Regulatory agencies and Pharma-sponsored industry trade organizations tell us ad nauseam that measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious illness and death, while dismissing vaccine injury as rare.

But you never hear them acknowledging how rare measles is, or how exceedingly rare serious complications from measles are. At least not until pharmaceutical companies are seeking special approval.

Measles is a rare disease in the USA

Why would they acknowledge this? Because this designation would enable a Priority Review Voucher, which carries immediate economic value.

NanoViricides will be eligible for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) upon approval of the drug if NV-387 is designated as a Rare Pediatric Disease Drug. A PRV carries immediate economic value. It is a tradable instrument, and recently has generally fetched around $160 million upon sale of the PRV to another company [1]. A PRV carries the benefit of accelerated approval of the drug for which it is used by the purchaser, which brings this value to the PRV.

“A Rare Pediatric Disease Drug Designation for NV-387 would help us tremendously in the mission of regulatory development and approval of NV-387 to treat Measles, by substantially boosting the potential economic benefits and the business case for this indication,” said Meeta R. Vyas, CFO of the Company.

NanoViricides is already building its case. And its market.

According to the press release:

The vaccinated still need NV-387.

At least 8% of cases in 2026 to date, and at least 7% of cases in 2025 occurred in vaccinated individuals. The CDC reports the vaccine breakthrough rate at about 10%…

NV-387 could be used prophylactically. Preventative NV-387 could eliminate the need for quarantining.

Quarantining causes significant disturbances in the society, in particular, causing significant loss of in-school days for children. A preventive NV-387 treatment of contacts would eliminate the need for quarantining, with a significant positive impact for children as well as economically.

Measles is considerably less rare from a marketing perspective.

Measles cases are rising across the Western world including several European countries and the UK, as well as the USA and Canada. Additionally Mexico and several other Central and South American countries have also been suffering from rising Measles outbreaks. Measles is endemic in the developing and less developed nations.

Oh, and once approved, NV-387, will apparently be a wonder drug for lots of things.

NV-387 is an unusually broad-spectrum antiviral drug that has demonstrated strong effectiveness in relevant animal models of multiple human viral infections. These include RSV, COVID, Influenza, Mpox, Smallpox, and Measles. Over 90% of human pathogenic viruses are expected to be susceptible to NV-387, based on its design as a sulfated proteoglycan mimetic.

Cha-Ching!

When will we get around to talking about what makes people susceptible to serious disease presentations from common pathogens that don’t threaten healthy people?