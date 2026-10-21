On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
6d

This is Rutgers, but what about all other Universities and colleges around the USA that are also implementing similar AI surveillance systems without the knowledge of the students, faculty and staff?

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1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6d

"Prison Planet"

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
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