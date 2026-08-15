I’m noticing that the media gives everyone someone to blame and something to be mad about. And it seems to be working.

I see people making Fauci’s testimony about Trump or RFKJr and I just think, Weird.

Because was anyone paying any attention to what Fauci actually did? Even just the evidence of their own eyes and ears when they watched and read the news? What happened in their own lives?

I don’t need a single expert or influencer to tell me whether Fauci deceived us. I watched it happen. I watched his assertions change in interviews he was happy to give, with a confidence that assured us this was “The Science." We didn’t need a mask. Then we did. Then maybe we needed two. We’d be immune if we got the shot. We could stop wearing masks and we’d be safe to be around. And then masks were needed again. And people still got sick. We wouldn’t get sick or get other people sick. And then we could. But “it would have been much worse.” You wouldn’t die. But then some did.

I’m not calling anyone anything, but this is the behavior of liars.

So I’m mad because people got deceived in the worst possible way. And I don’t think we can write it off as “lessons learned” because it wasn’t the first time this playbook was employed. I saw him try this with Zika. Celia Farber watched him do it with AIDS.

Fauci invented enemies and bad intentions that weren’t there. The person we were told to trust with public health fractured communities and families and destroyed lives. He seeded the culture with divisive poison and cultivated hatred using fear. He made people afraid to be around other people. He made kissing and lovemaking scary and germy. He made shared air risky. He made us believe we needed to hug through plastic (if at all) and cut holes in surgical masks to play the flute.

So there’s the anger. I’m just kind of unleashing it so I can get to the grief.

Because it’s the grief that I hope we can all resonate with. And work through. At least I’m hoping there’s a frequency we can find together. Because It really feels like we’re on the wrong frequency.

Fauci is just a puppet. I know that. Most of our super villains are puppets. Actors delivering scripts. (It doesn’t start out that way, but I think trauma and ego-feeding and strategy games and dangling carrots and distortions and lack of introspection can eventually reduce people to puppets.)

But puppets like Fauci were critical in turning communities and families and parents and children against each other. These puppets got us entrenched in politics, or political divides at least, and made people believe that their cruelty and exclusion of other people was a virtue. Somehow we fell for it, and that’s on us, but it’s a thing that happened.

I think of lot of it has to do with being on lockdown and nature deficits and living through screens with algorithms that drove us further apart.

If you’re on the “other side” of me and where I am, you’re not my enemy unless you’re choosing to be. I don’t hate you. Of course not. What a waste of time that would be.

I am grieving the loss of understanding.

I suspect that loss of understanding, for any extended period of time, can make anyone feel like a victim. Or crazy. Or both. And just about every person on the planet is now provided with countless opportunities to feel misunderstood. It’s now a self-sustaining epidemic (there seem to be a lot of those). I can feel that we’re being separated and it makes me sad. And very frustrated.

I suspect there are millions of people currently working hard to break the spells other people are under. One of them is a Fauci spell. But there are all kinds. I’m sure I’m under one kind or another. I think people use the word “conditioning,” but they sure look like spells to me. Because I know that some of the people who are nasty to me when I mention vaccines (for example) are not inherently nasty people. When certain topics come up, their personalities change. I’m sure it happens to all of us. “Trigger” is the word nowadays.

(If Fauci had a patent for all the triggers he has created he’d be even richer.)

But whatever about the money. I’m grieving the state of humanity. I’m grieving knowing that it’s possible to be complicit in dehumanizing a population and not even notice it’s happening. Or not care. Or take pride in it. (Yes, I know he’s not the only one and I know we’re not agreed on who’s to blame, which makes the feeling even more poignant for me.)

I think facing this is an absolute heartbreak. It was hard to witness what happened to us. US. Humanity. We reduced each other to political parties and vaccination statuses. We started looking at each other through ideological-colored glasses.

It’s so much easier to be mad. But I’m just really sad about it.

I’m incredibly grateful that I was able to remain close to the people who matter most to me, but there are people who I really liked or appreciated who I now struggle to feel comfortable around. I’m not trying to hold a grudge or be separate. It’s just the resonance is lost. There is so much lost resonance between people that I can sometimes feel the absence of energy where I once felt it.

There’s a broken current. An obstruction. Qi stagnation.

So it’s not that I hate Fauci. He’s just blocking our connection and I just really, really want him to stop. I want to restore the current.

And of course it’s not just Fauci. It’s the system or the apparatus or the frequency he’s been a mouthpiece for.

And I hear a corner of the collective consciousness scream WHAT ABOUT TRUMP?

Yeah, ok. Trump, too. He’s saying plenty of divisive garbage, so yes. We all need to recognize ALL of it. All of the seeds that were planted and all of the ways they sprouted in each of us. Our collective consciousness is pretty muddy. We need to plant better seeds and clear the stagnation in our own hearts.

I’d like to take back the reins. I never consented to being on a team against another team of humans.

And I do not consent.