Dr. Meg Fisher has dedicated her career to pushing vaccines and public health mandates in New Jersey. Now she’s looking to enter local politics.

A town council acts as the legislative branch at a local level. As a council member, Dr. Meg Fisher would be enabled to establish policies, approve budgets, and supervise the delivery of essential services.

And New Jersey already had a chilling glimpse of what she deems “essential” (and non-essential) during Covid.

Her passion for public health was perhaps most visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she temporarily stepped away from her hospital leadership responsibilities to help direct New Jersey’s pandemic response and vaccination strategy. In that role, she became a trusted public voice, guiding families, schools, and policymakers through an unprecedented crisis. https://njaap.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Announcement-Meg-Fisher-Final-1.pdf

Public health issues are increasingly merging with local government. During Covid, town councils made decisions about mask mandates and social distancing.

https://www.govpilot.com/blog/promoting/healthy/communities

This feels particularly important for residents of Sea Bright. As one of the key architects of New Jersey’s pandemic response, Fisher reassured every New Jerseyan that Covid vaccines were “safe and effective.” She promoted them for young children and pregnant women. She encouraged masking and physical distancing and played a critical role in keeping New Jersey shut down.

MEET THE CANDIDATE

A review of Dr. Meg Fisher’s career demonstrates how she has already shaped policy and education at global, national and state levels. Is there any reason to think she won’t do the same for a town?

Dr. Meg Fisher has worked on global health initiatives with GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the Brighton Collaboration and the International Pediatric Association. She was on the Executive Committee of the AAP section on Infectious Disease Disaster Preparedness Advisory Council and was co-chair of the CDC-AAP Global Immunization Collaboration.

As a leading national authority on pediatric infectious disease and immunization policy, she authored numerous chapters in major pediatric textbooks and contributed to AAP’s Red Book on pediatric infections. In other words, she has directly influenced how our doctors and public health officials are educated.

In New Jersey, Fisher served as Medical Director are numerous hospitals and was appointed Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She served as President of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP), leading efforts to strengthen childhood vaccination programs. She has chaired statewide immunization networks, advised the New Jersey Department of Health, and served as co-chair of its Professional Advisory Committee.

Sea Bright residents should consider where she stands:

Dr. Fisher has publicly criticized the federal government’s decision to remove COVID-19 vaccines from recommended lists for healthy children and pregnant women, describing the move as lacking expert input.

She strongly opposes efforts to remove mandatory vaccination requirements and views religious exemptions as a barrier to better vaccination rates.

She has vocally supported (and apparently helped create) some of the most draconian public health policies in the country during the pandemic. (And pandemic threats are becoming a regular occurrence.)

Given the chance, I believe she will turn Sea Bright into a pilot site for top down public health initiatives. This is simply pattern recognition. These initiatives are her life’s work and apparently her passion.

Fisher was the local expert who explained why masks make sense in school.

“Masks are our best protection and to not use them for everyone really doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” she said. Fisher said masks do not impede breathing in children, despite what some people may have heard through social media. “There’s no concern about getting enough oxygen in or not getting the carbon dioxide out,” she said. She also stressed masks do not pose any bacteria risk.

Fisher reassured everyone that it’s safe to get flu and Covid shots at the same time.

“You can get both shots on the same day. You can even get them in the same arm. You you just have to get the shots about an inch apart,” she said.

Here is her Op-ED in NJ Spotlight News, pushing vaccine legislation.

As a pediatric infectious disease specialist, a field I’ve spent decades in, I can tell you without a doubt that Kennedy is wrong that well-researched and reliable vaccines are “leaky,” contain “aborted fetus tissue,” or cause conditions like autism. Those are what we in medicine call lies — and we need members of Congress to take a stand against these lies by supporting this bill.

And here she clearly acknowledges that her beliefs are calcified.

There is no question that New Jersey can protect our children best by getting them immunized.

Regardless of how Sea Bright residents feel about vaccines, they should note her unwillingness to consider ideas that are not her own. Public servants who decide what’s best for the public without consulting with them or listening to them are serving agendas, not people.

Dr. Meg Fisher is NOT curious about what Sea Bright residents think about the public health measures she has already helped impose. She is an “expert” and we have been instructed to trust the experts.

Given this, do everyday citizens have a shot at being heard on other important local issues?

I’m concerned that we may be witnessing the rollout of an initiative without our consent.

A nonpartisan commission of leaders in health, policy, medicine, and business released a roadmap today to empower local health departments and elected officials to shore up public health in their communities… The roadmap, “Good Health is Good Governance,” unveiled this morning at the National Association of County and City Health Officials’ annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky, encourages local leaders to commit to five concrete actions to improve collaboration around public health in their communities. “There is incredible opportunity at the local level. When a health director and a mayor are working from the same playbook, communities respond to crises faster, smarter, and more efficiently,” said John Cranley, co-chair of the Commission and former mayor of Cincinnati. A recent poll from de Beaumont, which organized the Commission, and the Harvard Opinion Research Program found that state and local health departments have greater public trust than federal health agencies. The Commission’s work builds on this finding by providing practical tools to strengthen and extend that trust throughout local communities.

This roadmap came out in July. And it’s not the only initiative to merge public health with local government.

Is Sea Bright’s election part of a much bigger agenda?

It’s a question worth asking.

I could be wrong, but if you live in or near Sea Bright, New Jersey, I urge you to show up to the Rum Runner on Saturday, October 10, at 5pm and find out why she’s running and what these folks want to do for your town.

And then, on October 11, learn what her opponents have to say.