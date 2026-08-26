On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Clara
14h

We must fight back against these type of violations of our rights and freedoms.!!! Fight this, Pennsylvanians!! Your Governor and his army are trying to take more control of you and erode more freedoms. You must stay vigilant and stop them!!! While you still can!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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