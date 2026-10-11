On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Howard Long's avatar
Howard Long
Oct 11

Ummm....dear Oprah, I may have been born at night, but it wasn't last night. I'm not in the habit of turning over my soul to a billionaire to exploit and sell to the masses. No thanks.

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LEGALGLASS's avatar
LEGALGLASS
Oct 16

That’s quite the contract! BB was another fraud who showed her true colors during Covid. I threw her books away after that.

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