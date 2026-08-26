Curiosity is making a comeback.

Headlines like these are no longer simply absorbed as facts.

People are learning to recognize public health opportunism.

As these headlines went viral on social media, comment sections were flooded with some great questions, asking What are the ages and co-morbidities? What viral strains? What does “unvaccinated” mean in this circumstance? What treatments were given? and What does “measles-associated” mean?

LancasterOnline has done the most thorough reporting I have found so far.

Two unvaccinated Lancaster County residents are the first deaths tied to measles in Pennsylvania in 35 years, according to state officials who have declined to share any information about those who died. The county coroner, though, could not confirm the state’s announcement. Citing privacy concerns during a news conference Tuesday at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Women and Babies Hospital in East Hempfield Township, Gov. Josh Shapiro and state Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen declined to answer questions or give any details about how old they were, where they lived, where they died or whether they were part of the Plain communities. The Department of Health used the term “measles-associated” to refer to the deaths, which Press Secretary Neil Ruhland said is applied when “laboratory or epidemiologic evidence of measles is present but the official cause of death is under investigation.” Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said Tuesday that “no measles deaths were handled by our office,” though the office was investigating the death of an infant who tested positive for measles and died because of a ruptured spleen. The investigation is ongoing, he said. He also pointed out that there could be several reasons for the difference between the state’s and the coroner office’s numbers. First, the coroner may not yet have received information about the “measles-associated” deaths. Second, it could be that patients who were severely sick may have been treated at a specialized facility outside of the county. A death in such a case would be handled by that county’s coroner. Asked if perhaps it was a matter of difference in how the state is classifying deaths, Diamantoni said, “I can’t state what the governor or state would decide. I’m not sure how they’re classifying.”

Commissioner Josh Parsons is addressing similar concerns:

This is good news, because it’s going to take an informed public to stop the coercive measures that Pennsylvania and other states are trying to introduce.

Dr. Suzanne Humprhies addresses that concern here. Pennsylvania Family Council raises similar concerns here.

They are referring to this proposed regulation which states:

Section 16(a) of the Disease and Prevention Control Law of 1955 (“Act”) (35 P.S. § 521.16(a)) gives the State Advisory Health Board (Board) the authority to issue rules and regulations on the following: the communicable and noncommunicable diseases that are to be reported; the methods of reporting of diseases, the contents of reports and the health authorities to whom diseases are to be reported; the communicable diseases which are subject to isolation, quarantine, or other control measures; the duration of the periods of isolation and quarantine; the enforcement of isolation and vaccination of persons and animals; the immunization and vaccination of persons and animals; the prevention and control of disease in public and private schools; the regulation of carriers; the advertisement of treatment, prophylaxis, diagnosis and cure of venereal diseases and the information which the physician must convey to persons being treated for a venereal disease in a communicable stage; the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases; and any other matters it may deem advisable for the prevention and control of disease and for carrying out the provisions and purposes of the Act. Section 16(b) of the Act (35 P.S. § 521.16(b)) gives the Secretary of the Department the authority to review existing regulations and make recommendations to the Board for any changes the Secretary deems to be desirable.

Unsurprisingly, Governor Josh Shapiro wasted no time in calling for a press conference. Watch the crafting and reinforcing of narrative in the absence of critical information:

While I appreciate his (RFKJr’s) willingness to offer staff to assist us, we think we’re able to manage this through the Department of Health.

*see proposed regulation above to learn how they’d like to manage this.

I was very, very blunt with him and I made very clear that his actions and the rhetoric that’s coming from this administration are having a negative impact on communities across America… There’s real life consequences to spreading misinformation. There’s real life consequences to scaring people and not relying on actual doctors and actual medical professionals to provide unbiased information to parents so that we can make reasonable decisions for our kids…. Sharing conspiracy theories and misinformation does not help the cause of public health. And it leaves people less healthy and less safe.

Here is Governor Shapiro praising the “big business” of vaccines in PA in October 2025.

Do you see what’s happening?

Can you help demand answers?