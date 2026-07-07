Going forward, pushing back at the doctor’s office when you’re offered a vaccine may cost you.

Thanks to the New Jersey Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics newsletter, I am just learning that Immunization Counseling codes are a thing. I received this survey today, asking about my awareness and use of immunization counseling codes 90482–90484 (for counseling without vaccine administration).

The Pediatric Pulse:

Utilization of Immunization Counseling Codes

without Administration (90482-90484) Amid a dramatic rise in vaccine hesitancy and fear, immunization counseling remains a critical component of pediatric care, even when vaccines are not administered. This survey aims to better understand awareness and use of counseling-only billing codes (90482–90484), as well as barriers and opportunities to support practices. Your feedback will help guide NJAAP education, resources, and advocacy efforts with plans. Thank you!

I wasn’t aware.

So I looked it up and found this January 2026 post on AAPC.com (the American Academy of Professional Coders). It states:

Beginning January 1, three new CPT® codes took effect, introducing a long-awaited solution for reporting physician or qualified health professional (QHP) immunization-related counseling and clinical services when no vaccine is administered. These time-based, standalone codes acknowledge a reality long familiar to pediatric clinicians: some of the most time-intensive and clinically meaningful immunization encounters occur precisely when families are hesitant, resistant, or unwilling to proceed with vaccination. The new immunization counseling codes are as follows: 90482 (Immunization counseling by physician or other qualified health care professional when immunization(s) is not administered by provider on the same date of service; 3 minutes up to 10 minutes)

90483 (…greater than 10 minutes up to 20 minutes)

90484 (… greater than 20 minutes) The introduction of these codes represents an important step toward recognizing the cognitive, emotional, and clinical labor involved in addressing vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. At the same time, their success — or failure — will depend heavily on payer interpretation, operational readiness, documentation expectations, and how costs are ultimately experienced by families. (emphasis mine)

Is it me? Or does it seem like doctors will now get reimbursed for time spent propagandizing patients and priming them to get shots they may not otherwise want or need?

And it changes the medical landscape in other ways as well. Think medical surveillance.

“Under-Immunization Is Now a Reportable Clinical Condition”

Beyond reimbursement, these new codes offer an opportunity to better define and track under-immunization as a clinical and public health issue. When paired with existing ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes — such as Z71.85 (Encounter for immunization safety counseling) and Z28.xx (Immunization not carried out and underimmunization status) — pediatric practices can more accurately document the prevalence and nature of vaccine hesitancy. This alignment supports improved data capture, population health analysis, and policy discussions grounded in real clinical encounters. For years, pediatricians have managed under-immunization without adequate tools to reflect that work in administrative data or quality reporting. These codes help close that gap. (emphasis mine)

But even the establishment seems to vaguely understand that there’s an informed consent issue with “immunization counseling”:

Perhaps the most challenging aspect of implementing these codes will not be billing mechanics, but patient experience. Families who decline vaccines may not perceive counseling as a service they requested — and may react with frustration or anger if they later receive a bill for that discussion. In an environment where trust in healthcare is already fragile, unexpected financial responsibility risks undermining relationships that pediatricians work hard to preserve. ..Practices may find themselves navigating a difficult tension between ethical care, transparency, and financial sustainability.

The AAP doesn’t seem phased.

The AAP has published this letter to payers that supports payment of this essential service in pediatrics. The Payer Advocacy Advisory Committee (PAAC) is actively engaging payers to ensure coverage and payment of

codes 90482-90484.

Here is an excerpt from their letter:

The AAP wants to ensure you are aware of these new codes and urgently requests that you add them to your payment systems and fee schedules. We ask that you remove all barriers and support pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists in protecting all children and adolescents from immunization-preventable diseases.

Here’s a list of AAP’s corporate supporters:

The pediatric model relies heavily on vaccinations to keep practices afloat. Vaccine refusal is an economic problem for pediatricians. Thus the economic “solution.”

I’m curious now about how this will be documented. Will the forms that parents are asked to sign when they refuse vaccines serve as the manufactured consent? (And FYI, AAP acknowledges “This form…should not be considered a legal document without advice from a lawyer.” Remember that when you’re asked to sign.)

I don’t have all the answers. This is new to me. But I do think that parents should have an opportunity to refuse counseling. And they should have a clear understanding of when said counseling is taking place. Parents are often invested in wanting their doctors to understand their concerns about vaccinations, but they should be informed if they’re paying for these conversations in 10 minute increments.

Informed consent matters. Please use it. And protect it.