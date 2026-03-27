A couple of days ago, I wrote a post about the settling of science around MMR and noted that there were some cited sources that I couldn’t access.

Thank you, Robin Whittle, for tracking this down and sharing links (found here and here). They tell a familiar story about observation and how people are allowed to connect dots in science.

From The Lancet, February 4, 1989:

Sir, —1988 saw the UK launch of live attenuated measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. I would like to describe the apparent transmission of measles between a recently MMR-immunized 4-year-old boy and his unvaccinated 8-month old sister. The boy, a healthy child with a full vaccination history (including live attenuated single antigen measles vaccine at age 10 months), was given 0.5 ml of MMR vaccine by intramuscular injection into the deltoid. 10 days later he became pyrexial, anorexic, and lethargic and had mild conjunctivitis, a dry non-productive cough, and Koplik’s spots. A few days later his sister became febrile (38°C in the axilla) with an almost identical clinical picture, and a nasal discharge and an inflamed tympanic membrane. 2 weeks after the MMR injection both had a dusky red macropapular rash behind the ears extending onto the face and trunk with some coalescence of individual spots. The rash lasted for 5 days before leavening a fine granular desquamation. Both children recovered completely within 3 weeks. The clinical diagnosis was a mild MMR-vaccine-related reaction, with apparent transmission of measles between sibling, resulting from live attenuated Schwartz strain contained in the MMR vaccine. The Department of Health publication Immunization against Infectious Disease asserts that “children with post-vaccination symptoms are not infectious”. It offers not specific advice about the immunization of normal children whose siblings may be immunocompromised. In view of the probable transmission of the live measles vaccine, caution should be exercised when vaccinating normal children who have siblings with untreated malignancy or altered immunity. - David S. Millson

A.G.M. Campbell - then Chairman-elect of the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) - wasted no time in dismissing Millson’s observation and concern.

From The Lancet, February 25, 1989:

Sir, — Dr Millson (Feb4, p271) claims that the timing of a measles-like illness in two siblings indicates “the probably transmission” of measles from the live attenuated Schwartz strain contained in measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. He suggests that caution should be exercised when vaccinating normal children with immunocompromised sibling and complaints that the Department of Health publication Immunization Against Infectious Disease offers no specific advice on this problem. Extensive testing and experience with measles vaccine and MMR vaccine has not shown evidence of vaccine virus transmission to susceptible contacts. It would be wrong to modify current advice that “children with post vaccination symptoms are not infectious” on the basis of a clinical report unsubstantiated by laboratory evidence. Furthermore, Immunization Against Infectious Disease (pg 3) contains specific advice about immunocompromised children. “Siblings and close contacts of such children must be immunized against measles. Oral poliomyelitis vaccine (OPV) should not be given to these children, their siblings or other household contacts; inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine (IPV) should be used in its place. There is no risk of virus transmission following meals, mumps and rubella vaccines.” (emphasis mine)

Millburn’s observation is effectively erased and Campbell’s resettled science is then cited here in 2016:

Evidence of transmission was circumstantial and did not meet the definition of a confirmed case. In response to this case report, the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation upheld the view that historically there was no evidence for transmission and therefore no risk of transmission to susceptible contacts from administration of measles containing vaccines. (emphasis mine)

And that assertion to medical establishment becomes this assertion to parents:

Children with a rash from the MMR vaccine aren’t contagious because they don’t have the actual virus. So you shouldn’t need to take any special precautions with your little one.

Captured science is effectively eliminating inconvenient observational data by placing the burden of proof on the observer. And the observer often lacks to tools and resources to demonstrate causality. Furthermore, the WHO’s 2018 Causality Assessment of an Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) sets an impossibly high standard.

From a Letter to the Editor (BMJ) critiquing WHO’s AEFI:

In the new causality assessment, only reactions that have previously been acknowledged in epidemiological studies to be caused by the vaccine, are classified as a vaccine-product–related-reactions. Reactions observed for the first time during post-marketing surveillance (Phase 4 clinical trial) are not considered as ‘consistent with causal association with vaccine’. All new serious adverse reactions are labelled as coincidental events ‘inconsistent with causal association,’ or ‘unclassifiable’ and the association with vaccine is not acknowledged.

We’re currently stuck in a “deference to authority trumps observational finding” feedback loop. Our doctors and pharmacists and scientists are stuck in it, too. How many findings have gone unacknowledged? There’s no way for us to know.

But if you ever find that your observations are being dismissed as a matter of settled science, ask your health practitioner or “expert” how often they have to assert this explanation to others who “misunderstand.”

That will give you a clue.

Additional Reading: