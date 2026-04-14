On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Marlene's avatar
Marlene
7d

And if you read the package insert, the person receiving the shot can develop measles and even if they don't develop measles, can transmit it for 4-6weeks after innoculation. The way I understand it, do not develop lifetime immunity.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Apr 15

Well done, Ann

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