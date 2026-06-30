On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Patricia Burke's avatar
Patricia Burke
2h

Dear Ann and Dr. Rosen, I am grateful that you are adding so much to a necessary conversation.

In 2022 I wrote an article https://safetechinternational.org/emf-rf-5g-acupuncture-and-ehs-microwave-illnesses-a-chinese-medicine-expert-perspective-on-stages-of-ehs/ about the “TCM Treatments for EMF Sensitivity | Acupuncture CEU Course” taught by Wisconsin acupuncturist and functional medicine practitioner Michelle Meramour, Dipl.Ac..

I believe/promote the premise that Chinese Medicine is the system most appropriate for understanding energetic injuries (EHS/EMR-S.)

This includes understanding Gall Bladder's actions, as well as the Spleen archetype's vulnerabilities.

I hope that Dr. Beatrice Golomb at https://www.golombresearchgroup.org/about/, who also investigated Gulf War and Havana Syndromes, would be very interested in speaking to you?

When she surveyed EHS patients many years ago she flagged a previous electrical injury (lightning or electrical shock) as a variable associated with harm, with smart meters being the most frequency reported new environmental stressor.

I believe that there are a number of football players with non-contact soft tissue injuries, and injured diplomats, and a growing number of parents of autistic children, and families grappling with early dementias, who want to hear more of what you have to share.

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Edwin Alvarez's avatar
Edwin Alvarez
3h

Great insight! Young people shouldn't be jing and blood xu, but more and more of them are! Especially when a majority of the population is on SSRIs and new mood stabilizers. Even birth control is furthering the demise

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