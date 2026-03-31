On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Malika
Apr 2Edited

Loved. Every. Word! I could smell/see/hear the salt, unnameable blues, strips of teal water, kids, laughing, and playing, splashing water, crinkly skin, delicious meals… Thank you for transporting me through these beautiful & attentive travel musings!! 🇬🇷🙏💕

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