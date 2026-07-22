On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Nathan
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I'm going to put a pin in this for now. It's late for me. The good reads are, "Chaos", "Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon", and "The CIA as Organized Crime." All of these books depict a history of sexual blackmail which included the concept of drug-laden prostitutes with a fractured sense of self. More controversial books are difficult to validate when they touch on the topic of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA).

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