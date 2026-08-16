Here’s the latest trigger that launched the latest round of vaccine messaging:

On August 10, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans.” You can read it here, but in a nutshell…

It makes the following changes to the childhood vaccination schedule:

(i) immunizations recommended for all children: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus, and varicella; (ii) immunizations recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations: respiratory syncytial virus monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY, and dengue; and (iii) immunizations based on shared clinical decision-making: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19.

It states that “the combined measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine should be administered in three separate single-disease shots once such products are domestically available and that, to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits.”

It seeks to protect parental rights and religious freedom as it pertains to vaccine choice. “The Attorney General shall take appropriate measures to further meritorious legal actions challenging State laws that conflict with States’ constitutional and Federal statutory obligations related to parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection under the law, including, to the extent applicable under Federal law, States’ obligations to provide religious and medical exemptions from childhood and adolescent immunization requirements.”

And it plans to pursue additional research in service to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine schedule.

For many, it’s a start. Parents can still get all the vaccines if they want them, but they will hopefully have more freedom to choose. The administration says it has plans to do more research in service to safe vaccines. We’ll see.

I don’t Trust the Plan, so I’m not relying on it. I think our culture needs to change first. So mostly, I’m looking at this an opportunity to deepen a conversation. But, as always, it’s an uphill battle.

Reactions from the media and the “expert” class have been pretty predictable:

Calcified Health Care

No one I know is remotely surprised by this. But it’s the comment sections below these Facebook posts that I always find most interesting. It’s where you really see the trickle down impacts within the medical profession.

Since I’ve spent a lot of time learning about measles and MMR, I took the opportunity to share some information that is relatively new to me and relevant, I thought, to this conversation. Here’s what I posted under a FB post from CIDRAP:

MMR is a live virus vaccine. Combining measles, mumps and rubella in one shot accelerates viral degrading, especially for measles and mumps, so much more live virus must be added to the formulation so that there’s still enough live virus to create an immune response by the end of MMR’s 2 years shelf life. This creates a game of Russian roulette in every batch. Get the shot close to its manufacture date and your child is getting WAY more live virus than safe or necessary, creating safety concerns. Get the shot close to expiration date and your child is getting dead/degraded viral material and perhaps not enough live virus to create an effective immune response. Separating MMR into three shots eliminates the need for this and reduces both risks to both safety and efficacy. It also enables parents to decide. I suspect it will lead to an increase in measles vaccine uptake, although parents should always have the right to decide.

(You can read about this particular MMR concern and the origins of my comment here and here. You can read more about MMR and measles issues here, here, and here)

It’s always interesting how quickly people arrive to challenge me when I comment in these accounts. I don’t mind. I kind of welcome the opportunity to study the environment and allow people to see what the conversations look like.

The responses, and the laugh emojis, are pretty standard. But the first two comments are revealing. Both are from people who bring in their credentials - a pediatrician/vaccinologist/clinical researcher and someone who ran a vaccine clinic for 15 years. Both admit that they had never heard about MMR’s issues with degrading live viral components and the need for overfilling. And both assume I either made this up and/or am misinformed. Neither of these people, who have apparently given vaccines for a living, are remotely curious about the possibility that what I’m saying might be true. (You can follow the comments here to see how interested these people are in engaging with new information.)

This is the kind of psychosclerosis (calcified thinking) many of us are witnessing throughout the medical profession. When presented with something new, the immediate reflex is to flex credentials and cast aspersions.

Trusted Health Messengers

This is not by accident. Billions of dollars have gone into efforts to provide messaging and talking points to “public health communicators” whose job it is to instill vaccine confidence. There are even “immunization counseling” codes so pediatricians can get reimbursed for time spent trying to convince parents to vaccinate, even when they fail.

In other words, the learning curve these folks are on is all about creating trust and compliance. The science they’re interested in is behavioral science. I’ve written about the “science of manipulation” before.

Infodemiology is a relatively new field of science that was specifically created to manage science communication. It treats dissent (deemed misinformation) like a disease and tracks it… and then attempts to prevent and treat it. Here are some of the organizations collaborating on the infodemiology front:

Infodemiology has become the surveillance and research arm behind public health communication. It’s a field that exists to manufacture “trust in science.”

Here’s an example of what their learning curve looks like:

ShotsHeard.org was launched in 2019 so that health care providers could become a “digital calvary” to fight anti-vaxxers online. This came during an era of Tweetiatricians and other armies of public health influencers on social media.

Media monitoring programs like Public Goods Project and it’s offshoot, Project VCTR, provide 24/7/365 surveillance of all of vaccine-related exchanges across social and conventional media and apply it to “social and behavioral change interventions, and cross-sector initiatives.”

I guess the ShotsHeard.org effort proved to be as off-putting as its website was, because it was ultimately scrubbed it from the internet before it returned as the Trusted Messenger Program.

THAT’s their learning curve. Same folks. Same propaganda. Softer messaging. Stronger.org went through a similar rebranding and its YouTube videos seem to have been scrubbed. They haven’t given a single thought to vaccine science. They just need to regurgitate messaging and play a role to parents.

You can find YouTube videos of CEOs and thought leaders within these organizations asserting the need for their interventions. All of it rests on a Vaccines Save Lives assumption that is always asserted and never revisited. Their belief in vaccines is dogmatic.

Additionally, there are golden handcuffs. Many health care practitioners - arguably some of the most informed ones - would love to practice medicine differently, but they risk losing their licenses and careers if they attempt to do so. A whole lot rides on the “vaccines are safe and effective” narrative and just about everyone working within the confines of the current medical paradigm is dependent on compliance to this narrative. This is a real tragedy for those who truly want to practice sound medicine. Behind closed doors, many health care practitioners acknowledge that they are no longer free to First Do No Harm.

An Industry That Can’t (Afford to) See When Something Is NOT Effective

The thing is, none of it is really working. Billions of dollars into behavioral science and messaging and there are MORE anti vaxxers. More people refusing. More people seeking exemptions. Yes, there are some who continue to believe what they are told, but this isn’t the population that is growing. And it’s not a population that is modeling positive health outcomes either.

A scientist might stop to consider that this very expensive approach is not working. But scientists working in infodemiology can’t afford to:

The truth is they don’t need to pour billions into this. The vaccine hesitant are more than happy to share precisely why they are reluctant to take a growing list of vaccines free of charge. But a portion of those billions go directly to censoring and debunking them ( ie. Fact-checking industry).

So I'm asking: Does it really make any sense at all to learn anything from people who literally can’t afford to be curious?

I don’t think so.

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