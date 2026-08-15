On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Laura Larimore's avatar
Laura Larimore
5h

Excellent. And, I'm sad to say, REALLY hits close to home. I find myself isolating from people on the "other" side. When we're together, I'm on edge, hoping for the conversation to stay on some safe ground. And, sad is the very best adjective.

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3 replies by Ann Tomoko Rosen and others
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1h

As for me, I'm sick of the "but nobody knew" defense. It's completely full of shit.

And that headline from The Atlantic is like the pot calling the kettle black. As you pointed out, how about their obsession with RFK Jr and Trump?

You set a good example for all of us, Ann.

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2 replies by Ann Tomoko Rosen
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