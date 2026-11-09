Playing God is now big business thanks to technocrats and biotech startups. And now that the world seems to be their mad science playground, they’re coming for our trees… and the land that industry has already destroyed.

This gentleman describes the GE tree climate scam in New Zealand (link here):

What if the future of New Zealand’s forests is not wild, natural regeneration, but genetically engineered carbon farms instead? And what if that future is already being built through partnerships most Kiwis have never even heard of? Because behind the scenes in New Zealand, something significant is happening: Scion and the Maori Carbon Collective are collaborating on shaping the future of carbon forestry on large scale plantations on Maori land. For decades, Scion and Rotorua has been researching genetically engineered pine trees designed for growth, herbicide resistance, sterility and industrial forestry performance. At the same time, the Maori Carbon Collective states its mission is to help Maori landowners participate in carbon forestry, return value to (fenoa?) and create long-term intergenerational value through land use. On the surface, that sounds positive to most people. But when you start connecting the dots a bigger picture continues to emerge. Because every tree planted for carbon is also part of a multibillion dollar financial system - New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme - and the incentives inside that system matter. ETS rewards fast-growing plantations to cash in on carbon credits. And for the biotechnology industry, genetically engineered trees represent more proprietary products that can be patented and commercially controlled. And now with the proposed gene-technology bill could dismantle long-standing safeguards around genetic engineering in New Zealand, opening the door for genetically engineered trees to enter the open environment with no public oversight. And overseas, warnings are already emerging. In parts of South America, environmental groups and scientists have raised alarm over industrial geo-eucalyptus linked to biodiversity loss, declining insect populations, water depletion and escalating wildfire risks. Some reports even describe rivers drying up, bee populations collapsing and native ecosystems being displaced by the vast monoculture plantations. Critics also warn that GE trees are not like annual crops. Trees live for decades. Their pollen can travel for vast distances on the wind. Once released into open environments, they can’t be recalled. Overseas researchers also raised concerns gene flow and contamination risks, including evidence that sterility traits may not reliably hold over a tree’s long lifespan, with some still producing reproductive structures and viable pollen. And that raises a serious question for New Zealand: What happens if genetically-engineered traits spread beyond plantations into surrounding ecosystems over time? Because when land, carbon markets, biotechnology and policy all move in the same direction, they won’t just shape forestry, they’ll shape what kind of New Zealand future generations inherit. Advocates say this is about regeneration, economic innovation and the future of forestry. Evaluators say it risks changing the ecological future and animal habitat and the international appreciation image of clean, natural New Zealand forever. And sitting underneath it all is one question almost nobody is asking clearly enough: Do New Zealanders even want genetically-engineered trees in the first place?

And this is not just happening in New Zealand.

Geneticist David Suzuki describes the “lousy science” behind this scheme:

This isn’t science fiction. There are currently hundred, perhaps thousands of tests plots of GE trees already being grown in the open around the world. In discussions I’ve had with my fellow geneticists, they often say, “Listen, Suzuki, we’re just talking about DNA. DNA is DNA - what difference does it make what organism it comes from? We pull it out of this organism, put it into another, it’s just DNA.” They forget a fundamental fact: we study the genetics of organisms by breeding a male and a female of one species, looking at their offspring and breeding them through what is called vertical inheritance within a species. When you take a gene from one species and transfer that DNA into totally unrelated species, that’s a completely different kind of experiment. This is now called horizontal inheritance. We’ve never done that before and it is absolutely bad science to say that we can look at vertical inheritance and use the same ideas to explain what goes on in horizontal inheritance. It’s just lousy science. Genes don’t function alone. They function within the context of the entire genome. Nature acts on the entire genome. Because after fertilization, there are whole sets of genes turned on an off in the proper sequence so that you get the development of a complete organism. So that whole orchestration is an integrated genome that acts as a complete entity. To take a gene out of a fish and stick it into a plant means that the fish gene suddenly wakes up and goes where the hell am I? and who are all these other genes around me? Because you’ve altered the context within which that gene is found. Nobody can anticipate what the sum total of what that activity will be. It’s just a mistake to think that genes act as if their traits will express regardless of where they exist. They hope to engineer traits so that trees kill insects, tress resist toxic herbicides, trees will have reduced lignin, the long fiber that gives rigidity to the tree and makes it difficult to manufacture paper, trees that are sterile, producing no seeds, nuts, pollen, nectar or fruit. The insertion into the cells of trees of the gene from a naturally occurring bacterium - bacillus thuringiensis, that produces BT toxin that kills insects - would cause every leaf, fruit or flower or grain of pollen of the tree to produce the insecticide. Pests would be exterminated by eating the tree. But geneticists know from experience that using an insecticide in this fashion selects resistant insects, putting the industry on a treadmill of requiring and endless string of requiring different, often more toxic pesticides.

Engineering a Lucrative Industry

I suspect it’s not just the trees that are engineered. The entire trajectory feels artificially enhanced. Consider this:

In 2019, science fiction buff and OpenAI alumni/Sam Altman protogé, Maddie Hall, is asked by her mentor to explore carbon-dioxide removal for potential startup companies. Despite having studied government and psychology, she becomes “enamored with synthetic plant biology”, starts thinking about a career change and meets Patrick Mellor, a paleobiologist who was exploring genetically-enhanced photosynthesis. They team up, create a business plan and, before the end of 2019, Hall leaves OpenAI to co-found Living Carbon, Public Benefit Company (PBC).

Within 5 years, the start-up

raises over $36 million from corporate investors,

engineers photosynthesis-enhanced, fast-growing trees,

plants hundreds of thousands of them in states throughout the US, and

creates a carbon credit system that has attracts partners like Meta, Google, Microsoft and McKinsey.

In March 2026, UK energy giant Octopus Energy partners with Living Carbon, investing $500 million in its reforestation platform (because the company’s genetic tweaking is just beginning) and another $13 million directly into Living Carbon’s business operations.

Now the company is offering its services to offset energy and resource drains anticipated by AI data centers.

Does any of this feel organic?

Instead of solving climate and health problems, I fear reductionist science is slowly killing everything we hope to preserve.

The Formula

I’m worried about our trees. - real trees that adapted and evolved over millions of years - and really anything in nature that sparks the interest of the Tech Mafia. I’ve been observing a concerning pattern in the way these people talk and think about nature.

It starts with the premise that trees are good, but could be better. This quickly devolves into a mathematical business equation. The equation is based on the assumption that genetic engineering will improve trees, which is based on the another assumption that reducing carbon is good for the environment. Those assumptions bring us genetically engineered trees that are linked to carbon credit schemes. And an industry is poised to exploit both assumptions and both ends of the equation.

Using trees to fight climate change is based on the idea that planting more trees increases photosynthesis, the mechanism by which plants turn carbon dioxide into breathable oxygen. Carbon is converted into biomass — leaves or needles, trunks and roots — or stored in the soil, adding to natural reservoirs of captured carbon called carbon sinks. https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/genetic-modification-trees-climage-change-1.5837766

Based on that equation, a business model is created promising faster breathing, faster-growing trees that will presumably capture more carbon and deliver more “biomass” (wood as a commodity).

I have to wonder if any of this would be happening without the social engineering that has been happening alongside it. Modern science has severed our connection to nature, which can never be reduced to what can be seen under a microscope. And technology has created instant gratification and convenience addicts who no longer have patience or reverence for watching nature unfold.

The next cautionary tale?

We keep learning in hindsight that introduced species can disrupt ecological relationships among species that co-evolved over millennia.

Remember that time we imported eucalyptus trees to California?

https://daily.jstor.org/how-eucalyptus-trees-stoke-wildfires/

The flip side of this industrial expansion of eucalypts is that these trees burn really well… So now, more than a century later, eucalypts grow tall throughout a lot of California, waiting for the next fire. These once exotic trees have become a potent fuel in this new era of megafires. https://daily.jstor.org/how-eucalyptus-trees-stoke-wildfires/

Or what about that time we introduced Japanese chestnut trees and accidentally introduced Cryphonectria parasitica, creating a blight that rendered American chestnut trees functionally extinct?

The genetic modification of virtually everything feels like a clear indication that modern science has abandoned the pursuit of living in harmony with nature. Captured science now seeks to tweak every living organism - trait by trait, patent by patent - as consequences to previous tweaks arise. We are heading towards “nature” that evolves at the pace of industry, driven by technocrats who are enamored with synthetic biology. I think it’s important to consider this when we’re offered lab-made environmental “solutions.”

Opportunistic Science

Climate change solutions are not what you think. Take it from the people who implement them:

“One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth.” - Ottmar Edenhofer in 2010, when he served as one of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group III “Mitigation of Climate Change”.

Virtually every proposed climate solution is a business venture that manufactures a crisis narrative based on captured science. These industries are typically funded by venture capitalists and launched by public private partnerships that incentivize an unsuspecting public to opt in.

Here’s how Living Carbon enlists private land owners:

“They’re going to pay me a sum of money every year and I get to harvest the timber?” he said. “Give me that. Give me that all day long.” - Vincent Stanley on planting 10,500 genetically engineered poplars on the wetlands he owns in Tatnall County, Georgia, creating the first genetically engineered forest

And here’s how it enlists corporations:

“The voluntary carbon credit market is on track to exceed $50 billion by 2030, but the momentum will only be sustained by the near-term introduction of credits that are transparent, cost-effective, and produced in high volumes. Living Carbon’s synthetic biology platform has the potential to fill the gap between supply and demand by leveraging the powerful combination of proven nature-based solutions as a carbon sink and genetic engineering to deliver high-quality credits to the market. And, most importantly, to do so on a timeline that will supply credits in scale within the next three to five years. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to engineer a path to net zero with nature-based approaches to carbon drawdown.” -Lisa Coca, Climate Fund Partner at Toyota Ventures

This might all be great if the plan was guaranteed to deliver on its promise to the Earth we all share, but none of these people seem to be asking whether we should be doing this in the first place.

Research into GM trees has been ongoing since at least 1988. That’s a lot of time and resources invested in the notion of modifying trees. But trees typically have a long lifespan and we’re finding that $cience is way better at a priming the public than revisiting its premise.

The 2003 article, Out of the woods: forest biotechnology enters the genomic era, sought to “consider potential uses of genomics in novel areas of biotechnological research, and to identify concerns likely to arise from the rapid anticipated growth of forest biotechnology industries.”

The backward thinking evidenced here is typical. This is how you create industry, not solutions. Research money only flows towards lucrative business models that promise a return on the investment. From there, Profit First, Apologize (way, way) Later is the industry model. The early part of the industry rollout incentivizes land and business owners to opt in - in the absence of understanding the potential broader impact of planting artificial trees - and doubles as marketing and “research” that will be used to further advance the industry. The media weaves the promise of this new solution into the climate narrative it helped manufacture and reinforce. It then floods the zone with “expert” interviews to parrot the purported (but unproven) claims of its benefits. Yes, there will be nods to safety and efficacy concerns - a scripted call for caution and transparency - but these will be eclipsed by a scientific consensus that fuels urgency and a need for solutions.

Captured science quickly takes us to assertions like this one:

At this time, there is no evidence for significant environmental damage at species or ecosystem levels from the use of antibiotic resistance genes.

And then we are catapulted here in the midst of a lucrative eco-experiment:

How does Living Carbon reward landowners for planting photosynthesis-enhanced trees? We offer free trees, free planting and site prep, and annual payments. Landowners can preliminarily assess if their land is likely to be eligible and profitable on our website. Where are the carbon credits from these trees sold? Are you exploring different carbon marketplaces? We have sold future carbon credits through direct sales to buyers, and they are also listed on the Patch marketplace.

And as Elliot Herschberg points out, Living Carbon is a platform company. “The scientific team has built out the capabilities to identify traits, develop genetic constructs (now focused on gene-editing technologies), transform a wide variety of plant species, and to quickly move from the greenhouse into the field.”

In other words, they’re just getting started with the genetic modification of trees.

Biomass

Living Carbon, refers to its bioengineered trees as “custom-grown biomass feedstock.”

If you want to explore the mindset that embraces trees as biomass feedstock, this podcast can offer some insight. You can also learn a little bit more about Hall’s journey from studying government and psychology to Biotech startup CEO here and here.

In February 2022, Science Insider reported that the California biotech company had produced genetically modified poplars that grew 1.5 times faster and could more rapidly absorb carbon.

Scientists and environmentalists have promoted tree planting as a promising and easily expandable way to draw down atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, the primary cause of global warming. Trees, which are roughly half carbon by dry weight, absorb the gas from the air and turn it into stable forms of carbon such as wood and roots. But how fast trees soak up carbon is limited by numerous factors. One key constraint is the rate of photosynthesis, the biochemical process trees use to convert carbon dioxide into sugars and ultimately wood. Nearly all trees use a relatively inefficient form of photosynthesis that produces a toxic byproduct called phosphoglycolate, which the plants must then remove through a process called photorespiration. That uses energy that could otherwise go toward growth.

Photorespiration is apparently a waste of a tree’s energy.

From Wikipedia:

Photorespiration (also known as the oxidative photosynthetic carbon cycle or C 2 cycle) refers to a process in plant metabolism where the enzyme RuBisCO oxygenates RuBP, wasting some of the energy produced by photosynthesis. This process lowers the efficiency of photosynthesis, potentially lowering photosynthetic output by 25% in C 3 plants.[1]

That’s the justification for genetic interference. But the next sentence seems to be what’s overlooked and cast aside.

Photorespiration involves a complex network of enzyme reactions that exchange metabolites between chloroplasts, leaf peroxisomes and mitochondria.

The hubris of modern science is astonishing. But since it has settled on Climate Change, carbon capture is all that matters, so…

To sidestep the problem, researchers with a company called Living Carbon used a bacterium to insert genes from pumpkin and green algae into poplar trees. The foreign genes enabled the trees to have lower photorespiration rates and to recycle carbon from phosphoglycolate into sugars essential to growth… In trials lasting about 4 months, the engineered poplars put on 53% more weight than control trees without the added trait, the company reports in a study posted today on the preprint server bioRxiv, which does not require formal peer review.

Notice the acknowledgement in that one word: sidestep. Deeper understanding is inconvenient. (We might learn that trees grow the way they grow for a reason). Real solutions don’t generate continuous income streams. New industries arise to sidestep problems - not just perceived problems (trees aren’t growing fast enough for industry), but problems created by previous industries.

Living Carbon “specializes in restoring abandoned mineland and degraded agricultural land, generating income for landowners and bringing back biodiversity.” So those wastelands left behind by other industry practices, there’s another industry for that, making bold claims about biodiversity. But how are they diversifying?

Living Carbon’s approach seems to be to use Earth as a testing ground:

Planting at a larger scale allows us to learn from large amounts of real-world data and improve our trait and forest management. - Maddie Hall

The Cost of Sidestepping and Loopholes

The problem with sidestepping is that there are some very real concerns about introducing geoengineered trees into the environment. Ecologists worry that fast-growing genetically modified trees could outcompete their natural rivals, potentially creating an invasive species that destroy our natural habitat. Will these GM trees eventually become weeds? We don’t know. Will fast-growing trees navigate wind and other challenges with the same flexibility of other trees? Or foster imbalances among insect and animal species? Again, we don’t know.

What could go wrong?

Some of the concerns surrounding genetic engineering include environmental risks, broad claims of safety and a lack of public involvement, said Lucy Sharratt, co-ordinator of the Canadian Biotechnology Action Network, which researches, monitors and raises awareness about issues relating to genetic engineering in food and farming. “Plantations consisting of trees with accelerated growth rates [would be] a huge, dangerous experiment that threatens forest ecosystems,” said Sharratt. But the pressing challenge of climate change has made trees and forests a focal point for reducing atmospheric carbon. https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/genetic-modification-trees-climage-change-1.5837766

In 2004, scientists were raising concerns about the potential of GM trees to create drug resistant bacteria:

“Development of genetically modified (GM) plants is contentious, in part because bacterial antibiotic resistance (AR) genes are used in their construction and often become part of the plant genome. This arouses concern that cultivation of GM plants might provide a reservoir of AR genes that could power the evolution of new drug-resistant bacteria.” https://academic.oup.com/jac/article-abstract/53/3/418/791375

A 2017 “discussion document” published by the Environmental Paper Network proposed a comprehensive list of risk assessment considerations and stated:

In the case of Genetically Modified trees no sufficient risk assessment is possible due to the complexities involved. These include the complexity of trees as organisms; their large habitats and numerous interactions; their low level of domestication, their long life span; their ability to spread seeds and pollen great distances (including across national borders); and their deep interrelation with soil fungi and microorganisms. Trees also impact on the water table, food security and climate change… Socio-economic impacts on indigenous and local communities and on forestry workers would also require deliberation on many issues including health risks and competition for water and land. Many of these issues are too complex to enable all possible risks to be effectively examined, especially in terms of natural forests, as opposed to monoculture tree plantations. Due to the impossibility of doing a full socio-economic and ecological risk assessment of the effects of GM trees, the 140+ civil society organisations that are signatories to the Global Paper Vision therefore conclude that GM tree field trials and plantations should not be allowed to go ahead.

Imagine trying to launch a climate solution offshoot before these issues are thoroughly investigated and addressed. And then imagine selling carbon credits for theoretical results. (We’ll get back to carbon credits.)

It’s happening.

Citing its own in-house research, Living Carbon promises a 27% leap above carbon sequester baseline with their new trees. So far, the company has secured deals with Microsoft and the Symbiosis Coalition, a group of “companies looking to invest in nature-based carbon removals,” including Google, McKinsey and Meta. And the company recently secures $500m deal with UK’s Octopus Energy Generation.

This 6-minute interview with Grant Blankenship encapsulates the issue well. In it he explains:

This is really, really being driven by market incentives, the free market economy and all that. So the first thing to understand is that they’re aimed at two very different parts of the market, these trees. The first is just what you’d think. It’s wood… The second marketing question here is the carbon credit market. So very broadly, that’s where, if you’re a carbon polluter, you can buy someone else’s sequestered carbon and sort of offset your misdeeds. The hope here is that these new trees are going to amp up a forester’s ability to sell carbon credits on that carbon credit market.

Importantly, Blankenship notes:

These trees aren’t regulated because Living Carbon submitted their trees to the USDA just two months before current rules on reviewing genetically modified plants took effect. They were sort of grandfathered into the older rules. And the original tree, that hybrid poplar, it’s already an invasive species in a number of US states, even in parts of Georgia.

Here’s a peek into a loophole:

The framework behind (US regulatory requirements for field trial) rules emerged in the 1980s when, rather than wait on the slow grind of the legislative process, the Reagan administration adapted existing laws to fit new genetic technologies. For the USDA, the chosen tool was its broad authority over “plant pests,” a term meant to describe anything that might injure a plant—whether an overly hungry animal, a parasitic bacterium, or a weed that might outcompete a crop. At the time, gene transfer in plants was almost entirely accomplished with the help of Agrobacterium tumefaciens. This microbe attacks plants by inserting its own genes, much like a virus. But scientists found they could convince the bacterium to deliver whatever snippets of code they desired. Since Agrobacterium itself is considered a plant pest, the USDA decided it had the authority to regulate the interstate movement and environmental release of any plant that had had its genes transformed by the microbe. This meant nearly comprehensive regulation of GE plants. In 1987, just one year after the USDA established its policy, a team of Cornell researchers announced the successful use of what’s become known as a “gene gun”—or, less colorfully, “biolistics”—in which bits of DNA are literally blasted into a plant cell, carried by high-velocity particles. No plant pest was involved. This created a loophole in the system, a way to produce GE plants that the current laws did not cover. Since then, more than 100 GE plants, mostly modified crop plants, have thus escaped the USDA’s regulatory scrutiny…. Once Living Carbon saw that its trees had promise, it dove through the loophole, creating new versions of its enhanced trees via biolistics. In formal letters to the USDA the company explained what it was doing; the agency replied that, because the resulting trees had not been exposed to and did not contain genes from a plant pest, they were not subject to regulations.

And all of this rests atop a climate science narrative that insists that carbon is the problem and carbon credits pose solutions and offset harm. But is any of it true?

The Carbon Hustle

A glimpse into the world of carbon credits might provide some insight into what’s motivating all of this, particularly as experts acknowledge that “The role of biotechnology in forest health is more potential than real right now because we don’t have many examples of where this has actually been possible.”

https://time.com/6264772/study-most-carbon-credits-are-bogus/

In 2023, Time Magazine reported:

A study covering almost 300 carbon offset projects found that the industry’s top registries have consistently allowed developers to claim far more climate-saving benefits than justified. Researchers led by Barbara Haya from the University of Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy assessed the methods underpinning forestry projects responsible for 11% of all carbon offsets ever issued. They found shortcomings in each that resulted in bogus credits. “Across the board, they fall far short from good practice in carbon accounting,” Haya said. “It’s pervasive.”

…Haya’s team found that the registries’ methods failed to uphold basic criteria that would ensure projects make a real difference to carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. That includes ensuring their carbon credits funded tree-protecting activities that wouldn’t have otherwise happened, and making a reasonable baseline assessment of that alternate future. Developers also have to address if they are displacing harmful activities elsewhere and should account for risks such as wildfires.

…Last year, a Bloomberg investigation found that almost 40% of the offsets purchased in 2021 came from renewable energy projects that didn’t actually avoid emissions.

And is carbon even the problem?

Thomas Sowell didn’t think so.

This Forbes article, originally published in 2013, addresses the absence of foundational science for the carbon narrative and exposes what many climate experts were saying behind the closed doors.

The U.S. Government Accounting Office (GAO) reports that federal climate spending has increased from $4.6 billion in 2003 to $8.8 billion in 2010 (a total $106.7 billion over that period). This doesn’t include $79 billion more spent for climate change technology research, tax breaks for “green energy”, foreign aid to help other countries address “climate problems”; another $16.1 billion since 1993 in federal revenue losses due to green energy subsidies; or still another $26 billion earmarked for climate change programs and related activities in the 2009 “Stimulus Bill”.

Virtually all of this is based upon unfounded representations that we are experiencing a known human-caused climate crisis, a claim based upon speculative theories, contrived data and totally unproven modeling predictions. And what redemptive solutions are urgently implored? We must give lots of money to the U.N. to redistribute; abandon fossil fuel use in favor of heavily subsidized but assuredly abundant, “free”, and “renewable” alternatives; and expand federal government growth, regulatory powers, and crony capitalist-enriched political campaign coffers.

It is way past time to realize that none of this is really about protecting the planet from man-made climate change. It never was.

Consider the words of trusted experts…

How Climate Alarmism Advances International Political Agendas: The term “climate” is typically associated with annual world-wide average temperature records measured over at least three decades. Yet global warming observed less than two decades after many scientists had predicted a global cooling crisis prompted the United Nations to organize an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and to convene a continuing series of international conferences purportedly aimed at preventing an impending catastrophe. Virtually from the beginning, they had already attributed the “crisis” to human fossil-fuel carbon emissions.

A remark from Maurice Strong, who organized the first U.N. Earth Climate Summit (1992) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil revealed the real goal: “We may get to the point where the only way of saving the world will be for industrialized civilization to collapse.”

Former U.S. Senator Timothy Wirth (D-CO), then representing the Clinton-Gore administration as U.S undersecretary of state for global issues, addressing the same Rio Climate Summit audience, agreed: “We have got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.” (Wirth now heads the U.N. Foundation which lobbies for hundreds of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to help underdeveloped countries fight climate change.)

Also speaking at the Rio conference, Deputy Assistant of State Richard Benedick, who then headed the policy divisions of the U.S. State Department said: “A global warming treaty [Kyoto] must be implemented even if there is no scientific evidence to back the [enhanced] greenhouse effect.”

In 1988, former Canadian Minister of the Environment, told editors and reporters of the Calgary Herald: “No matter if the science of global warming is all phony…climate change [provides] the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”

In 1996, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev emphasized the importance of using climate alarmism to advance socialist Marxist objectives: “The threat of environmental crisis will be the international disaster key to unlock the New World Order.”

Speaking at the 2000 U.N. Conference on Climate Change in the Hague, former President Jacques Chirac of France explained why the IPCC’s climate initiative supported a key Western European Kyoto Protocol objective: “For the first time, humanity is instituting a genuine instrument of global governance, one that should find a place within the World Environmental Organization which France and the European Union would like to see established.”

…The late Stephen Schneider, who authored The Genesis Strategy, a 1976 book warning that global cooling risks posed a threat to humanity, later changed that view 180 degrees, serving as a lead author for important parts of three sequential IPCC reports. In a quotation published in Discover, he said: “On the one hand, as scientists we are ethically bound to the scientific method, on the other hand, we are not just scientists, but human beings as well. And like most people, we’d like to see the world a better place, which in this context translates into our working to reduce the risk of potentially disastrous climatic change. To do that, we need to get some broad-based support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, entails getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of the doubts we might have. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest.”

…The Costs of Ideology Masquerading as Science:

As Greenpeace co-founder Peter Moore observed on Fox Business News in January 2011: “We do not have any scientific proof that we are the cause of the global warming that has occurred in the last 200 years...The alarmism is driving us through scare tactics to adopt energy policies that are going to create a huge amount of energy poverty among the poor people. It’s not good for people and it’s not good for the environment...In a warmer world we can produce more food.”

When Moore was asked who is responsible for promoting unwarranted climate fear and what their motives are, he said: “A powerful convergence of interests. Scientists seeking grant money, media seeking headlines, universities seeking huge grants from major institutions, foundations, environmental groups, politicians wanting to make it look like they are saving future generations. And all of these people have converged on this issue.”

The cost of ideology masquerading as science indeed…

A History of Ignoring Warnings

How is it that, in all of modern science, no one has learned to anticipate that every intervention is a trade-off? There seems to be a pattern

Experts propose a grand solution for a problem that they have defined.

Experts quietly acknowledge uncertainty and risks around the grand solution, calling for caution as the research money pours in to design studies that deliver promising results.

An industry moves forward - through loopholes and semantics and new rules and legislation - as potentially negative consequences become a smaller and smaller footnote.

Infrastructure is set up while the media promotes a narrative that will encourage people to accept said problem and embrace said solution. The industry solution permeates the culture and begins a surreptitious deregulation process and subsequent rollout.

creating an industry around said “solution” and then discovering decades later that the industry created other problems, just in time for a lucrative new “solution” to the next problem, a cow

Genetically-modified trees are poised to be the next big climate solution. Another biotech industry that is far more likely to destroy our ecosystem than heal it. We have seen this experiment play out more times than I can count.

The genetic engineering of all aspects of nature has been riddled with unintended consequences that are generally suppressed if acknowledged at all.

Mosquitoes

https://www.wshu.org/science/2019-09-16/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-yield-unintended-consequences-yale-study-finds

Between 2013 and 2015, Oxitech released tens of millions of GMO mosquitoes around Jacobina, Brazil (just prior to the Zika outbreak in that area… hmmm) in an attempt to cull the mosquito population. The public was assured that the male mosquitoes had been genetically engineered to be sterile.

But things didn’t go quite as planned. From the study:

Evidently, rare viable hybrid offspring between the release strain and the Jacobina population are sufficiently robust to be able to reproduce in nature. The release strain was developed using a strain originally from Cuba, then outcrossed to a Mexican population. Thus, Jacobina Ae. aegypti are now a mix of three populations. It is unclear how this may affect disease transmission or affect other efforts to control these dangerous vectors.

But they never even took a pause. Genetically engineered mosquitoes continue to be released in growing numbers. We’re still waiting for $cience to address a comprehensive list of concerns from 2015 about Oxitec’s mosquitoes, including:

Unsupported claims by Oxitec about the suppression of wild mosquito populations.

Potential mechanisms through which releasing GM mosquitoes could exacerbate viral disease spread.

Evidence that Oxitec mosquitoes can survive and spread, including by feeding in areas contaminated with the antibiotic tetracycline, which is widely used in medicine and agriculture.

Evidence that biting female mosquitoes escape into the wild.

Unknowns about the potential health and environmental repercussions associated with being bitten by GMO mosquitoes.

As far as solving our mosquito problem, here’s where we are now.

Hawaii United reports on the most recent failure here:

You can read more about the Mosquito-Borne Illness Playbook here.

Ticks

As early as 2012, scientists were proposing climate change “solutions” that involved the biomedical modifications of humans.

We argue that human engineering is potentially less risky than geoengineering and that it could help behavioural and market solutions succeed in mitigating climate change.

You can watch author, Matthew Liao, make his case here.

In 2021, Bill Gates declared that “all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.” That same year, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation teamed up with Oxitec to work on genetically modified ticks. He had already been investing in synthetic meat.

One year after a scientists published papers arguing that that tick-borne meat allergies could be considered a moral bioenhancer worthy of mandatory and covert application, farmers have reported finding boxes of ticks on their land and social media feeds are full of reports of tick-borne illness and Alpha Gal meat allergies.

The Institute of Responsible Technology has been trying to warn us about the risk of messing with genetic engineering.

But apparently the Biotech Revolution must go on.

I predict that the GM tree experiment will quietly fail as it blames new environmental problems that arise on climate change. Land with then be cleared and designated to the next climate “solution” while fake trees continue to be planted elsewhere.

UNLESS someone like you cares about whole awful lot…

If you are interested in stopping the proliferation of GE trees, you can follow these folks: https://stopgetrees.org

Meanwhile, start getting connected to your trees… https://youtube.com/shorts/Z6lcYd5OV5Q?si=ZBW1coN86cghvygi

Additional Reading: