On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Oct 8

"she temporarily stepped away from her hospital leadership responsibilities to help direct New Jersey’s pandemic response and vaccination strategy. In that role, she became a trusted public voice, guiding families, schools, and policymakers through an unprecedented crisis." 🤮

If you take your job seriously, why would you step away from it during a crisis? She just sounds like a politician.

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2 replies by Ann Tomoko Rosen and others
Ed Z's avatar
Ed Z
Oct 8

This is very disturbing. This Dr Meg is mostly one of many “seeds” that are being planted around the country. They’re very determined and since they own the media it tilts the field in their favor.

The question is; what are the issues/questions that she should be confronted with? And since it’s certain that she’ll attack the source or come up with an alternate study that contradicts one needs to be prepared.

This is why I brought up the idea of training in the warfare of vaccine science. And at that time I mentioned CHD as being the best ones to organize it.

If there is another outbreak and they manage to get everyone scared which they do so well, mandates will be pushed.

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