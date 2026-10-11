Ten years ago, I was a big Brené Brown fan. Her books, The Power of Vulnerability, The Gifts of Imperfection and Daring Greatly really resonated with me and I took a couple of her courses, hoping to integrate some of her ideas into my life and work.

One of those courses was the Gifts of Imperfect Parenting - an interactive online course that integrated art and writing that participants would submit. At the time, I was immersed in “the power of vulnerability” and gave no thought to sharing personal writing, photos and related artwork over the internet.

So I was initially delighted when I received this e-mail:

Hello Ann, Thank you for participating in Gifts of Imperfect Parenting. We’re working on a project to help student complete their course lessons. Looking through the art journal exercises, we came across a great one from you in lesson two. We love your work, and would like to use it as an art example in this new campaign. If you are comfortable with this, please sign and return the attached release form along with a photo. Let me know if you have any questions! Thank You, Nikol

I was initially flattered and excited about contributing artwork to the project.

But then I read the contract.

And it made me understand what it means to be OWNed.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT RELEASE This release is made to allow OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Harpo Productions, Inc. (and each of their affiliates, successors and licensees) (collectively, “Company”) to use any of my current and/or future Twitter and/or Facebook posts which mention or pertain to Oprah, OWN and/or any of OWN’s programs, products or services along with my Twitter, Facebook and/or Instagram profile picture, any uploaded pictures, username, Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram handle and/or real name (collectively, “My Social Media Content”) within and in connection with OWN’s television programming and the promotion thereof (collectively, “Programming”). I am giving this release in consideration for Company potentially including My Social Media Content in the Programming and I recognize that my signature on this release is a condition of Company including My Social Media Content in the Programming. I agree that Company may use My Social Media Content that is posted to the Twitter and/or Facebook accounts identified below (“My Accounts”). I also understand and agree that there will be no residual or any other type of payment due in connection with Company’s use of My Social Media Content. I represent and warrant that I am not a party to any agreement that would in any way hinder my ability to provide the consents and grant of rights contained herein. I agree that Company shall be the exclusive owner of all copyright and other rights in and to the Programming, and any excerpts therefrom, and that Company will have the non-exclusive right to use and license, or otherwise authorize others to use the Programming and said excerpts, in any manner Company wishes and in any and all media now known or hereafter devised or developed, in perpetuity, throughout the universe. I further irrevocably agree that Company may use and license others to use, edit, revise or create derivative works of my writings, name, voice, likeness and any biographical facts which may appear in My Social Media Content, or otherwise on My Accounts, within and in connection with the Programming, and for advertising, publicity, marketing, promotional and commercial tie-in purposes in connection with the Programming and/or any other works based upon the Programming, all allied, ancillary and subsidiary rights therein and thereto (including, without limitation, merchandising and commercial tie-in rights) or any other use of the Programming, as well as in or in connection with promotional materials for Company, its programming services, affiliates, assigns and sponsors, other Company programs and for the institutional purposes of the cable industry generally, in all media now known or hereafter devised or developed, in perpetuity, throughout the universe. I confirm that the content contained in My Social Media Content is, and will be, solely of my creation, is at all times truthfull, represents my true and honestly held beliefs, and will not violate or infringe upon any third party’s rights. I represent and warrant that all information I provide to Company on this release is valid, true and accurate. I hereby agree not to sue and irrevocably and unconditionally release, waive and forever discharge Company and its past, present and future parents, subsidiaries (whether or not wholly-owned), affiliates, divisions, agents, representatives, employees, successors and assigns, jointly and individually (collectively, “Releasees”), from any and all manner of liabilities, claims and demands of any kind or nature whatsoever, in law or equity, whether known or unknown, which I (or my assigns, agents and/or representatives) ever had, now has or in the future may have against the Releasees, including, but not limited to claims arising out of or related to the uses described herein, including without limitation the Programming. I hereby waive California Civil Code Section 1542, or similar laws of other jurisdictions, which Section 1542 provides as follows: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH IF KNOWN BY HIM, MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” I hereby indemnify Company, its officers, directors, agents, distributors and licensees against any claims against Company arising out of my appearance on the Programming, the memorabilia I supply and/or my acts or statements on the Programming. I further agree that I shall be liable for any attorneys’ fees and costs incurred by Company in connection with any claim or lawsuit brought in violation of this release. In no event shall I have the right to enjoin the development, production or distribution or exploitation of the Programming. Company may transfer and assign this agreement or all or any of its rights or privileges hereunder to any entity or individual without restriction. This release shall be binding on all of my successors-in-interest and heirs. This agreement sets forth the entire agreement between me and Company with respect to the subject matter hereof and may not be altered or amended except in writing signed by both parties. Any controversy or claim relating to this agreement (“Claim”) shall be submitted to final and binding arbitration, to be held in Los Angeles County, California, before a single arbitrator, in accordance with California Code of Civil Procedure §§ 1280 et seq. In the event of a Claim, I shall be limited to an action for money damages and I knowingly waive any entitlement to equitable or injunctive relief. The arbitration shall be initiated and conducted according to the applicable JAMS Arbitration Rules and Procedures, except as modified herein, including the Optional Appeal Procedure and Expedited Arbitration Rules, at the Los Angeles office of JAMS or its successor in effect at the time the request for arbitration is made. The arbitrator shall follow California law (without regard to its choice of laws principles) and the California Rules of Evidence in adjudicating the Claim. The parties waive the right to seek punitive damages and the arbitrator shall have no authority to award such damages. To the extent that there is any disagreement about the arbitrability of a Claim, the determination of arbitrability shall be made in accordance with the Federal Arbitration Act. Any Claim that may not be arbitrated pursuant to applicable state or federal law may be heard only in a court of competent jurisdiction in Los Angeles County applying California law without regard to its choice of laws principles.

I was invited to sign this contract - which handed over my social media accounts, waived my rights as to how my voice, image and social media output was used, and assume liability related to those things… without payment… “in perpetuity, throughout the universe” - so that one specific piece of my artwork/writing could be used in one of Brené Brown’s projects.

Why my social media? The art in question was submitted directly through the online course. And “in perpetuity, throughout the universe"?

It was shocking to me that anyone would think to exploit an exploration of vulnerability this way and the cognitive dissonance was very real. I had to show it to an attorney just to confirm that I’d read it correctly.

Only then did I stop and think about how much I had already handed over to the “safe space” that was created on the internet to explore vulnerability. And it was like waking out a spell.

I think about other people who may have received similar e-mails. I think about my initial excitement and wonder how many people might have signed this contract, driven solely by the enthusiasm of being part of something “meaningful.”

I even think about Brené Brown and the contract she might have signed at the prospect of having her message elevated by the Oprah Winfrey Network. I often wonder about how her hands have been tied since.

All of it speaks to a much bigger picture of collective compromise. I’ve been bumping into these road blocks to perceived success all my life and career in various ways and I used to think I was unlucky.

Now I think I may have evaded all kinds of enslavement, by sticking to my values.

But still, how many contracts do we sign every day, just to use an app or participate in society?

All I can say is read the fine print. That’s where all the consequences hide.