For decades, before he passed at the age of 99 in 2023, Dr. Leon Hammer had his fingers on our collective pulse. Literally.

Though he started his career as a Cornell-educated psychiatrist, Dr. Hammer began studying Chinese medicine in the early 70’s and focused heavily on cultivating the art of Chinese pulse diagnosis. What he learned over the course of his career was alarming.

Most people are unaware of the vast amount of health information that can be revealed from feeling the pulse of the radial artery. In the Shen-Hammer pulse system there are 28 different pulse positions, 9 different depths of pressure and 90 distinct sensations or pulse qualities that combine to provide a wealth of detailed information about how our bodies are functioning.

In this video, Dr. Hammer answers the question: How did you come to discover that toxicity is a major problem affecting the general population?”

I’m having to discover that toxicity is a major problem affecting the general population right now… Basically I’ve learned this from my patients. What happened somewhere in the 1990s… I began to encounter qualities on the pulse that were once considered unusual or rare that started to become common. And this quality was called Choppy. And the interpretation of this quality since ancient times has always been “blood stagnation.” So I began to wonder why this particular quality after a few thousand years was suddenly becoming common instead of rare. So this was also around the time of the first Gulf War, and the returning veterans from that war, who began to complain of what they call the Gulf Syndrome. This is soldiers and civilians who came back from the Gulf and they had symptoms of fatigue, muscle pain, cognitive problems, rashes, diarrhea… and it was interesting that similar symptoms had occurred in the veterans who returned from Vietnam. In addition to having depression and post traumatic stress syndrome, there was a lot of functional impairment, they were beginning to be homeless people. There was a lot of suicide, alcoholism and drug addiction. And all of this was again occurring after the first Gulf War. So these were the general symptoms and at first this was ignored by the government and they all put it down to people essentially making this up and trying to get benefits. But gradually the attitude changed over time. I became interested in why would all of a sudden - coinciding with these symptoms and this syndrome - were people developing this pulse, which essentially was saying that there was increasing blood stagnation. So I encountered articles that were describing how toxicity actually kills people. And apparently, most toxins - snake bites, insect bites - kill through blood stagnation. They coagulate people’s blood until they no longer have a circulation. And so this is what we were beginning to see. The value of this diagnostic system is that you begin to pick things up at a much earlier stage… sometimes before they actually create symptoms. It’s a very sensitive instrument. Interestingly enough also, in Vietnam they had Agent Orange, which I think everybody’s heard about, which is a very powerful defoliant. And people coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan have been having the same complaints as the people who had the Gulf War syndrome. So what occurred to me then is that something is affecting people who were exposed in these particular areas that involved combat to substances that were toxic and potentially fatal. But it seemed also that it was beginning to occur, not just in people who returned from war zones, but in the general population. In other words, this choppy quality began to occur in grandmothers and children and people who had not been exposed to these substances that people were exposed to in war zones. And so the thought began to occur to me that, not only were soldier and veterans being exposed to this, but the general population is being exposed to toxicity that’s causing potentially serious conditions with very similar types of complaints. Over the years increasingly people have been complaining about conditions that we allude to as deficiency and chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, all the autoimmune types of diseases, increases in cancer, autism… all these things that we associate with something depleting the organism. So it occurred to me that there are other substances, other toxins to which we’re all being exposed to all the time. And some people are more vulnerable, naturally, than other people. Some people are going to be affected sooner than others. Goes back to the old saying that we’re not all created equal. So we’re not all going to be on the… becoming ill at the same rate at the same time, even though we’re exposed to the same things. Then about 10 years later, I began to notice another new quality on the pulse, which is something we call Leather-Hard. Now this was even more rare. In fact, I don’t think I had only encountered it a few times in my life. And when I first began to feel it more often, starting around, after 2000, maybe 2002-3, and then increasing since that time… this was also noted by other people as well, but I could not identify where I had felt this quality before. I knew I had only felt it a few times. And the other people who felt it had never felt it before. And then it occurred to me that the times I’d felt it had been in patients who were undergoing radiation therapy for cancer, and it was completely identified with that course of treatment, that is, radiation. So it occurred to me that, not only were people who were being treated for cancer with radiation, but the population in general was beginning to be exposed to radiation. And so the question came, you know, where was this radiation coming from? We didn’t see any alien space ships or anything on the horizon. And it just so happened, at that particular time, that I watched a television show which I very rarely do in the middle of the day… I happened to turn the television on and it was a hearing… the United States Senate was holding a hearing and it was holding a hearing on radiation. And it was actually not radiation, but so much the effect of cell phones on general health. And so they had invited people from Sweden, several professors from different universities… I think one was from Penn State, one was from Albany, and a few people who had stories, encounters, from the general population. And some people from the federal government. United States. The people from Sweden - these are all professors, medical people with high degrees and positions in Sweden who reported that the cell phone was invented in Sweden 10 years prior to this hearing. And the hearing was around 2010 I would say, somewhere in that vicinity. And within 10 years after inventing the cell phone, which was first used in Sweden for 10 years before it moved to other populations, they noted and enormous increase in the incidence of brain cancer. So they began to make a connection between people holding these cell phones near their head and the enormous increase incidence of brain cancer. They then had two American professors also give evidence supporting what these Swedish doctors were saying. And then they had a patient who described what had happened to her husband, who had died. Someone who had a cell phone very early on. He was a professor in California, I think at Stanford somewhere, and was on the phone a great deal, many, many hours a day. And he developed brain cancer. And he died. And then came the American representative of the federal government who said that there wasn’t enough evidence and just basically dismissed the whole thing. And that impressed me a great deal. And then I began to realize that this is a microwave radiation and that we are encountering everywhere. Television, microwaves, cooking…and all of the iPads, iPods, these things where you can read a book, I forget what you call those… and computers. And then I learned just recently I have a car, a Prius. Toyota Prius. And I forget what you call those cars, but these are cars that have a lot of computers in them. And the report was, and it was in the New York Times (must be true) that these cars are dangerous. Because of the radiation. Especially to the passenger. And so it’s everywhere. We’re surrounded by radiation… and so it’s become increasingly clear to me that we’re living in a sea of radiation. And I just so happened to have had a tool, which is a particular pulse system, which alerted me to these things earlier than people are able to recognize. One of my colleagues, Ross Rosen, and I published a paper on this. It was published in the American Acupuncturist, which is the journal that represents the profession, the acupuncture and Chinese medicine profession in this country - called The Pulse, The Electronic Age and Radiation: Early Detection. So, the original question was “How did you come to discover that toxicity is a major problem affecting the general population?” As I said, patients essentially.

To me, this reads like a practitioner tracking first the rise of BigPharma, then the rise of BigTech, by listening to patients and observing patterns. I think these observations could have been made within the medical system had it not been captured and calcified by industry agendas.

I believe this hearing on the Health Effects of Cell Phone Use is what Dr. Hammer was referring to in his interview. It’s troubling that many of our representatives have been ignoring this evidence since at least 2008.

In another interview segment, Dr. Hammer elaborates on his pulse findings and their implications, and then tells a rather chilling story about the work of one of his friends in the food industry.

Drawing from his over sixty years as a physician, Dr. Hammer discusses the effects of toxicity and radiation on the health of the human race.

At around the 13 minute mark, Hammer shares how his longtime friend and former classmate at Stuyvesant and later MIT describes his work at General Foods:

He said, “I’ll tell you what I’m really going to be doing… he said, “I’ve been told create foods such that in 20 years no one will know the true taste of food. Everything is going to be artificial. That’s my real job.“ And I’m afraid that’s true because I’m almost 90 years old. Nothing tastes like it did when I was a child. And essentially these are chemicals nature, or God, never meant for us to put in our bodies. And I believe it’s part of this whole picture. … This has been deliberate. This is not accidental. This is something that’s happening to us deliberately and in more ways. I know this begins to sound paranoid… but it’s real… Essentially, Americans have been put to sleep. We don’t know what’s happening to us. If 1% of the population has all the money in the last 30 years, 40 years, an the rest of us aren’t complaining and have to work three times as hard… and not only do we work, but our wives work and our children work, all just to keep up, something more is going on. But what I do know from my friend John is that this is something that was planned after World War II and has come to pass. It’s taken 50 years. But there’s more to the story. Everything that’s happening with oil, the plastics that are now short chain, long chain… Plastics are now found in people’s blood that come from making plastics from oil. It’s a much much bigger picture than we can cover in this short time.

(I’m trying to find out who this friend is, but haven’t yet succeeded.)

Notes from the Learning Curve

I’ve been hearing variations of these stories for years, since my husband, Ross, was working closely with Dr. Hammer at the time of these interviews. In fact, it was Ross who brought some of these findings to Dr. Hammer’s attention after he stopped seeing patients regularly.

I asked Ross to dig up some of their e-mail correspondences discussing this. Here are some excerpts:

July 9, 2008: Another unrelated issue is that I have been feeling a number of pulses recently that I would classify as Hard/Leather. I am wondering if this is a trend and if you have been feeling this recently in G’ville (Gainesville). Love, Ross

July 30, 2008: I was wondering if you had time to think about my observation on the Hard/Leather pulses. I am seeing much more of them recently and wondering if you are as well. Love, Ross

Would you send me your observations about the Hard-Leather quality again. I do not see very many patients compared to people in practice like yourself, just consultations, but definitely the frequency has increased. My interpretation is the same- an extreme Jing-Blood-Yin deficiency. Why this is increasing would require me to review those patients who have the quality. Obviously this is serious. As soon as I have a chance I will do this. Love, Leon

My observations were simply that I am seeing it a lot over the past 6 months. Sometimes over the entire pulse, sometimes just in the LMP (left middle position) or GB (Gallbladder). Love, Ross

July 31, 2008: Leather/Hard: I haven’t had much to correlate this finding with anything in particular. I still think of it as the yin-blood-essence deficiency concept, except that it just seems more prevalent in this population up here recently. I am not sure why. In a few people the outside of the vessel feels tense hard/leather, but when pressing in I can feel another thinner tighter pulse. I have felt this before with the Diffuse quality and a Tight inner line, but not with a Tense Leather pulse. (Another quality I am seeing alot more of is the Ropy quality: in younger and younger people.) Love, Ross

**Sept 26, 2008: We were exchanging Emails about the increasing leather hard qualities we were finding and I believe that I have an idea. Recently I have taken the pulse of a few people who have undergone radiation and they all have Leather qualities. It occurs to me that the one toxin that is increasing faster than any other is radiation, from cell phones, computers, ipods, microwaves and wireless internets, electric guitars and pianos at the very least to say nothing of all the electric wires indoors and out that have been radiating us for the last 100 years. What do you think? Love, Leon

(I was wondering what may have influenced this revisiting, so I looked up hearings around this date. This House Oversight Committee hearing on cell phone use and tumors, moderated by Dennis Kucinich, took place on 9/25/08. You can watch Dr. Ronald Herberman’s testimony here … and see how media covered it here and here .)

Sept 26, 2008: Dear Leon, Your ideas echo my own. My thinking is that it is definitely related to the unique stresses on the body from an urbanized modernized life. Perhaps why I am seeing so much of it here in NY/NJ, an area so bombarded by all of which you mention in your email. Thus far I have no reason to suggest that it doesn’t still reflect yin blood essence deficiency, just a different etiology, particularly insidious and ubiquitous. If we are right, this will be the new ‘choppy.’ Love, Ross

Dear Leon, I also wonder if we should consider this yet another subset of Nervous System Weak. Love, Ross

Dear Ross, Definitely a Yin, blood, essence deficiency. That is what Leather has meant even down through the ages. Definitely the new `choppy’. Now what do we do about it? Love, Leon

Dear Leon, Perhaps we should write an article about this, highlighting its increase within a broad scope of the population, discuss its significance, the ramifications, etc. and hopefully propose some ideas for treatments. With a quality like this and such a long history I would think it should get some attention. No criticisms of terminology, etc. We can also throw in a few case studies. Love, Ross

*Note: “Yin-blood-essence deficiency” describes the most profound and deepest level deficiencies in the body. Often this can come by extreme situations like acute hemorrhaging and blood loss or significant illness. With the Leather-Hard quality it is an insidious process coming from a seemingly invisible source of radiation that perplexes patients and medical providers who do not understand its impact and have no ways of diagnosing it. The pulse provides a unique tool in this regard as well as a paradigm for understanding it and treating it.

How many similar observations have been made and dismissed throughout different healing paradigms because “correlation does not equal causation” and the industry must go on (until another lucrative one replaces it)?

Can we please start learning from unsung history?