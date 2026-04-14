Step one: Pharmaceutical company creates a lucrative product.

Step two: Pharmaceutical company designs studies to get product licensed.

Step three: Media propaganda campaign broadcasts favorable clinical trial results and supporting fear campaign.

This is a pattern I see regularly when pharmaceutical companies are looking to create or expand a target market.

And it looks to me like they’re coming for our babies.

This headline is a device:

By Arthur’s 9-month checkup, the South Carolina outbreak had exploded into the nation’s worst in more than 35 years, surpassing last year’s in Texas. That meant that under state guidance, Arthur could get his first dose of the MMR vaccine — for measles, mumps and rubella — earlier than the usual 12 to 15 months old. Their new baby won’t be able to get the shot until at least 6 months — a prospect that worries parents of infants wherever measles spreads. Babies too young to be vaccinated are among the most vulnerable in a measles outbreak.

The story checks all of public health’s narrative boxes:

Measles is highly contagious and potentially deadly.

Measles outbreaks are the fault of the unvaccinated, parental rights advocates and “longtime anti-vaccine crusader” RFK Jr.

Reduced vaccine uptake is creating problems for our most vulnerable.

In outbreak circumstances, babies can get vaccinated beginning at 6 months, but that’s still worrying.

Legislation enabling vaccine choice and possibly delaying MMR until 2 years of age threaten to further reduce vaccination rates.

Missing from the stories is critical nuance:

Measles is generally mild and provides lifelong immunity and prior infections are linked with reduced cancer mortality.

Prior to measles vaccination, mothers provided babies with superior immunity resulting from natural measles infection.

MMR has robbed populations of superior natural immunity and is complicit in creating an immunity gap in infants.

MMR is a live virus vaccine that can shed and cause disease.

MMR comes with an extensive list of reported adverse events, many of which mirror some of the more serious presentations of the disease they claim to protect against.

MMR vaccine failed to provide detectable neutralizing antibody titers in 26% of 6 month olds according to clinical studies listed in MMR’s package insert.

Measles vaccine causes adverse events in an age-dependent, dose-dependent manner. The younger you are when you get it, the higher the risk. The more live virus, the greater likelihood of adverse events.

Exploiting the Immunity Gap created by MMR

Thanks to mass vaccination, mothers no longer have lifelong natural immunity and can no longer pass that superior protection to their babies.

From the Wilson Daily Times 1992 article, 1960’s vaccination program blamed for sudden wave of measles in infants:

A generation ago, doctors routinely began vaccinating every child against measles. No one worried much about what would happen when they grew up and had babies of their own. In hindsight, perhaps they should have: These new mothers fail to pass on the strong resistance to measles at birth that an eternity of women before them have done. The result is a new problem - measles in the very young.

In other words, mass MMR vaccination campaigns have robbed mothers of the opportunity to develop natural immunity, making their babies more vulnerable.

Now BigPharma is broadcasting the threat of the immunity gap that its products helped create and reinforcing the notion that MMR protects infants. Are pharmaceutical companies seeking to exploit a target market that they helped create?

From the study’s (foregone) Conclusion:

Early MMR could help reduce measles burden in infants in endemic settings without compromising subsequent immunizations.

The Risks of Early MMR Use

The CDC currently acknowledges one risk in its MMR recommendation for infants (and it seems to contradict the study’s conclusion):

If there is ongoing community-wide transmission affecting young infants, health departments may recommend an early dose for infants 6 to 11 months of age. The decision to vaccinate should be made carefully after weighing the risks of the potential long-term impact of lower immune responses when infants are vaccinated less than 12 months of age (versus greater than or equal to 12 months of age) compared to the benefit of early protection when measles is circulating in the community.

The implication is that there’s merely the risk of reduced long-term immunity (which should itself raise concern for parents who are fearful of measles). But the feature-length documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe offers harrowing glimpses of some of the other potential consequences of getting MMR with supporting science. It also offers insights into BigPharma’s ritual burial of inconvenient truth.

In 2013, biologist Dr. Brian Hooker received a call from a Senior Scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who led the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism. The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed that the CDC had omitted crucial data in their final report that revealed a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker records the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson who provides the confidential data destroyed by his colleagues at the CDC. Dr. Hooker enlists the help of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist falsely accused of starting the anti-vax movement when he first reported in 1998 that the MMR vaccine may cause autism. In his ongoing effort to advocate for children’s health, Wakefield directs this documentary examining the evidence behind an appalling cover-up committed by the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens. Interviews with pharmaceutical insiders, doctors, politicians, and parents of vaccine-injured children reveal an alarming deception that has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism and potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.

Link to the full documentary here.

Age-Dependent, Dose-Dependent Risks

Andy Wakefield explains:

(19:45) So the question for those of us investigating autism: Is age of exposure to MMR a risk for autism? And in order to understand why that might be, you have to understand something of the history of MMR vaccine. In 1987, there was an MMR vaccine that was being used in Canada, produced by Smith Kline Beecham, and that vaccine caused meningitis. It was recognized quickly and that vaccine was withdrawn in Canada. However, in the same month that it was withdrawn in Ontario, it was licensed in the UK. The name was simply changed from Trivirix to Pluserix. In the UK it was used for 4 years and likewise it caused meningitis and had to be rapidly withdrawn. There was a public outcry, there was an acute loss of confidence by the public in vaccine policy-makers, and the vaccine should at that point have been destroyed. It wasn’t. It was then shipped to developing countries like Brazil, where it was used in a mass vaccination campaign. And there was an epidemic of meningitis. It was entirely predictable. Now scientists studied that epidemic and what they found is that the risk for meningitis was associated with age of exposure - the younger you got the MMR vaccine, the greater the risk of meningitis. For people like me investigating autism, the question was, is there a similar risk in autism? Is age of exposure to MMR a risk for autism just as it was for meningitis?

Vaxxed went on to uncover the hidden evidence of increased risks of autism for children getting MMR before the ages of 3.

After doing his own comprehensive investigation, Wakefield concluded that parents should opt for single vaccine options as opposed to the MMR combination vaccine. It turned out to be a career destroying assertion and the character assassination of Andy Wakefield commenced. Meanwhile, Merck’s response was to cease production of single use vaccines.

Former Merck virologist Steve Krahling was working at Merck when Wakefield’s research was making headlines. Krahling worked on Protocol 7, a clinical study to set the potency specifications for MMR, and came to the similar conclusions in supporting single antigen vaccines. After witnessing the fraud and shifty maneuvering that was used to produce MMR efficacy data, Krahling realized that Merck was unable to legitimately create a formula that could maintain potency within a safe and effective range throughout its shelf life. He became a relator in a federal False Claims Act case against Merck & Co alleging that the company knowingly misrepresented aspects of the mumps component of its MMR vaccine, including efficacy and testing methodology. These concerns were detailed in litigation that proceeded through federal courts for over a decade. After 14 years, a summary judgment buried any real opportunity for the public to explore the details of and discussions around the fraud. From The Defender:

A federal appeals court today dismissed a lawsuit against Merck alleging the company misled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by “omitting, concealing and misrepresenting” information about the potency of its mumps vaccine… The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit upheld a July 2023 U.S. District Court decision in United States ex rel. Krahling v. Merck & Co., which found that even though Merck may have made false claims to the CDC, those claims didn’t play a role in the agency’s decision to purchase the vaccine for its Vaccines for Children Program.

Essentially, the CDC wouldn’t have let a little efficacy research fraud interfere with a cozy business arrangement, so Merck wasn’t really guilty defrauding the CDC (which was supposedly acting in the interests of the American people.)

Mountains of incriminating evidence remain buried under federal seal while Krahling continues to warn parents that not even your child’s pediatrician knows how much live (and dead) viral matter is being injected when a child gets a "dose” of MMR. The measles and mumps components are unstable and degrade more rapidly when combined, requiring an excess of live virus to maintain potency throughout the vaccine’s 2-year shelf life. Merck was never able to create an MMR formula that met both safety standards at its manufacture date and efficacy standards at its expiration date two years later.

Furthermore, Merck’s own scientists understood as early as the late 1990s that MMR’s measles vaccine component could cause adverse neurological effects in a dose dependent and age dependent manner. And to Krahling’s knowledge, none of the many safety and efficacy issues that have been known for 25+ years have been properly acknowledged and addressed.

How many children continue to be victims of this flawed formula? How many suffer the most serious consequences because they receive a “dose” too close to the manufacture date, or receive inadequate protection because they get MMR too close to its expiration date?

Follow the Silenced to find the Truth.

Follow the Money to find the corruption.

If you follow the disparaged and silenced accounts of Andrew Wakefield, Steve Krahling, the Simpsonwood documents, the Vaxxed trilogy and many others, you find a pattern of fraud, lies and gaslighting that follow any voiced concerns that might threaten vaccine confidence. You will find secret meetings and destroyed documents. You will find manipulated studies that fuel public health propaganda campaigns.

You will always find your way back to a bottom line that requires refusing to allow questions like this:

Could a Spike in Infant Deaths Be Linked to Spartangurg’s MMR Vaccination Campaign?

So parents, ask your questions. Please. If you follow your instincts, they may lead you to a monster that repeatedly cries wolf while offering you defective bandaids.

Additional Reading: