On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
16h

I believe that there has been data for years that show that most measles cases are really vaccine strain cases, since the vaccine is a live virus vaccine & there is a percentage of reversion to cold type measles that occurs in the vaccinated individual who then spreads the virus among others. Furthermore, even without reversion to wild type the vaccine strain can spread; when it does it causes sub clinical (& occasionally clinical) cases. These are not routinely investigated to differentiate and in years past, no big deal was made of it. Now this is being weaponized against the MAHA, and RFK Jr.

You can’t hate the MSM & press enough.

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