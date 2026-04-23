From the New Jersey Monitor:

A Hudson County resident was diagnosed with measles following a trip abroad, according to the state Department of Health, which urged people to remain current on their vaccinations and be on the lookout for symptoms: fever, runny nose, cough and eventually a telltale rash.

Conspicuously absent is the vaccination status of the individual, likely a child, since the DOH warns of potential exposure in Hackensack University Medical Center’s pediatric emergency room.

New Jersey rarely misses an opportunity to blame the unvaccinated.

I called the Department of Health this morning for more information and was directed to this web page: www.nj.gov/health/measles.

Meanwhile, this single measles case is already being used to advance both the public health narrative and a push for more funding and legislation. From the same article:

New Jersey counted a dozen measles cases in 2025. Cases around the nation have continued to escalate in recent years across several states, with more than 2,200 recorded last year and at least 1,700 cases diagnosed nationwide by mid-April, health officials said. Health Commissioner Raynard Washington said these trends underscore the need to invest in New Jersey’s immunization system… Lawmakers are now reviewing the $60.7 billion spending plan Sherrill proposed earlier this year and must craft and adopt a final budget before the new fiscal year begins July 1. Under Sherrill’s plan, the state would boost spending on its vaccination program from $1 million this year to $3 million to fund more shots for adults without insurance coverage. Her budget also provides $4.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million, to modernize the state’s immunization information system, which helps health care workers monitor who needs shots and when they are needed. New Jersey is also slated to receive some $17.6 million in federal funding for the national vaccines for children program, which pays to immunize kids who aren’t covered by insurance. Washington called this funding “critical” and said the children’s initiative is “a program our country should be proud of.” “Unfortunately our country does not have a vaccines for adults program,” Washington said, which is why the state is increasing funding for this work. Washington said the programs are especially important as vaccination rates decline in New Jersey and nationwide. The Garden State lost ‘herd immunity’ status last year, meaning the level of immunization coverage is no longer robust enough to prevent some diseases from spreading in the community.

This is exactly, what many of us predicted when the NJDOH proposed changes to N.J.A.C. 8:57, which provides the department with OPRA exemptions for precisely the kind of information I’m seeking now:

Through a lens of epistemic capture, the rules create a closed informational loop, feeding itself our private health data and depriving NJ citizens of critical information when “health threats” are announced and responded to.

From this perspective, we see NJDOH setting up a Public Health Council, an advisory group informed by the Health Commissioner, whose role is to make public health recommendations… to the Health Commissioner. And then there are the rules themselves, which create deliberate blind spots, weave in proposed legislation (effectively bypassing legislative process), and appear to be heavily influenced by federal funding initiatives. Spoiler alert: they also give the Health Commissioner additional discretionary power. And here’s what I mean by “blind spots”. This bit of legalese on pg 15 (of the 320 page document) describes the OPRA exemptions NJDOH is carving out for itself:

The Department proposes new N.J.A.C. 8:57-1.7(c), which would exclude isolation and quarantine orders, material containing the health information of natural persons who participate in medical testing, treatment, vaccination, isolation, or quarantine pursuant to the chapter, and any correspondence, records, reports, and other material associated with medical testing, treatment, vaccination, isolation, or quarantine of natural persons, from the definition of a “government record” that is subject to public access and inspection within the meaning of N.J.S.A. 47:1A-1 et seq., and declare these materials to be exempt from disclosure pursuant to other executive orders and laws. The proposed amendment would be consistent with protections that the Emergency Health Powers Act, N.J.S.A. 26:13-1 et seq., affords this material upon the Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency pursuant to N.J.S.A. 26:13-3. See N.J.S.A. 26:13-14, 15, 17, and 26. The Department perceives no rationale to limit the protection afforded this kind of individual health information only to circumstances warranting gubernatorial action declaring the existence of a public health emergency.

The exemptions essentially shield government decision-making from oversight. Under these rules, the public would lose access to key information about imposed DOH measures, even outside of an emergency. Going forward, would we be able to learn how a “measles death” or “Covid death” determined or discover how vaccination status may have played a role? Would we be able to learn whether a “measles case” was indeed a wild strain? Or what data was used to determine masking requirements, quarantine measures or school exclusions?

The NJ Political Machine NEEDS Measles

Politicians and the public health apparatus need to feed fear and polarization to keep the wheels turning and to justify the spending of our tax dollars. Fear of measles is key to their success. And the OPRA exemptions granted by revisions to N.J.A.C. 8:57 this past January enable the lack of nuance and understanding that perpetuates this fear.

In the absence of headlines and warnings from the NJDOH and politicians, virtually nothing happened in New Jersey on the measles front in 2025, especially if you weren’t at the airport or traveling abroad. Public heath authorities aggressively pursued every lead - tracking down people on Amtrak passengers lists and scanning the wastewater in search of measles - but there were no horror stories to be found outside of the constantly recycled fear-inducing narrative inserted into every story, education campaign or report that ever mentions measles.

The state’s first case - vaccinated or not - came at the perfect time to generate headlines and justify public health spending and political agendas.

New Jersey’s public health apparatus spends far more time and resources creating pandemic/outbreak fear than it does to create healthy outcomes. Follow the funding and it’s not hard to see why.

Meanwhile, remember that MMR is a live virus vaccine that can shed, cause infection, fail to protect, cause a long list serious adverse outcomes… and find its way into our wastewater.

Additional reading: