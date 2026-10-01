I’m learning that I must get “in the weeds” to gain a deeper understanding of just about anything. So much dwells in nuance and small details and hides behind both inflammatory headlines that polarize populations and reassuring mantras that masquerade as science or truth. But once you see how the science has been settled, you start to understand why public trust is vanishing.

To get a critical glimpse behind Merck’s MMR curtain, I wanted to speak to someone who speaks the languages that public health purports to translate for us: virology and immunology.

Steve Krahling is a research scientist in the field of molecular and cell biology. As a laboratory scientist at Penn State University, he published research on phospholipid membrane dynamics and cell recognition systems involved in immune regulation. As a virologist in the Virus and Cell Biology Department at Merck, he was responsible for characterizing Merck’s live virus vaccines. In 2010, he was one of two relators to file a qui tam lawsuit for fraud related to the safety and efficacy of Merck’s MMR vaccine.

In other words, he was there, seeing data that we have never been allowed to see about a vaccine that is getting injected into most of our children.

Steve tried to follow the science. His story is about where it led and what he learned. And it’s something that impacts all of us to this day.

NOTE: I’m a first timer on a learning curve (always), so I hit record, started talking right away and cut off my opening… So “Hi, I’m Ann Rosen. Welcome to the inaugural episode of the On Second Thought Podcast, where we reserve the right to rethink everything."

Here are a few excepts from the interview:

On the settling of MMR science:

Merck tried everything they could to create a test that would give them the answer they wanted. And when they couldn’t do that, they simply crossed out the numbers and wrote in the numbers they wanted to see there. And I worked in the lab at the time, and I was part of a rebellion of people - about half of us in the lab, that just wouldn’t go along with it and then actively tried to stop it. And then we started archiving all of the original information so it wouldn’t be lost. And so we were in open conflict with the Merck hierarchy for a full calendar year in the early 2000s.

Merck knew they had a problem, but the problem they saw was that they could lose revenue from the sale of the product if it was removed from the shelf, or if GSK’s GlaxoSmithKline had a competing version of MMR, if that were allowed on the American market, it would cut Merck’s sales in half.

So Merck’s problem was that they wanted to keep the product on the shelf. They wanted to keep revenue coming in, which means they have to be able to say it’s within specification for its potency. And now the lowest potency, if it’s dropping down through the specification, they have to show that that lower amount is safe. And so they weren’t testing the safety of the higher amounts. They were simply, for months, they were trying to say that the lower amount is still effective. And they couldn’t show that through any testing methodology.

MMR was licensed not based on a lot of MMR studies. It was based mostly on studies that were done in monovalents.

On why his lawsuit against Merck was dismissed in 2024:

It was materiality. Meaning that the judge decided, along with the panel of judges, that if the CDC is okay to buy it, then the fraud doesn’t matter. It’s immaterial to the case. And, you know, we had them dead to rights on the fraud because Merck wasn’t even saying they didn’t do that. They were just saying they’re allowed to do it. The CDC is okay with it. That was the whole argument from the beginning. It’s not fraud on the CDC because the FDA allowed them to do it. And then the CDC was willing to buy it anyway. And the CDC went to bat for Merck. And this is where we lose the case. The CDC said that efficacy is not a purchasing criteria for the vaccine. They would buy it even if it didn’t work.

Real world implications of the issues that never got resolved:

I would say that if you get the vaccine at the front end of its shelf life, right after it’s been released, you’re getting an amount that has not been tested for safety in a clinical trial. That’s a problem, especially since there’s a code of federal regulations which is being violated by doing that. If you get it toward the end of the shelf life, you may not be getting enough to produce an immune response that would provide protection from disease. But at the same time, there might be safety issues at the end of the shelf life, too. Because you’d be getting injected with a massive amount of dead and degraded virus, which can be more inflammatory. And that’s not tested appropriately for safety.

On the two-tiered measles testing system:

There’s a two-tiered testing scheme where it’s really easy to capture them (the unvaccinated) because if you show up… with a rash and a fever and the rash is nasty, it looks like it could be measles, the doctor will ask you, have you had the vaccine? If you’re unvaccinated, they’re going to order an IgM antibody test to see if you have a current measles infection. And you’re going to test positive for IgM. And then it’s classified as measles. The tricky thing is, if you’ve had the vaccine, you will test negative for IgM. And that’s because there are five different classes of antibodies. The IgG antibodies are long-term protective. That’s what you want when you get vaccinated. If you’ve had the disease, the IgG antibodies are going to be the ones that protect you. But IgM shows up first. And it shows up only the first time that you’re exposed to a novel pathogen. So if you’re unvaccinated and you get measles, you’re going to have an IgM response followed by an IgG response. And you’ll be positive for IgM. Now, if you’re vaccinated and you’re a vaccine failure and you come in for the test, you won’t test positive for IgM because you had the IgM response when you got the vaccine. So it would be pointless for the doctor to order the IgM test, because even if you test negative, you could still have measles. …That’s the fair way to say why they wouldn’t do it. But I think also, if you come in with a rash and a fever and you say you’ve been vaccinated, they’ll send you home…You don’t have measles. You’re fine. …The standard should be to order a PCR test. The IgM test is cheaper. It’s easy to get. It’s what they do. If they want to do a PCR test, it costs more. You’ve got to go through the government to get it. It’s gatekept. So they’re not necessarily going to do that. If you had a standard in place where we have an outbreak, anybody that shows up with measles, rash, or a fever, don’t ask them if they’re vaccinated first. The doctor should be thinking, I’m going to order the PCR test. Whether they’ve been vaccinated or not should not affect whether you get the PCR test. So, the two-tier testing scheme is going to miss the vaccine failures. So that’s almost certainly contributing to the pool of non-immune people that are driving the outbreaks. But in the news, you’re just going to see, oh, another unvaccinated person got measles because you’re rarely going to hear it about the vaccinated.

On the attenuated measles virus used in MMR:

You have this idea that attenuated means weak or something like that. When measles, mumps, and rubella were attenuated… in the 60s, I mean, they didn’t know much. They were blind when it came to the genetics and molecular biology of what they were doing. The idea simply was that we need a way to introduce mutations into this virus. And then we’re just going to select one based on some parameters. For measles, it’s fever and rash. But they don’t know what the mutations are. I mean, this is less than a decade after the discovery and publication of DNA helix. They’re simply trying to force mutations onto this virus and they’re hoping to stop doing that at some point and say, okay, we’ve got something different enough that it doesn’t cause fever and rash. That’s the only selection criteria.

…Doctors or parents might say, if you’re seeing less of a rash, the virus is weaker. But that’s the immune response. The immune response is weaker. The virus and the rash are the immune system’s response. It’s their war against the virus.

That (weaker) doesn’t really describe the virus. I mean, polio virus is almost entirely asymptomatic. Not even a fever. It’s like one in a thousand infections gets into the brain and then you see paralysis... These things can be virulent based on other parameters than a fever or a rash.

…The attenuating mutation, it seems to be a single point mutation. So, in the hemagglutinin protein at position 481, the 481st amino acid, it got mutated from being an asparagine to a tyrosine. And that’s it. That is considered the attenuating mutation. But in all the other 5,000 amino acids are the same. So the vaccine virus is only different at one amino acid. There are other mutations, but that one single mutation is what makes it attenuated.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s weak, because what happens is the wild-type measles virus, its hemagglutinin receptor binds to CD150 on the surface of cells who have CD150. So the types of cells that have a CD150 receptor are activated BNT lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells. These are all immune cells. And that’s why wild-type measles virus can be very potent and cause issues - because it infects these immune cells. The attenuated virus, the vaccine strain, because of that mutation at just that one amino acid, it still binds to CD150, so it can still bind all those cells, but it acquired the ability to bind to CD46. And CD46 is a receptor that is present on all nucleated human cells. So it includes neurons, astrocytes, things that the wild type cannot bind to. The attenuated strain can bind to neurons. So it’s actually acquired a gain of function, which also tempered the immune system’s response to it. When the measles attenuated strain binds to CD46, it downregulates CD46, and it opens up that infected cell to being complement-mediated lysis. …I mean, it doesn't help to talk about any of that as weak, to call it weak. I mean, it's gained the ability to bind to neurons. I think you want to pay attention to that. …(attenuated) measles can bind to neurons… it can travel from neuron to neuron across the synapse and is absolutely invisible to the immune system while it does that.

Steve’s personal experience with vaccine failure:

To work in the MMR lab, to work with those live viruses, they’ll draw your titers and then see if you’re immune to the components. And you need to be. And if you’re not, they give you an MMR vaccine. And so there was high turnover in the lab. And it was a running joke in the lab that.. When someone was hired, they’re not going to be able to actually work in the lab for months. And my situation, it illustrates that. I had had MMR when I was younger and I show up and I’m not immune to all three components. So I have to get an MMR vaccine, which is made right there. Then you wait a few weeks, they test your blood and you’re still not immune. So you have to get it again. And then I asked them, well, what happens when I get tested in a few more weeks and I’m still not immune? They’re like, no, no, no, we gave you two. Just get out. We’re just going to assume you’re immune after you’ve had two.

A piece of advice:

I don't like the expert thing because the people that are usually called experts…like doctors aren't experts on the vaccine. They might be experts on a measles disease if it shows up. But like this idea of experts is just thrown around too much. I can’t give medical advice, but if you go in and you’re considering getting an MMR vaccine, I would never tell you not to get it. Ask the pediatrician how much is in it. When they show you the package insert and they say, there it is, 1,000… don’t fight with them, but just understand they don’t know. And then that should empower you because they really don’t know how much is in it. There could be 10 times that amount. They wouldn’t be able to tell you. You have to make the decisions yourself. You cannot defer to someone who thinks they’re an expert. They’re not an expert because I’m not an expert and I know more than they do. That’s my point. I’m not an expert, but… there’s no doctor in this country that knows more about that vaccine than I do because I know how much is in it. And I know the safety problems from that higher stuff. I’m just not allowed to talk about it.

Thank you, Steve. I appreciate the science lesson.

For more details and background information, I invite you to check out these links:

You can watch Protocol 7 and see supporting documents here.