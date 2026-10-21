From NJ Assemblyman Brian Bergen:

Rutgers spied on its students. The Governor just gave them a privacy grant. Two headlines from the last seven days tell you everything about how Trenton works. October 13: NJ.com reports that Rutgers quietly spent at least $1.5 million on an AI surveillance system from Motorola’s Avigilon that can recognize faces, read license plates, and track people across campus. Students, faculty and staff were never told. The university admits it tested the facial recognition. A 20-year Rutgers administrator called it “creepy.” A junior on the New Brunswick campus asked the question every one of us should be asking: “Why should I trust you?” October 19: Governor Sherrill announces that Rutgers will get $500,000 in state money to run New Jersey’s new Social Media Research Center, the center created by the kids’ online safety laws she signed this year. Those laws limit data collection on children and require strong default privacy protections for minors. The Governor reminded everyone that she “campaigned on confronting Big Tech.” Rutgers’ president called the grant “a service to the public good.” Read those two paragraphs again. The state’s official authority on protecting young people from invasive technology is now the one university in New Jersey caught secretly collecting the faces of its own students, many of them 17 and 18 years old. And the Governor’s announcement did not mention it once. (emphasis mine) Read the NJ.com report Let me be clear about what I am not saying. I am not against security cameras. I take safety seriously. But campus crime at Rutgers has been falling, not rising, by the university’s own numbers. This was not a response to a threat. It was a public institution buying a tool to track people and deciding the people did not need to know. That is the behavior the Governor says she is fighting when the company is called Meta. Apparently it is fine when it is called Rutgers. HERE IS WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN Not one dollar of that grant should be released until Rutgers publicly discloses the full capabilities of this system, turns off facial recognition, and sends its leadership to Trenton to answer questions under oath about what was bought, what data is kept, who it is shared with, and why nobody was told. I will be pressing for exactly that, and I will keep you posted. Practice what you preach. It is not complicated. P.S. If you have a son or daughter at Rutgers, ask them whether anyone ever told them about this. Then forward this email.

Anatomy of “Surveillance Creep”

From NJ.com

The university began buying Avigilon equipment as early as 2023, starting with a roughly $49,000 “demonstration” order, according to procurement records. Smaller purchases followed in 2024 and 2025 before the spending climbed sharply this year. In the records, the systems are tied to a phased, multi-year “upgrade project.” Since the software works with cameras made by other manufacturers — not just Avigilon’s own — the capabilities aren’t limited to the new cameras going up this fall. They can be applied to the thousands of existing cameras across campus. “There can be severe surveillance creep,” said Dillon Reisman, an attorney with the ACLU of New Jersey. “Universities buy these tools, buy into these ecosystems of surveillance, and all of a sudden they have access to all sorts of capabilities, even if they don’t intend to use the more advanced features.” The reach of that data may not stop at campus. Avigilon’s parent, Motorola Solutions, is a major supplier of automated license plate readers to police, and civil liberties advocates warn that university surveillance systems can become a pipeline to outside law enforcement, including the federal government.

https://www.nj.com/news/2026/10/nj-college-students-and-staff-furious-over-creepy-ai-cameras-tracking-their-every-move-why-should-i-trust-you.html

“It feels like a violation on a real fundamental level,” said Chris Sergio, a junior at Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus. “It’s something akin to a social contract that we didn’t sign up for. I’m not opposed to AI being used to make people safer. I’m opposed to it when there is clearly an anticipatory effort to hide one’s actions. The silent addition causes me great concern.” …“Today, they say ‘we have access to features that we won’t use.’ Why should I trust you?” he said. “You secretly installed these, spit out boilerplate rhetoric when questioned, and do so without actually addressing the problem.” For others, the bigger question is where all that data ends up. “Absolutely none of the metrics extracted by this system belong to Rutgers,” said a third-year computer science student, who asked not to be named. “This data will rot on servers, be distributed to nameless third-party vendors, and be a sitting target for data breaches and governmental abuse for as long as it exists.” The new software can work with cameras made by other manufacturers, meaning its capabilities aren’t limited to the new Avigilon cameras going up this fall — they can be applied to the thousands already across campus.

And here’s Governor Sherrill’s response to those sneaky indiscretions:

Delivering on her “Kids’ Online Safety” agenda, Governor Mikie Sherrill and Secretary of Higher Education Margo Chaly today announced that Rutgers University was selected through a competitive grant process and will host the State’s dedicated Social Media Research Center to independently study social media’s impacts, addictive features, and emerging risks to children.

Educational Capture

It wouldn’t be the first time Rutgers bypassed disclosure and the consent of staff and students to advance an agenda.

In 2018, Rutgers welcomed a $1 billion investment from RWJ Barnabas, initiating a public-private partnership to create a jointly operated academic health system.

Together, they will gain the cache and the collective financial, clinical and research resources of a major teaching hospital.

Rutgers then offered a “huge” and “diverse” population for Covid vaccine clinical trials for Pfizer, Moderna and J&J in its new state of the art research facility.

RWJ Barnabas has committed to a $1 billion investment over the next 20 years in facilities and services. Ostrowsky couldn’t say exactly where or how the bricks and mortar side of the deal will happen, but Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences Chancellor Brian Strom said the added capacity of Barnabas will have an impact on the bottom line by helping the new entity get a larger slice of grants and clinical studies.

“We can go to contract for research with pharma and NIH [National Institutes of Health] and other agencies, saying we have this huge population we can bring, a very diverse population, a major strength that New Jersey has to be able to bring to these clinical trials, [and] with that bring additional revenue,” noted Strom. (emphasis mine) https://www.njspotlightnews.org/video/rutgers-rwj-barnabas-consummate-deal-for-large-academic-health-system/

And then Rutgers COO Antonio Calcado, who helped broker the $1B deal, was selected to head the Rutger’s COVID-19 Task Force and “led the COVID-19 response for the university and healthcare system throughout the pandemic.”

In March 2021, Rutgers became the first university to mandate COVID vaccines for student enrollment.

Follow the Manufacture of Science

This is a good time to revisit a Rutgers timeline that reveals a business model that uses science > to manufacture narratives > to supports agendas > that keep the epistemic capture feedback loop running.

Rutgers is now poised to drive technology in the same way it drove medical $cience.

Rutgers is partnering in a new state supercomputer initiative that will establish New Jersey as a hub for cutting-edge research to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges, advance education and drive workforce development. Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced the New Jersey Supercomputer Initiative today, supported by more than $125 million in public-private funding, at the Health + Life Science Exchange (HELIX) in New Brunswick, located next to Rutgers’ College Avenue campus.

In a world where data is currency, I recommend thinking long and hard about how Rutgers might enhance its business model as a leader in both health care and AI.

The Rutgers Health Center for Biomedical Informatics & Health Artificial Intelligence (BMIHAI) offers a clue about where things are likely going.

I recommend using your innate intelligence as you ask yourself what Rutgers is actually building.