They think we’re stupid.

From CharlotteStories.com:

A new report released by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has just confirmed that the Appalachian Mountains are sitting on a massive, previously undiscovered lithium deposit worth an estimated $64 billion. According to the federal data, the region contains 2.3 million metric tons of recoverable lithium—enough to power the United States’ energy needs and replace over 300 years of imports from China…

Previously undiscovered, my ass.

For many who lived through the “Helene Lithium” social media firestorm, the $64 billion discovery feels like a strange validation. While there remains no evidence that the hurricane was “manipulated,” the fact that a world-altering mineral deposit has been confirmed exactly where theorists said it was—under the very ground shifted by the storm—has shifted the conversation from “conspiracy” to a very real debate over land rights and corporate interest. As the federal government moves to fast-track extraction in the southern Appalachians, Charlotte-area residents are left wondering: Is this an economic miracle for the Carolinas, or the beginning of a fight for the soul of the mountains?

Do you remember these stories

And what about this?

Beneath the soybean fields, pine stands and trickling streams of this county is a uniquely pure vein of minerals containing the most valued type of lithium on the market today. The price of the metal overall surged nearly 500% between 2021 and 2022, with forecasts showing demand is set to increase fourfold by the end of the decade. Lithium hydroxide, the type of finished product Piedmont would sell, sold in mid-May for as much as $72,000 per metric ton — a 127% increase since the start of the year… Piedmont could begin digging as early as next year, making this likely the first major new supply of American lithium since demand started surging over the past two years… The main obstacle, he said, were landowners who refused to sell their property, or asked the company to pay 10 times what the firm believed the parcel was worth — which Piedmont considered exorbitant. Once the company has mining permits, Klanecky said, that will serve as a “trigger event” where holdouts will lose hope of stopping the mine and instead see the project as inevitable. (emphasis mine) “Once the state mining permits have been issued, that’ll be another trigger event. People will say, ‘They’re going to mine here, so let’s let them buy the property,’” Klanecky said. “We’re being patient. We’ve done a lot of really good deals with owners. I think we’ve paid them very well.” Asked if Piedmont’s generosity may be more limited if a landowner has a change of heart once mining begins, he said: “If it’s a relationship where it’s contentious, then they’ve got to understand the risk of not doing something. We try to point that out.”

More here.

This is DOD press release is also circulating:

Plunder capitalism is real.