On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Laura Garcia's avatar
Laura Garcia
2d

Went back and read some of your prior posts written about him.

I’d say your questions and research demonstrate you got the picture. Kudos on your staying on this. Where there is smoke…there is usually fire.

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Laura Garcia's avatar
Laura Garcia
2d

Charles Lieber is, in my opinion, a symptom or representative of an underlying agenda financed and advanced by players in the shadows.

One must ask….why and how is it that Lieber suffered such minuscule and inconsequential effects for his transgressions.

It’s inconceivable that he just happened to land his current job in China, skating free and clear of his transgressions with nobody the wiser. Doubtful.

There are those (ones who wield the real power) who want his work to continue—-and they don’t particularly care about borders or the political theatre. And clearly they have the upper hand and will do what they feel they have to to get the job done.

Consider….when it came to the plandemic….China and US pointed fingers at each other. And neither will be held accountable.

Also, consider all this “Fauci Bad” (which he is—but that is beside the point). Fauci did what he allegedly did because he knew he was untouchable. Why? Because the “interests” (think transnational corporate entities and individuals behind them) have the real power.

And they are driving towards advancing technologies that will eliminate Nation states and arguably individual sovereignty. NWO.

Covid was just the first step….the opening salvo. And my bet, some vaccines were used to test Lieber’s injectable technology. I also suspect, that he has access to data on how those lots did…or at least I don’t think that is outside the realm of the possible.

But hey, they are pursuing this tech for the benefit of humanity. God help us.

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