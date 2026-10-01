On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Oct 1

Marvelous interview! I love your tagline, "where we reserve the right to rethink everything."

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
Oct 1Edited

I have this ongoing battle with my nieces about vaccines and their girls who are 6 years old. They were too lame and lazy to figure out how to homeschool their kids, so they got their daughters all vaxxed up so they could attend kindergarten (public school). They have turned their daughters over to the Moderm Medical Pediatric Sickcare System and the Public School System. Even after 1 year of kindergarten the light in both those little girls has dimmed, both physically and psychically.

And they don’t even see it.😔😟

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