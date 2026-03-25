When manufactured consensus is baked into the equation, we get trapped in a confirmation bias feedback loop.

A Telling Study

Let’s start with an abstract that tells a bigger story about captured science. The story goes like this:

Once upon a time, there was a 14-month old boy who was admitted to the hospital with an “impressive rash” thirteen days after receiving his MMR vaccination. He presented with symptoms that were just like measles and indeed the doctors confirmed he had measles.

As a result of this, his mother was concerned and started to have doubts about giving her precious boy more shots.

Additional tests would have been very useful in advancing our understanding about the potential of MMR to cause and potentially spread disease, but scientists decided that these “elaborate diagnostic procedures” would prove to be too stressful for parents. So science decided that that best path forward would be to “reassure parents.”

Elaborate diagnostic procedures may cause the parents a lot of stress and therefore offering reassurance to parents may be more appropriate.

Essentially, the same procedures that would enable us a deeper understanding of the mechanisms of MMR are being discouraged because they might threaten vaccine confidence. These kinds of conclusions tell us a lot about why the available science looks the way it does and why “there is no evidence” to support so many biologically plausible outcomes with temporal associations.

Genotyping (or genetic sequencing) is the elaborate diagnostic procedure that would enable scientists to determine whether an illness was caused by a wild or vaccine strain of measles.

What happens when we don’t use this technology consistently? I’ll come back to this. But here’s how this absence of scientific curiosity plays out in your favorite parenting resources:

If your child is among those who get a rash from the shot, it usually starts as red dots on the chest and neck and fades away after a few days. In some cases, it may spread to the rest of the body, or the dots may become raised bumps before disappearing… Your child may have a low fever along with the rash that usually only lasts a day or two (though occasionally, it can go on for a few days longer). Children with a rash from the MMR vaccine aren’t contagious because they don’t have the actual virus. So you shouldn’t need to take any special precautions with your little one. (emphasis mine)

Parents are being told:

A rash after MMR isn’t “actual” measles.

Children who get a rash after MMR aren’t contagious.

You can read some other variations of the scientific consensus here and here.

Shedding

Apparently semantic games are written into the script.

Shedding is the term many of us use to describe how the vaccinated can transmit disease to other people. But the Wikipedia explanation uses the definition to debunk the very notion of it.

Vaccine shedding is a form of viral shedding[1][2] which can occasionally occur following a viral infection caused by an attenuated (or "live virus") vaccine. Illness in others resulting from transmission through this type of viral shedding is rare.[3][4] The idea of shedding is a popular anti-vaccination myth.[5] However, most vaccines are not attenuated (live virus) vaccines,[6] and therefore cannot cause vaccine-induced viral shedding.

I brought this up with Steve Krahling, a former Merck virologist who worked on the MMR vaccine and eventually became a whistleblower. He finds it odd that we use the term shedding, and suggests that it may be derailing our scientific discussions. Krahling instead talks about transmissibility, because that’s what we need to think about when we’re dealing with any live virus. He says:

Live-virus vaccines are meant to produce infection in the person receiving the vaccine. That is how they work, when they do work. For some live-virus vaccines, evidence suggests they are less transmissible than wt (wild type) strains. But this does not negate the fact that vaccine strains are indeed transmissible. In fact, the transmissibility of the live oral polio vaccine from vaccine recipients to their close personal contacts was touted as a positive feature of the vaccine. It is referred to as secondary immunization or contact immunity. It’s nonsensical to claim live-virus vaccine transmissibility is rare when the contagious nature of live-virus vaccines is touted as an observable epidemiological effect that induces a vaccine response in those who have not been vaccinated. It’s advised that those who have recently been administered live-virus vaccines not visit friends and relatives who are immunocompromised. That is not based on theory, it is based on a very real understanding of the potential for harm by the transmissibility of the vaccine virus.

He also thinks the discussion sends us on an unnecessary wild goose chase, as parents have been unfairly saddled with the burden of proof. Merck understands MMR’s likely role in a variety of public health problems and they’ve known about these issues for decades.

You do not need to prove the vaccine is transmissible, they have to prove it is not. And they cannot do that. It’s impossible to prove a universal negative. I think it requires special pleading to assume the vaccine virus can infect a person only when it’s injected. It’s actually quite absurd. Of course the wt is more contagious, but you do not need to prove the vaccine can spread person to person, it’s a well understood risk.

From Krahling’s perspective, many of our MMR problems are related to unanswered questions about dosage:

MMR typically causes asymptomatic infection, but in a percentage of vaccinated children, the vaccine infection produces symptoms of the disease. And that vaccine effect is dose-dependent which is why it’s very important to know the dose in order to monitor safety.

You can read more about MMR’s unresolved potency problem here.

This is an avenue we should be definitely be pursuing. In the meantime, science has confirmed that viral shedding after MMR is both real and documented. You can read more here, here and here.

Transmissibility and the “No Credible Evidence” Conundrum

A common argument around vaccine virus transmissibility is that there is no credible evidence of transmission of vaccine measles virus from vaccinated individuals.

I regularly hear this argument when dismissing inconvenient links to vaccines. But let’s examine WHY there’s no credible evidence. Because therein lies a story of the settling of science and the circular arguments that keep the mainstream narrative entrenched.

Lies of Omission

The current scientific standard requires that we rely on genetic sequencing, or genotyping, to determine whether a measles case is indeed a measles case, as it is public health’s method of distinguishing wild type from vaccine strain measles. The technology is relatively new. Genetic sequencing protocols were not standardized and adopted until the 2000s, and sequencing is not done consistently across all cases. Instead we have genotype “sampling.”

Meanwhile, I keep finding that these elaborate diagnostic procedures are bypassed in circumstances that might unsettle consensus science.

Questions that are never asked are never answered. But the narrative forges on.

Here are some missed opportunities in the pursuit of truth:

From Measles-Associated CNS Complications: A Review:

Some authors have implicated the vaccine virus to cause acute encephalitis in many cases solely on the basis of temporal association (onset of symptoms within 6 to 15 days of vaccination). In one of these cases, measles virus was isolated from SCF on nineth day of vaccination. On the basis of infectivity titer, tissue culture sensitivity, and plaquing, it was indicated that the isolate was vaccine like virus, however, genetic sequencing was not performed.

But rather than pursue the question, we land here:

It is suggested that, SSPE patients who do not have history of prior measles infection, might have had subclinical or undiagnosed measles in early childhood. In a child with SSPE, who has received measles vaccine, wild measles infection is presumed to occur before vaccination.

In other words, doctors and scientists tasked with the collection and reporting of data are asked to assume that wild measles infection is the culprit in the absence of other data. How likely then are they to pursue additional data?

I can’t access many of the full studies (there’s a pattern here, too), but here are some other examples of sorry, not science:

The evidence suggests that these cases of vaccine-associated measles in children attending the same nursery school are more likely coincidental rather than a result of transmission…

I also can’t access a 1989 Letter to the Editor of the Lancet entitled, Brother-to-Sister Transmission of Measles after MMR Immunization, but here’s how it’s cited:

Evidence of transmission was circumstantial and did not meet the definition of a confirmed case. In response to this case report, the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation upheld the view that historically there was no evidence for transmission and therefore no risk of transmission to susceptible contacts from administration of measles containing vaccines. (emphasis mine)

This 2024 study, entitled Onward Virus Transmission after Measles Secondary Vaccination Failure, could have been profoundly helpful in answering the question had genotyping been part of the exploration. But it wasn’t.

Inclusion criteria were articles describing persons who were exposed to measles-infected persons who had experienced SVF (secondary vaccine failure). Across the included 14 studies, >3,030 persons were exposed to measles virus from SVF cases, of whom 180 were susceptible, indicating secondary attack rates of 0%–6.25%. We identified 109 cases of SVF from the studies; 10.09% (n = 11) of case-patients transmitted the virus, resulting in 23 further cases and yielding an effective reproduction number of 0.063 (95% CI 0.0–0.5).

Here’s what researchers gleaned from that:

These findings suggest a remarkably low attack rate for SVF measles cases, suggesting that, In outbreak situations, public health management of unvaccinated persons could be prioritized over persons with SVF.

We don’t know what is transmitted (wt vs. vaccine strain). Instead the paper is written to promote a narrative that onward transmission is rare. But even that is misleading, as rare is a matter of percentages. Rare incidents grow in proportion to the number of vaccinations given.

In fairness, the lack of consistent genotyping makes pursuing the question of onward transmission of vaccine strain virus virtually impossible to answer, which is why, even when scientists go digging through studies, they can easily reach a conclusion that “there is not conclusive evidence.”

Here’s a study that is often used to exonerate MMR from any transmissibility claims:

A systematic review of human-to-human transmission of measles vaccine virus

We reviewed 773 articles for genotypic confirmation of a vaccine virus transmitted from a recently vaccinated individual to a susceptible close contact. No evidence of human-to-human transmission of the measles vaccine virus has been reported amongst the thousands of clinical samples genotyped during outbreaks or endemic transmission and individual case studies worldwide.

Sounds comprehensive. But also…

An initial review of 773 articles from January 1985 onwards, representing the PCR era was assessed against the exclusion and inclusion criteria and eventually all identified articles were excluded.

I can only access segments of the study, but this seems to say that all 773 articles were excluded. I can’t access inclusion criteria, but perhaps the studies were excluded because PCR technology alone cannot answer the question.

So it seems pretty easy to end up here:

There was no evidence identified in this systematic literature review of genotype A vaccine virus detection not associated with vaccination itself, but linked to transmission from a recent vaccinee.

Importantly, the study notes:

Persistent human-to-human transmission of the live attenuated oral polio vaccine was only observed once the goal of global polio elimination approached [28] and had likely been masked by the preceding prevalence of circulating wild-type disease.

Genotype Sequencing and California’s 2015 Measles Outbreak

When genotype sequencing is used across a data set, we can actually learn something. Sadly, this study came out only AFTER California lost its religious exemptions following the Disney measles outbreak in 2015.

During the measles outbreak in California in 2015, a large number of suspected cases occurred in recent vaccinees. Of the 194 measles virus sequences obtained in the United States in 2015, 73 were identified as vaccine sequences.

The inflated case numbers were not what they seemed.

You would think this would spark additional inquiry about the spread of measles and the potential for MMR to influence it. It didn’t.

Instead, public health learned a strategic lesson about the removal of religious exemptions. From a January 2026 NJDOH/NJAAP educational webinar series:

“California did a great job by removing a lot of the philosophical exemptions. There are multiple data streams that we could certainly talk about, that if you increase the barriers, the burden of getting an exemption, you will increase vaccination rates. And that’s something that I think as a nation and as a state we’re going to have to start talking about.”- Dr. David Cennimo

This tracks with AAP’s position on religious exemptions.

The AAP advocates for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health.

Selective Weaponizing of Biological Plausibility

We’re regularly warned that measles can lead to hospitalization, encephalitis, long-term complications like SSPE (subacute sclerosing panencephalitis) and even death, while the same possibilities linked to MMR are dismissed as “rare.” But life-threatening presentations of measles are also rare, and generally linked to known vulnerabilities and immune compromise.

So let’s go back to reviewing what we know is possible, given that MMR is an attenuated (weakened) live virus vaccine that simultaneously exposes recipients to three live viruses simultaneously.

The scientific establishment acknowledges that:

(And these shots are not without risks. Since 2000, there have been 500+ reported deaths linked to the measles vaccine (MMR) to VAERS.)

While the consensus will readily remind us that the potential for transmission from the vaccinated is rare, we vaccinate millions of children, with significant vaccination clusters in outbreak areas that then include even younger recipients. (During outbreaks, MMR may be recommended for babies 6-12 months.)

Using logic, we might deduce that the attenuated measles virus in MMR is designed to induce an asymptomatic or mild infection and generally does… and that relative lack of or reduction of symptoms (coughing, runny nose etc) equates to a reduced opportunity to spread infection (less virulent). But the possibility of onward transmission exists. And both MMR dose issues and immune competence can impact that potential.

We have the biological plausibility, the temporal associations and speculation from some scientists to support a strong possibility that MMR can spread disease. Perhaps our biggest problem is that we have been trained to doubt our own instincts and what we see with our own eyes.

Let’s reclaim our reasoning and our rights.