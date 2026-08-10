On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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yantra's avatar
yantra
1dEdited

Ann - i was trying to figure out what parts were written by you. then wondering what your point of view is (ie, do you believe in terrain or viruses or both or something else). then trying to figure out what the NJDOH table meant (even tho the obvious "culprits" were in red, i originally thought of #5 as being the highest priority, like a yelp review) . . . ( : . . . but to your final Q: "What do you suppose makes hand foot and mouth disease so different from the other common childhood illnesses public health works so hard to prevent?" it looks pretty obvious from the table that HFMD probably didn't make the cut because it likely doesn't yet have a "vaccine".

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1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
1d

What are they injecting kids with before summer camp this year?

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