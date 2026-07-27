Cameron Borg is a nutritionist, science writer and podcaster “seeking to prioritise and understand the foundational aspects of health.” I’m really appreciating the way he’s weaving big and little pictures together to show us how macrocosms and microcosms reflect each other. His way of thinking aligns really well with Chinese medicine and his insights really help demonstrate how much of our earnest scientific pursuits have confirmed what people have observed and practiced for generations.

His reflections on cancer as essentially the product of the breakdown of a relationship really strikes me.

00:8:30-ish) When you’re part of a multicellular organism, you no longer play by the same rules as a single-cell organism. A single-cell organism basically cares about its own movements and its own progeny, so what it likes to do is move around, find the best place to be and reproduce as much as possible. That’s essentially what a unicellular organism is focused on. Multicellular organisms, they live in a community of cells, so essentially cancer starts when a cell no longer realizes it’s surrounded by cells that make up a whole. So those rules have to change because if you just prioritize yourself you can sacrifice the whole. So they developed very complex relationships between the cells that made up the whole organism. And I think what we’re seeing in cancer is a breakdown of the communication between the cells that make up the whole. So essentially, cancer starts with a cell that no longer realizes that it’s surrounded by cells that make up the whole, or a whole organism. And when that communication line is cut, the cell essentially has to revert back to a sort of amoeba like state where it thinks it’s the only cell. So what is a unicellular organism focused on? It’s focused on movement, taxis, so finding nutrients, finding the best warm, wet, nutrient rich place to be. And it focuses on reproduction. It focuses on cell division. Because that’s what you do when you’re a unicellular organism. And we have very good evidence that a hallmark of cancer is a drop in charge in the cell. It’s very well documented that cancer cells don’t have a strong electric charge. And what happens when the charge goes down? It seems that the communication networks between the cells, these gap junctions, they also break down. And once those gap junctions are broken, that is essentially when the cell becomes an amoeba again. So no way to communicate with the cells around, and for all it knows it’s the last cell in the body left and all it is focused on is growing and dividing as much as possible. And what tumor genes, oncogenes, do is they lower the charge in the cell. They lead to the severing of the gap junctions.

I listen to this and I think about isolation, cut-off communication, reductionist science and the mess we’ve made in so many directions. Can we come out from behind the microscope and the synthetic veil of science to consider the possibility of healing by revisiting and restoring connections on both micro and macro levels?

We’ve witnessed in real time how disconnection and isolation were perpetuated by Covid lockdowns. The censorship and cancel culture. The shift towards EMF-dependent online connection. The polarization. The depression in some. The aggression in others. Cancer can be cultural, too.

Back to Borg’s discussion with Logan Duvall and the possibility of restoring communication…

There’s a brilliant study several years ago by Mike Levin and one of his PhD students and they inserted in tadpoles these very nasty oncogenes that cause tumor growth…what are they called? KRAS mutations. KRAS mutations are often used in cancer research because they cause very aggressive tumors. And they put a KRAS mutation in a tadpole and of course it grew a tumor, but then they put a KRAS mutation, but also put in an ion channel that prevented the cells from losing their charge - they maintained a very high electric negative charge in the cell and they didn’t get tumors at all.

So we start to understand that actually the genes are contributing to the electrical nature of the cell and when that electrical nature changes to a sufficient degree, it really breaks down the way that the cell can communicate with the cells around it. so it basically changes the cell’s world view. It changes what it perceives as its environment.

It makes you wonder what might act as the cultural “oncogenes”, the communication and connection disrupters throughout the population. Censorship? Suppression of ideas? Ideological and political polarization?

So there are people out there who will suggest that, in this way cancer is not a disease, it just happens to be what that group of cells thinks they need to do at that specific time.

I think of activism, dissent, resistance…

And I don’t want to make it sound as simple as that. There’s certainly so many other things playing into this, but I think essentially what cancer is is cells that no longer realize they’re part of a whole. Their communication networks have been broken down. And we know all sorts of things that cause those communication networks to break down. Synthetic chemicals are a great example. Anything that’s known to cause cancer is likely doing through a similar mechanism of reducing the net charge within the cell. … I think if you want to understand cancer, you need to understand how the shift between unicellularity and multicellularity, why that event is so important. I really think that’s where the cancer story starts because it really sets the stage for a disease like that to take hold. (14:35) You start to realize that cancer treatments have nothing to do with restoring communication. Absolutely nothing. So how useful can they really be?… Perhaps we should be focusing on figuring out how we can reestablish those communication networks, because once they do, those cells will be told commit cell death, apoptosis, and they will go about their way as they should normally do when they’re part of a whole.

The ideas Borg alludes to here have been studied for decades. Robert Becker’s book The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life, published in 1985, presented groundbreaking research on bioelectricity and its implications for medical science as it explored the role of electricity in living organisms and its potential for healing and regeneration. It was required reading when I was studying acupuncture in the late 90s.

From here, Duvall and Borg move into a discussion about light’s role in intracellular communication and the work of Roeland van Wijk…

(19:10) Biophotons are extremely interesting. Roeland van Wijk’s work is extremely important and I think he’s working predominantly now on trying to use biophotons to explain Chinese medicine and the medicine of the East because their philosophy is reflected exactly in what is being found in the biophoton research. So people who are ill, for instance, will exhibit unilateral… non-symmetrical release of biophotons. So their left hand and their right hand won’t be releasing the same amount. And this is exactly what was said from from Eastern philosophy and ideas of chakras and and using acupuncture to unblock energy blockages in the body. We’re seeing the exact same ideas come out in the biophoton research. So that type of work is really bridging the gap between Eastern medical philosophy and what we’re discovering now in the most cutting edge western medicine, which is looking at biophoton emission. But again you know light is a very important cellular communicator, and when those gap junctions break down, the gap junctions use light to communicate. And you know if you were nature you’d want to use light because it’s basically the fastest thing you can use to communicate, which is very useful. And when you’re looking at the activities within the cell, you’re moving lots of charges around, specifically in the mitochondria, and they’re generating very powerful fields and there are really fantastic graphics shown by Doug Wallace showing the cristae alignment of the mitochondria that aren’t touching but their fields overlap, so the cristaes sort of align.

You can watch the entire conversation between Cameron Borg and Logan Duvall here.

Discussions like these are finally becoming part of a larger discourse. Dr. Jack Kruse, Nicole Shanahan, Zach Bush, Sayer Ji and others are bringing light and connection into bigger conversations. I’m excited to see it.

Many of us have been trying to break through the narrative for a while.

But judging from Joe Rogan’s reaction to some of Zach Bush’s ideas in a recent podcast, we’re still working through much of our collective conditioning. Bush consistently and brilliantly addresses much of what ails us through a microcosm/macrocosm lens:

When we stop looking at cancers and sociopaths as the one problem with an otherwise human system, we’re going to realize we don’t have a healthy human system. All of these things, the sociopath and the cancer are long derived symptoms of a declining metabolic life force. - Dr. Zach Bush

You can watch the full podcast here. I highly recommend watching the whole thing. So much is covered. But here’s Bush trying to squeeze everything he didn’t get to cover into the last 10 minutes of a nearly 3-hour conversation.

We are living a blunted human experience because we separate ourselves from nature.. We have established that nature is the context of a connected interconnected life. And so…this (slide) is looking at the effect of glyphosate on ATP, which is energy production per cubic centimeter… and so you’re producing about 1,600 pico moles per milligram of ATP. These are the mitochondria turning carbon chains of carbohydrates and fatty acids back into light energy. And so you’ve got this massive energy potential. And then within 30 minutes of introduction of just one part per million of glyphosate, which is a common amount that you would see in a lot of your chemical farmed food systems… we’ve seen this all the way down to 10 parts per billion, which is a thousand times smaller quantity here… and so at these levels you see a sudden collapse of the ATP production. So now imagine in 1976, we start eating foods with residues of this chemical and suddenly we shut down light per cubic centimeter for the first time in human history, more effectively than ever probably. So I’m going to show you on a population scale of billions of people what happens when you start to undermine the light per cubic centimeter. And so you started obesity in the 1980’s, four years after the introduction of this chemical to our food system. From there you end up seeing the collapse of the metabolism that we call diabetes. Diabetes is a condition that stems from the obesity in the liver. Obesity is not because you’re eating too many calories, it’s because the calories can no longer be burned at the mitochondrial level, which is where they should be ending up. So obesity happens when you’re eating 2,000, 3,000 calories a day and can only burn 1,500 calories a day because your mitochondria have been poisoned by an antibiotic that’s killing the bacteria in the soil just as they’re killing the bacteria inside your cells, which are mitochondria. And so, as we started seeing these increasing levels of glyphosate heading through the system, you end up with diabetes within a few years, because fat stored within the liver, which is where everything gets redirected to if it can’t burn in the cell, will ultimately give you insulin resistance. As you get insulin resistance the insulin cannot get the carbohydrates into the cell anyway, so now you’re starving twice. You can’t burn it at the mitochondrial level and you can’t get the sugar there. By the 1990’s we start to develop widespread allergies. The most energy demanding system in the body is the immune system. As the immune system started to fail in its metabolic capacity, relationships started to fail and we suddenly started developing a reactive relationship to the foods we were eating. Wheat in 1992 starts causing a massive allergy to gluten. And the glaiden compound in there reacts with glyphosate to synergistically fracture this metabolic capacity. We don’t have gluten sensitivity, we have a metabolic collapse that’s called glyphosate poisoning. I’ll show you the peer reviewed science we published from that. Within a couple years of allergy, which is basically overwhelm of the immune system to your environment, you ultimately end up with autoimmune disease. This is where your body can no longer sense what’s outside and what’s inside and your body becomes the enemy. So autoimmune disease is a steady destruction of your own body by your own immune system that can’t tell it’s you. You’ve lost cellular identity. Within a couple of years of that we develop neurological conditions - ADHD and autism in our children, Alzheimers and Parkinsons in our adults, as well as MS, ALS and all the other neurologic degenerative conditions in the middle. In a 2-year period they all went logarithmic. By the early 2000s we’re all starting to realize we’re in the middle of a cancer epidemic. This is when I was at the University of Virginia and developing chemotherapy. And so cancer epidemic launches. Initially it’s really obvious - leukemias, lymphomas, all these bone marrow things. Then, pretty soon, by the late 2000’s it’s solid tumors - it’s prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, all of them going logarithmic. And so just this explosion of cancer, and that’s not because there was more carcinogens around, it’s because there was less life. There was less light per cubic centimeter. So every time we go down this ladder, we’re seeing less metabolic capacity, less light per cubic centimeter. By the early 2010s we see this collapse of fertility around the world. Today 110 countries around the world are below the fertility rate necessary for replacement… United States is way below - 1.6 instead of 2.1. Infertility goes global. By the early 2010s endocrine disruption and genomic instability starts to occur. So these are things like methylation defects and we can no longer detox the body. So we develop stories about Lyme disease and all these conditions of infections when in fact it’s just toxicity that can no longer escape the body because we don’t have the repair and detox mechanisms there because the metabolism, the life, light energy per cubic centimeter is diminishing. Finally, we see the emergence of gender dysregulation happening in the womb. And so this has probably started in pockets around the world a couple decades ago, but by the 2010’s mid 15s, you see this happening regularly. And what’s happening here is the biology is staying at neutral. Every fetus ever developed in the womb of a woman starts at neutral, neither male nor female. It starts at neutral, then around 90 days of embryologic development, it requires an explosion of energy from the mitochondria within it. And it takes that 90 days really not to do anything at the human level, but you’re growing the garden. You’re growing the microbial garden inside the human to get ready for this massive energy discharge that’s going to polarize the body to become male or female. So to move from neutral to male or neutral to female requires this huge energetic thing that we call puberty. So the first puberty happens at 90 days in the womb. There’s another one that happens late phase in utero. Then there’s a more typical one you see at 4 or 5 years old, when you start to see differentiation of some of the physical features of boys and girls and then the classic one around 10 to 13 years old and then another one around 18 to 21. And then final burst that happens in your late 20s. So we go through all of these huge energetic discharges that create polarity, that move you away from neutral to one or the other of the sexes. And this isn’t like sex as a preference, this is literal neurologic expression. This is the neurology of the deep brain forming the behavioral traits of a human being to become male traits, female traits… this deep programming of biology as it goes away from center. By the time we had this much glyphosate in the system… this whole cascade from 1976 to 2020, you’re looking up this yellow line that’s traveling up there. That’s the amount of glyphosate sprayed into our global environment. Today we spray 3 billion to 4 billion pounds of glyphosate into our global soils…this is unbelievable amount of antibiotic. That much antibiotic has reduced the metabolic life force of our species and our planet to the point where we have a chronic disease explosion by the 1990s, an infertility collapse of the species and then gender dysregulation. So this is how a species goes extinct. It loses its metabolic capacity to concentrate light energy. Light per cubic centimeter is how life occurs. Biosis is the interconnected relationships that make life possible. You undermine those relationships, you decrease the number of those relationships per cubic centimeter, and you start to see this pattern evolving of a decrease in repair and regeneration. And so then, your rate of repair vs. your rate of injury suddenly goes out of whack. … So I’ve spent the last 15 years of my life building systems with people around us that are already tuning into this wider antenna to say “what does biology look like fully supported?” So we’ve created these online programs called Journey, which is journeying humanity back into natural systems to fully support, not only the biology and the way it repairs and regenerates, but to fully open up the antenna to remember what we were supposed to be doing here.

I’m rooting for the comeback of nature… and humanity.