On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Robin Whittle's avatar
Robin Whittle
Mar 26

Alexandra Elbakyan's Sci-Hub https://sci-hub.red has the 1989 Lancet letter:

https://sci-hub.red/10.1016/S0140-6736(89)90041-X

BROTHER-TO-SISTER TRANSMISSION OF MEASLES AFTER MMR IMMUNISATION

SIR,-Dr Millson (Feb 4, p 271) claims that the timing of a measles-like illness in two siblings indicates "the probable transmission" of measles from the live attenuated Schwartz strain contained in measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. He suggests that caution should be exercised when vaccinating normal children with immunocompromised siblings and complains that the Department of Health publication Immunisation Against Infectious Disease offers no specific advice on this problem.

Extensive testing and experience with measles vaccine and MMR vaccine has not shown evidence of vaccine virus transmission to susceptible contacts. It would be wrong to modify current advice that "children with post vaccination symptoms are not infectious" on the basis of a clinical report unsubstantiated by laboratory evidence. Furthermore, Immunisation Against Infectious Disease (page 3) contains specific advice about immunocompromised children. "Siblings and close contacts of such children must be immunised against measles. Oral poliomyelitis vaccine (OPV) should not be given to these children, their siblings or other household contacts; inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine (IPV) should be used in its place. There is no risk of virus transmission following measles, mumps or rubella vaccines."

A. G. M. CAMPBELL,

Chairman-elect, Joint Committee

on Vaccination and Immunisation

Department of Child Health,

University of Aberdeen,

Aberdeen AB9 2ZD

The David S. Millson letter and two response letters are in this 2 page PDF:

https://sci-hub.red/10.1016/S0140-6736(89)91274-9

The 2016 Greenwood et al. article is at:

https://sci-hub.red/10.1016/j.vaccine.2016.03.092

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
Mar 25

Maybe it is worse than you suggest. We know that vitamin A deficiency is a major factor in measles being a bad illness. Is there anything transmitted or is it come other environmental toxin or nutritional factor that is affects most children in an area? I am not making dogmatic assertions but just like you suggesting that we need radical and wide experimental investigations to show we are not in that trench that takes us in circles. The most stunning thing for me has been taking supplemental high dose vitamin D, not even being out in the sun vitamin D, for the past few years. I not only have had near zero respiratory 'infections' but even some herpes simplex 'cold sores' that used to appear sometimes seem to have gone for good. Best wishes to you.

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