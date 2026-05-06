On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
4h

But we are not 'stupid' - we are wise & filled with God's Divine Wisdom. it was weather weaponry so 'they' can mine for lithium for all the EV car batteries & pay pennies on the dollar for the land grab because it’s deemed unsafe (flood zone). Another conspiracy theory that has been revealed. Gratitude & blessings ATR ...

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