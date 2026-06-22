I occasionally search Charles Leiber’s name because I’ve observed how his crimes seem to fly under the radar. Today I found this:

An American scientist convicted of lying to US authorities about payments from China while he was at Harvard University has rebuilt his research lab in Shenzhen to pursue technology the Chinese government has identified as a national priority: embedding electronics into the human brain.

The Lieber case illustrates a broader failure of US policy, some analysts say. “If you think of him as a vector for tech acquisition that runs contrary to US interests, we identified that, punished him, and that did nothing to stop the big-picture trend,” said Emily de La Bruyère, co-founder of China-focused consultancy Horizon Advisory and a senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a nonprofit research institute considered hawkish on foreign policy. Gerstell, the former US official, described Lieber as “Exhibit A” in how US legal tools are inadequate. “This is a guy who was convicted of precisely the thing that we want him to be convicted of in this context, and yet the minute he’s released from house arrest, he’s off in China,” he said.

In case you missed it, Lieber was the Harvard scientist who worked on injectable brain implants and other nanotechnology and was charged with concealing almost $2 million from authorities and lying about ties to Chinese government in January 2020.

He was arrested in 2020, placed on paid administrative leave until he retired in February 2023, and ultimately convicted.

On April 26, 2023, he was sentenced to one-day in prison - time served - because he was said to have advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

There’s been zero update on his health, but 2 years later he was well enough to take a research position at a Tsinghua University in China and become the Principle Investigator at i-Brain. Now he’s back to crimes against humanity masquerading as greater good.

I dive into some of his research here:

From Scientific American, March 2016: Brain implants have been around for decades—stimulating motor areas to alleviate Parkinson’s disease symptoms, for example—but until now they have all suffered from the same limitation: because brains move slightly during physical activity and as we breathe and our heart beats, rigid implants rub and damage tissue. This means that eventually, because of both movement and scar-tissue formation, they lose contact with the cells they were monitoring. Now a group of researchers, led by chemist Charles Lieber of Harvard University, has overcome these problems using a fine, flexible mesh. In 2012 the team showed that cells could be grown around such a mesh, but that left the problem of how to get one inside a living brain. The solution the scientists devised was to draw the mesh—measuring a few millimeters wide—into a syringe, so it would roll up like a scroll inside the 100-micron-wide needle, and inject it through a hole in the skull. …“You’re starting to make this nonliving system look like the biological system you’re trying to probe,” Lieber explains. “That’s been the goal of my group’s work, to blur the distinction between electronics as we know it and the computer inside our heads.”

This really struck me because I had just written about secret experiments that allegedly tested neuro implants on unsuspecting prisoners back in 1995.

And I note some other peculiar connections here:

Based on much of what I’ve seen, crimes against humanity are often rewarded. It’s the people who try to prevent or expose them that suffer most.

Let’s change this.