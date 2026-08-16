On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
7h

"Someday jabbing babies with dozens of poorly tested vaccines will be looked at the same way we look at lobotomies today."

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-291724852

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
9h

Calcified thinking is a good way of putting it.

You hit the nail on the nose about their lack of curiosity. My family almost never reads what I write.

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