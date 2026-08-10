I’m hearing about cases of hand foot and mouth disease spreading through camps and daycare centers here in New Jersey. Kids being sent home with blisters on their hands and face and new cases turning up almost daily.

So I checked the New Jersey Department of Health website for updates.

Nothing.

NJDOH also has a very active Facebook presence. But nothing on the viral illness that is impacting kids throughout New Jersey.

This is what comes up when you pull up the NJDOH website…

… even though there has been a single confirmed case of measles in New Jersey in 2026. And for some reason, we never heard any updates about that case.

Like measles, HFMD is a highly contagious viral illness that can spread through close contact and droplets in the air. It’s generally attributed to coxsackievirus, but can also be caused by Enterovirus 71 and other enteroviruses. (I imagine they don’t like to talk about EV71 since it’s been linked to polio-like paralysis/acute flaccid myelitis). There seems to be zero urgency to confirm HFMD cases as most are diagnosed according to signs and symptoms.

It’s most common in infants and children under 5.

Symptoms include fever, painful mouth sores, skin rash and flu-like illness.

Most people get better within 7-10 days with minimal or no medical treatment.

Rarely, people can develop viral meningitis, encephalitis and paralysis.

So basically, HFMD is common childhood illness that’s generally mild, but can produce rare, potentially serious complications.

For some reason, NJDOH sees no need to even mention the serious complication risks.

According to the Mayo Clinic:

Your child is most contagious during the first week of having hand-foot-and-mouth disease. But the virus can stay in the body for weeks after the symptoms go away. That means your child still can infect others. Some people, especially adults, can pass the virus without showing any symptoms of the disease.

Yet there are no closures, no tracking and tracing, no alerts or press releases from local public health authorities. No protocols for possible exposure. No quarantines. No specific treatments. No dire warnings.

Stay hydrated and manage discomfort. Seek medical help if things get worse. That’s some refreshingly old school medical advice.

And there’s a conspicuous absence of societal division and blame.

Why do you suppose that is?

And why are prevention efforts so flimsy?

You can look at how NJDOH directs Local Health Departments to prioritize communicable diseases investigations here.

Apparently HFMD doesn’t make the cut.

What do you suppose makes hand foot and mouth disease so different from the other common childhood illnesses public health works so hard to prevent?