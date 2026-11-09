On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

Interesting and overwhelming. I was thinking about how you said that all movements get co-opted, Ann. It sure seems that the environmental movement is one of them.

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1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
Distemperance's avatar
Distemperance
3d

Colonization of oxygen production. Its not CO² credits we need to worry about, its ‘See O²’ credits. Turning oxygen into a patented product and an industry traded on wall street.

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