoxication and mental derangement. While this group is closely related to I above (Drugs), it is conceivable that they could be handled as a different as a different type of research.

VI. Diet, Dietary Deficiencies

This important subject has not been properly explored from the point of view of Artichoke work. The removal of certain basic food elements such as sugar, starch, calcium, vitamins, proteins, etc from the food of an individual over a certain period of time will produce psychological and physical reactions in an individual. A study should be made to determine whether or not removal of certain food elements from the diet of prisoners over a given period of time will materially condition them for Artichoke work. Highly spiced food and extremely salty foods are constantly reported in intelligence reports in connection with interrogation. While it’s probably that this is solely to produce thirst, research may show it has other effects. In this connection, it is conceivably possible that if certain dietary deficiencies produce advantageous results from an Artichoke point of view, specially canned foods having elements removed could be manufactured or prepared for individuals held in custody.

VII. Electroshock

…We have been unable to find any indication that electroshock has been used to gain information from or control an individual directly. The writer has been unable to find anywhere that the electroshock coma has been used as a means of gaining hypnotic control of an individual… Whether electroshock can produce controlled amnesias does not appear to be established except in the time area immediately surrounding the eletroshock treatment, and although it’s possible that severe of sustained electroshock may produce a vegetable, it is doubted if the Agency will support this activity.

VIII. Electro-Narcosis, Electro Sleep Inducing Machines

This field should be thoroughly explored. The idea of obtaining a sleep or sheeplike coma or a narcosis by electronics would appear to have a great deal of merit from an Artichoke point of view. The writer has been told that there are electronic sleep-inducing machines that are of the non-shock, non-painful variety. One of these was reported to be in use at the University of Richmond Hospital, Richmond, Virginia… Whether or not the machine is dangerous is unknown, but if the electronically-induced sleep could be obtained and that sleep used as a means for hypnotic control of an individual, this apparatus might be of extreme value to the Artichoke work.

IX. Lobotomy, Brain Surgery

The writer is of the opinion that the agency, under no circumstances, would consider this type of thing as an operative measure. However, it is felt that the subject could be examined by the Medical Staff to ascertain whatever value it may have and whether or not the Soviets could be using this technique as a weapon…

X. Light, Possible Effects of Color, Etc.

The effects of glaring lights upon an individual are well known and have been standard police procedure for years. By the same token, the use of white walls in connection with glaring lights appears to be another standard technique. While these are related techniques that should be studied, the writer is of the opinion that special research should be conducted to determine the effect of continuous exposure of individuals to infra-red and ultraviolet light. Some work might possibly be done involving opaque walls or walls upon which shadow movies could be projected. Also the effect of colors on individuals might be worthy of research as a conditioning mechanism.

XI. Psychological Problems

There are a great many psychological techniques that could be used in connection with the Artichoke work. Many of these techniques are well known and have been used by clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and interrogators for a long time. It might be found that certain of these techniques, particularly if applied in reverse, would be highly advantageous to successful Artichoke operations. Among the psychological problems that might be considered for study would be: A. Moving or vibrating rooms. B. Distorted rooms C. The deliberate creating of an anxiety condition. D. The creating of panic, fear or the exploitation of existing phobias, etc. E. The effect of heat and cold. F. The effect of dampness, dryness or saturated or dry air. G. The general problem of disorientation. H. Completely soundproof areas.

XII. Electronics - General

There are many electronic devices of various types that may be important from an Artichoke point of view. For example — can the electro-encephalograph be used as a device for detecting certain types of treatment that individuals have been subjected to? Does an electro-encephalograph reflect electroshock treatments or head injury or drugging? Does an electro-encephalograph reflect whether or not an individual is under hypnosis? Can an electro-encephalograph be used to affirmatively establish whether amnesia has been produced?

XIII. Hypo-Spray

It would be a great advantage if a small, effective hypo-spray device could be designed along the lines of a fountain pen. This, of course, would necessarily have to include some effective chemical or drug that could be used in this connection with hypo-spray. This would be a very valuable weapon.

XIV. Sheintot Pistol

Set out immediately below is an excerpt from the publication entitled “LUCIAN CARY ON GUNS”, (Fawcett Book 110), article entitled, “Gadget Guns Mean Murder”, pg 122:

“Guns shooting tear gas were made in this country between the two world wars and many police departments bought them. One type was hardly intended for police use since it was no bigger than a fountain pen and was made to look like one. During World War II the Germans made what they called “sheintot” pistols. The German word literally means “appearance of death.” The appearance-of-death pistols used a gas that renders a man unconscious as quickly as holding an ether cone under his nose.

This device should be run down. The writer would like to know the effective range of this weapon, the type of gas used and how long the coma condition lasts. The writer knows that Lucian Cary is a well known authority on guns and has written extensively on such weapons.

Here are some things that come to mind when I read this:

Secret Brain Implants and Neurological Research

This 1995 letter, if authentic, suggests that experiments using mind control brain implants continued to be done on prisoners without their knowledge or consent. Meanwhile, this 2022 Daily Mail article discusses the use of brain chips to manage the behaviour of the convicted and help prevent re-offending.

And Charles Leiber continues to work on injectable brain implants to make us hackable animals…

Geoengineering

The Glitter Conspiracy

This “story" - written by a woman claims to have worked at a glitter factory in NJ - describes a secret client and bizarre events that took place there.

Around 2010, maybe 2011, we started to get a bit stranger customers…big accounts in medicine and technology that get special glitters that are packaged on their own separate lines. Packers need to wear protective gear and you need to complete a course about how to work safely and how to put on and remove protective gear.. And then there is that last customer. It started at the same time I think. In the beginning of 2012, we built a whole new wing on the building for this customer and the packaging was fully automated… They quickly became our biggest client that more than doubled our revenue and bought more glitter than all other accounts combined. There was trouble in that wing. The staff turnover was exceptionally high. And the people that was hired were poorly qualified.

She then shared a letter from a colleague on his death bed. Here are excerpts:

We were never a glitter company. We are an advanced materials and precision company. Our history goes back to the Manhattan Project in 1945… We are a manufacturer of impossible materials for the private military industry. We did nano materials long before ‘81 when the rest of the world just knew them in theory. And we produced the first electromagnetic meta materials in ‘91 - 14 years before the rest of the scientific community discovered how. …In 2010, we created another impossible material. We solved a problem for a pharmaceutical application owned by a military contractor. In short, we created a series of beautiful state-shifting polymer alloys, each with different light refraction indexes to make it match its different delivery mediums. The impossible part of the new material was that it inherently has a stable synthesis with dendrimers. Dendrimers are an amazing pharmaceutical invention, a self-assembling nanostructure that both enhances the bioavailability and delivers the intended drug to the exact right receptors in the body like small worker ants carrying the needed molecules to the location in distress. They are fully hydrophilic, meaning they can make any drug solvable in water and they keep both their structure and properties while being submerged in water at the same time. …What we have done and for what I know, still do, is a crime against humanity. The payloads in all the batches have a common theme: they all disrupt the normal hormone levels in the body and can program anyone to feel anything. It dictates how people feel, and ultimately, how they act. …I think they are using our personnel as test subjects.

Adulterated Food

The 1950s was the decade that modernized the food industry. And you can look at the history of General Foods to learn about all of the interests that converged to build this food giant here.

Dr. Leon Hammer started tracking pulse qualities that were linked to toxicity and became increasingly common throughout his population of patients. As he pondered what kind of broad exposures could be causing this, he recalled a conversation with a friend who worked at General Mills in the 1950’s.

He said, “I’ll tell you what I’m really going to be doing… he said, “I’ve been told create foods such that in 20 years no one will know the true taste of food. Everything is going to be artificial. That’s my real job.“

Meanwhile, we’re now inundated with GMO food and fake and mRNA injected meat. And there currently big campaigns to “fortify” food with folic acid (which is NOT the same as folate).

Graphene

Graphene, which is now in virtually EVERYTHING, has a prominent role in mind control technology.

Biomedical engineering (via graphene-based nanomaterials) will enable brain-computer connections, linked wirelessly to the Internet of Everything through 5G and 6G networks (2030) and artificial intelligence, gradually leading to human-machine fusion (cyborg) before the 2050s. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11618680/

Blue Light

Erosion of Informed Consent

Here’s how former FDA Commissioner Robert Califf introduced the further erosion of informed consent:

Today, I’d like to catch up with you about another critical component of FDA’s oversight of clinical studies: our work to harmonize clinical research regulations and to facilitate the development of medical products to benefit public health… In keeping with this harmonization, the FDA issued a final rule to help advance medical product development without compromising the rights, safety and welfare of people participating in clinical research. The rule provides an exception from the requirement to obtain informed consent when a clinical investigation poses no more than minimal risk to the people participating in the research, and the research includes appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety and welfare of participants.

Vaccines, of course

There are many more things that reek of Project Artichoke in light of this document - masks, lockdowns… the mental illness epidemic… so much of what we’re seeing.

Do you believe that, after so much money was handed off, so many consciences shut down, so many crimes committed, so many truths buried, so much mad science advancement and so much power amassed, that these people would just retreat into everyday lives and walk away?

What seems likely?