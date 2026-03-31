Before Substack, I had a tiny subscription base of my own. Friends and family who asked me to share my travel diary installments. I really love travel. I love that there are endless little perspective changing details to observe at any moment, it always feels like an exhilarating scavenger hunt. It’s fuel for wonder.

I’m currently cleaning out my inbox (which had over 100,000 emails) and almost deleted this entry. I’m glad I caught it. I’d like to do more of this kind of writing - not because the writing is so extraordinary, but because of the way it nourishes my soul to notice and record beautiful moments… and again when I read it.

I may post more of these, if only to have a place to keep them.

Thursday, July 10, 2014

I am in heaven right now. Right now, sitting beside a giant chest of paperbacks in a beautifully manicured courtyard and sculpture garden, surrounded by old stone walls, pastel neoclassical villas and my happy children in a shaded swimming pool – the only pool on the island of Symi, Greece – I have everything I need.

Even heaven, however, has its glitches, as my kids keep pointing out. Minor interruptions include arguments over who gets to stand in front of the water jets in the pool or who gets to wear the one good pair of goggles we have with us and disputes over where to have our next meal. And Shen has just discovered that the shower head is broken and there’s no tiny bottle of conditioner to go with her shampoo. But I can return to my happy place readily enough because there are literally grapes dangling from the shady trellis right over my head and a kitten just came by to visit me. Yeah, it’s like that here. It’s a nice change of pace from the non-stop, 24-hour action in Rhodes Town. We are experiencing so many flavors of European life – all of them rich and delicious.

First glimpse of Symi from the ferry

Symi is cascading color bathed in sunlight and azure blue sky and surrounded by crystalline water. I cannot stop taking pictures of this place and I’m inhaling as though some of it may just become a part of me if I stop and breathe enough, which I believe it will. We’re staying at Iapetos Village, which is tucked away in a quiet corner just off the main square. Iapetos is fat and busy and has made “No problem” a mantra that almost comes off like a nervous twitch. I suspect he drinks quite a bit at the end of the day. He doesn’t speak much English, so I don’t know if he’s the one responsible for the beautiful antiques that have cleverly been transformed into art and furniture throughout his charming resort – an engine here, a fan blade there, a collection of plants and shells under the glass tops of some of the café tables and flowers growing out of children’s rain boots and broken mopeds.

We’ve had a bit of a lazy day. Ross and I are letting our stomachs settle and trying to conserve our resources. Sleep is still elusive. We spent much of the afternoon on the narrow streets right along the water (literally, a cement road the width of one car and an abrupt dropoff) exploring and checking out the shops. This must be the world capital of loofah because there are several shops dedicated entirely to loofah, sponge and pumice. It’s amazing how beautiful a store full of sponges can be. Leave it to the Greeks to make absolutely everything look beautiful and somehow romantic. Crumbling ruins, old fishermen in dilapidated boats, old wagons, stray cats… just work them into that blue and white color scheme, let the sun age them a bit more. Perfect.

We had a nice lunch at Restaurant Nerius, which is right on the water (people jump right of the platform and swim). The kids entertained themselves by dropping crumbs off their plates and watching the ensuing fish frenzy below. After that, we took a treacherous bus ride over the hill to Pedi Beach for a quick swim, and more ice cream.

It’s quiet now, just the breeze and some lovely Greek ballad playing in the distance as the kids get showered and ready for dinner. I love this time of day. It’s brief – the kids will get restless soon. They’ll discover they’re starving the moment the activity stops, and we’ll be on the move again, but the lull is luxurious and I’m looking forward to more olives and feta and another spectacular view.

Of course, the bliss was preceded by the pilgrimage: the nauseating ferry ride preceded by our 6:30am wake up call and rapidly consumed buffet breakfast, the partially used barf bag tucked into the seat in front of me, and the whining that accompanies any walking that isn’t immediately relieved by ice cream or piggy-back rides. But I’m getting accustomed to the idea that there are rewards at the end of the challenging journeys, and I’m hoping my kids are absorbing that same idea. Some of the most amazing places I’ve been are kind of a pain in the ass to get to. And some of the most amazing people I know are pains in the ass. In every case, the effort has been and continues to be worth it. I’m counting on the fact that my nearest and dearest feel the same way.

the stairs less traveled

Friday, July 11, 2014

Pool time for the kids. Café time for Ross and I. I love that these two things can happen simultaneously here. Iapetos Village is easy that way. The kids can play and we can relax. The guests and staff here all coexist here like one big, happy Greek family. An elderly couple has the upstairs apartment of the villa next door and I am getting a kick out of them, always naked and with their doors wide open, wandering past the terrace with their wrinkly, bronzed skin. Magda from There’s Something About Mary and her male counterpart.

Aging, by the way, is way cooler here. I love the way the Greeks allow it - embrace it even. I love how they age like their land has aged, growing brown and creased and beautiful against the many shades of blue here. I love the devilish gleam in their eyes, reflecting a lifetime of searing sunshine, and I love how they rock bikinis and Speedos at 70, dimpled flesh and all. There is something vital and healthy in the way people grow old here. And I love that so many of these people find a reason to smile in every circumstance. It hasn’t been an easy time in Greece lately, but the Greeks still know how to celebrate life. In many of these ways, they are kindred spirits to the Costa Ricans, rocking their own rendition of Pura Vida.

Eva, who cleans our room, showered Ross with kisses within 5 minutes of meeting him. Every time she walks past me, she smiles at me and recites my name. “Anna”. I love how she says it. Maria and Kostas both work at the bar/café and both come from the same city, although they didn’t know each other before. They both came for the work during busy season because things are difficult in their hometown. That’s how it is now, they say. Maria explained that the Greeks party hard when things are good because they understand that things are always cycling and things will not always be so good. She admits that perhaps her country overdid it a bit in recent years, and then nods to me, “but your country can be the same way”. Indeed.

But we both agree that crisis wakes us up and brings out the creativity in people. We find new ways when we have to.

The wildlife in Symi is comprised of bees and cats and goats. We haven’t been beyond the city for long enough to see many goats, but bees appear whenever there’s food, which is often in Greece. The trick to keeping them away it to burn Greek coffee. Kostas prefers to add a drop of vanilla to improve the scent, but Maria insists this isn’t necessary. The cats are everywhere, particularly in the tiny side streets around the square. After dinner tonight, Ben, Tate and I wandered through all the back alleys visiting with them and there are MANY!

We also continue to explore the various shades of blue in this country. There are so many here – the water blows my mind with its deep and varying shades. We took a water taxi to Santa Marina beach today over bright, deep blues that I typically see in children’s paintings. It’s mesmerizing, all of these colors that I wouldn’t ordinarily believe exist in nature. How often do you find a fringe of electric teal where the water meets the rocks ledge? I need a better vocabulary to talk about color here – I’m going to leave it to the experts.

The beaches in Symi are small and rocky and lined with sunbeds that you can rent for 3 Euro a piece. Most can be reached only by taxi boat, which makes them seem terribly exotic until you pile on a speedboat with a bunch of other tourists to get there. Still beautiful though. Ross, Ben and Shen enjoyed diving off the small pier while Tate and I were recruited by a gregarious little boy named Justin - who was determined to catch a fish with his little blue net without making contact with the water - to help him find his next catch. We were not successful, but neighboring children managed to catch and subsequently torture a small octopus. They scared the ink out of that poor fellow and he disappeared in a cloud of black. It was both sad and amazing to watch.

The kids and I did a bit of an inventory on things we’ve learned here and here are a few:

1. Fish enjoy the taste of shrimp. (Ben) *Symi shrimp is the local specialty.

2. The wake of a boat is shaped like a triangle. (Tate)

3. “Kalimera” is good morning. “Kalispera” is good evening.

4. Greeks stay up later and kids are in on the night life, riding their bikes through the square until well after dark.

5. The seawater is bluer, saltier and considerably colder than in Costa Rica.

6. Wifi is spotty and fickle.

7. Butter is more delicious here.

Also, I’m almost afraid to jinx myself, but… virtually no bugs!! I hate to say it, since it feels like a diss to my favorite Central American escape, but I’m really enjoying the absence of critters here. No geckos skittering up the walls, no mystery chirps and clicks closing in on my bed. I can leave the doors and windows open to my room without worrying that I’ll invite a tarantula in… it feels strange. I do miss the howler monkeys, but the sound of church bells at a reasonable hour is a nice change of pace from the jungle cacophony at 4:30am. But I don’t think I could live here. I might get too complacent. However, I’ve discovered that Greece’s rainy season is the exact opposite of Costa Rica’s. Ideal weather from May to October in Greece and from November through April in Costa Rica. Wheels are turning in my mind…

Saturday, July 12, 2014

Ahhhh. Now we really get to sink our teeth into this trip. We’ve been travelling, exploring and enjoying one other’s company (mostly), but now it feels like a proper holiday.

We woke up in Symi and enjoyed our last hours of that colorful Greek wonderland and our little shaded pool and courtyard. Maria made Ross and I delicious Greek coffee, told us about its unique health benefits (in Ikaria, one of the Blue Zones, people drink 2 and 3 a day) and then taught us how to make it. Ross then channeled his Grandma Becky and had us all turn our cups three times before flipping them over so that we could later read the grinds on the cup. In his cup he saw a couple getting married, people kissing, and a baby – presumably predicting the wedding and subsequent family of his brother, Seth, who just got engaged. But what I saw looked more like an angel and a giant dump – a prediction he would probably welcome with equal enthusiasm right about now.

After breakfast, we explored the side streets, took a little train ride around town and stopped at the Aptonoieio Bakery for their unbelievable spanakopita. More unbelievable was watching my husband join Shen and I as we devoured it – what fun! Love when Ross is indulgent!

The search for spanakopita this good continues to this day.

We got hugs from Marie and Eva as we made our way back to port and jumped on the Dodecanese Express boat, the bigger one this time, with the giant lounge area where we could grab a big semicircle of plush sofa, buy snacks and play games. We all enjoyed a nausea-free ride. Anthe’s Uncle Stergios had a car waiting for us in Rhodes and we hopped into an air-conditioned minivan to Lardos.

Lardos!! Why has no one made a fuss about this place? I am so tickled to be here in this stunning, sprawling house, surrounded by this rocky, arid landscape dotted with goats and olive trees. I love listening to the cicadas and feeling the sun on my salty skin. It’s low key and easy going and totally comfortable. My kind of place.

I can’t be here without thinking of how this whole trip manifested – how I’m smack in the middle of another impractical dream because I figured I’d just look into it anyway. I’ve looked at flights to Europe for years and always slapped my laptop closed once I caught a glimpse of the airfares. And nothing changed. I just went a little further and peeked on VRBO, and thought about Rhodes and Ross and his family. And asked friends about their trips. And Miriam and Melissa said, Ask Anthe. She knows everything about Rhodes.

And within a few days I was at Rockin’ Joe with Anthe, a friendly acquaintance who I knew through our sixth grade boys and some mutual friends. She quickly explained that there’s really only one way to do Rhodes. Before lunch was over she had virtually mapped out an itinerary and was insisting that we stay in her house. Who does that???

And it’s this house – this gorgeous, white, fabulously furnished, pristine house. My first thought was, “Jackpot! Allelujah!” And then, “Oh my God! Get my kids off the white furniture!”

This place is going to be an emotional balancing act. I’m going to have to figure out how to fully savor my experience here without breaking, staining or otherwise destroying anything here. I forgot what a neurotic houseguest I am.

For now, I’m sticking with profuse gratitude. I have access to a washer/dryer for the first time this trip and my youngest daughter, who likes her frequent costume changes, is down to bathing suit bottoms.

Sunday, July 13, 2014

So much for keeping the house pristine. I realized at 12:30am as the wash cycle (that I accidentally set for 1 ½ hours) finished that I had no idea how to use the dryer. Instructions were in German and I was determined not to break anything the first day, so Ross and I hung damp clothes from every doorknob and railing in the house. Of course, this morning I am realizing that there’s a clothes line outside as well as deck railings around two bedroom terraces, but what’s done is done. The house has been “Rosened”.

While doing another load of laundry this morning, I got a blast from the past with my first “skittering” experience in Greece. A large cockroach ran across my bedroom, triggering my PTSD from last summer. I gasped loud enough for Ross to hear downstairs in the kitchen and he knew right away what was up when I calmly asked him to help me with something upstairs. Another Buddhist dilemma. Ross and I trapped it in the bathroom and it would be hours before I would brush my teeth. I fretted briefly that I’d contaminated the house with our luggage, but Stergios assured me that it was simply the heat and said he’d take care of it. So I’m feeling both grateful to Stergios and guilty that I’m now an accomplice in dooming a poor sentient being simply for creeping me out.

Meanwhile, we wandered over to the St. James Hotel for a swim – my first of this trip. It was nice to get a little play time with my crew. The bickering has been building over the last couple of days – Tate and Shen arguing over who gets the dry towel, tiffs over who sits where in the car or when to stop for food – and we needed some unwinding. Today was a lot of unwinding.

Later, Anthe’s Uncle George helped us find a car and we got to explore a bit on our own. We wandered through the town of Lardos to see the house Anthe’s great grandmother lived in (now Valantina’s Restaurant), went for a swim at a beautiful beach in Pefkos and stopped off to check out the spectacular views in Lindos. We’ll be back to all of those places in the near future.

Tonight was my favorite so far. The kids have found their groove together (perhaps because from this point forward dessert will depend on their ability to demonstrate that they can “play nice”) and Ross and I were able to lay around and do nothing while they played hide and seek and made up a cappella routines and rap songs about a guy named Joe.

Sunset dinner at Philosophia and now we’re home. Kids are asleep and Ross is watching the finals of the World Cup, while I wait for one more load of laundry to finish. Dying to go to sleep. Peace out.