On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Apr 12

Speaking of measles, I recently posted this note:

https://substack.com/@mooreamaguire/note/c-237121803

Give it a re-stack if you feel so inclined. ;)

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MURREYVONMISES's avatar
MURREYVONMISES
Apr 12Edited

Are you trying to insinuate that this drug company is possibly being unethical???? How dare you!!!

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