On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
4d

Many unsuspecting patients will just assume that the pediatrician, exhorting the parent to give the baby a bunch of shots, is merely sharing their best professional opinion, totally unaware that the pediatrician is being reimbursed for making a pro-vaccine speech.

This takes shilling to the next level.

Thank you for the warning.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
4d

!!! Thanks for reporting. Yes, informed consent. It is a thing.

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