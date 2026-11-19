The problem, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network (OPTN), is that they need you to be dead, but they need your organs alive.

The proposed solution tells you everything you need to know about a business model that has long forgotten about the sanctity of human life. (Go here if you’d like to make a public comment)

A Personal Note

My personal run-in with this system happened 20+ years ago, after a close family friend suffered a heart attack on my sister’s wedding day. I visited Gerry - who lived across the street from me growing up and was like an uncle to me - in the hospital the following day and was told that he was “brain dead.”

I remember holding his hand and talking quietly to him. I was standing because there wasn’t a chair. It wasn’t a regular hospital room… or a regular hospital bed. I asked him to let me know if he could hear me.

And then I felt it: a faint squeeze of my hand.

I told a nurse. Or some kind of staff. She looked at me with pity and responded with something about reflexes… and about how people experience grief. She explained that he was an organ donor and someone needed his eyes.

This is what he wanted, or so I was told.

Since I wasn’t family, I didn’t have access to his medical information. But there was no family to advocate for him. He had no children and his wife had died 2 years before.

It didn’t feel right, but I didn’t feel equipped to argue. And then I started to doubt myself as I was escorted out of the room. Maybe I had made it up?

But no, he squeezed my hand right after I had asked him for a sign.

The queasiness comes right back to me as I write this. Because so much of what was happening didn’t register in real time. Shock is real.

Your body tells you when something is very wrong. But the medical gaslighting is formidable. And processing takes time.

I’ve never stopped wondering about that moment… and whether there was anything I could have said or done to change the outcome.

Selective Resuscitation and the Organ Harvesting Model

That fact that Heidi Klessig, M.D. - a retired anesthesiologist and pain management specialist - has to point this out is alarming. And telling.

The U.S. organ transplant system is now recommending that surgeons slit the blood vessels supplying organ donors’ brains as a safety measure to keep the donors from waking up when doctors resuscitate the remainder of their bodies for organ procurement. (emphasis mine)

The new guidelines apply to a type of organ retrieval known as Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP). NRP organ donors are not brain dead, but they either have a poor prognosis or have decided that their quality of life is unacceptable. Their deaths are planned to occur in such a way as to allow them to donate their organs. The NRP process begins by withdrawing medical support and letting the donor’s heart stop. At this point, death is declared under the Uniform Determination of Death Act’s (UDDA) circulatory-respiratory standard: the irreversible cessation of circulatory and respiratory functions. But because waiting for the heart to stop beating is often a slow process, the organs can begin to degrade from a lack of oxygen. This hypoxic interval can make organs like the heart unsuitable for transplantation. If these organs could somehow be resuscitated, the number of transplantable organs could be increased. But if blood flow to the brain should occur during this resuscitation, the patient might wake up. Therefore, in order to procure a donor heart, NRP surgery traditionally begins with clamping off the blood flow to the patient’s brain. This is meant to make the patient intentionally brain dead and prevent them from waking up when the rest of the body is resuscitated. Also, by clamping the arteries that feed the brain, the legal category of death switches to the UDDA’s neurologic standard: the irreversible cessation of all functions of the entire brain including the brain stem. This way, doctors are legally covered when the person is resuscitated from the neck down and their heart starts beating again.

You can read Klessing’s article here.

So…

First, withdraw medical support…

Let a patient’s heart stop…

Declare patient dead based on “ irreversible cessation of circulatory and respiratory functions”…

Restore circulatory function (so much for irreversible) to preserve organs.

But blood flow to the brain then presents a problem, because the patient is essentially being resuscitated.

Typically surgeons clamp off blood flow to the brain, but it doesn’t always work and some patients show “signs of life” while their organs are being harvested. They may experience pain and awareness.

Rather than revisiting the ethics of this whole procedure, the industry is proposing a new policy.

Here’s a excerpt from the letter that prompted new policy recommendations:

The OPTN has acknowledged ethical issues surrounding [Normothermic Regional Perfusion (NRP)] since at least August of 2022. There are debates about this process that include philosophical inquiries into the definition of death and the OPTN has carefully documented these discussions. What the OPTN has failed to do is regulate the procedure, or even to monitor how many of these cases are being done. To this date there is no data being collected, no requirements for documentation, and while individual transplant organizations may have written protocols the OPTN has ignored the issue. Any current protocol that states the circulation must be blocked is unenforceable because there are only two ways to confirm this has been done, either by a second surgeon or some form of monitoring of blood flow or brain activity. It is unthinkable that it did not occur to anyone in an organization that requires 2-party checks of every bit of documentation to ensure the safety of the transplant recipients, that it would be wise to confirm that we are not taking organs from people who have been resuscitated and may have sensation. I personally have been witness to three cases in which circulation to the brain has either definitely (2 cases) or possibly restored. I have reported each case, but this last time it has become apparent that I cannot trust this issue will be addressed appropriately without external pressure. (emphasis mine)

You can read the proposed policy here.

Here’s an excerpt from the 23 page proposal:

For any technique through which oxygenated perfusate could enter the cerebral circulation, the cannulating team must ligate or securely clamp the proximal arterial segment(s) and transect and vent the cephalad segment(s) to atmospheric pressure or suction before initiating oxygenated perfusion. The NRP team must verbally confirm that each vessel has been secured, transected, and vented. The OPO must document the date and time when all required vessels have been confirmed as transected and vented.

Clamp or ligate: Prevent oxygen from traveling through the artery toward the head.

Transect: Physically cut the vessel.

Vent: Leave that cut end open so that pressure and fluid cannot accumulate

In other words, render a person “brain dead” by cutting off blood flow to the brain while restoring circulation (initiating oxygenated perfusion works better to align with a legal definition of death) to preserve useful organs. This is intended as a facsimile for compassion.

Changing the Conversation

NPR points out a different change via the proposal:

Previously, no one from that (OPTN) team was even supposed to talk to family members until after they had made the heart-wrenching decision to let a loved one go. The rule was intended to prevent pressure that could change the care patients receive. It was also in place to dispel any doubts that doctors aren't doing everything they can to save patients… The new rules, which go into effect Nov. 18, "allow discussions for organ donation to take place once end of life discussions are taking place with the potential deceased donor's agent," according to the new policy.

…Critics, however, say the change is dangerous. It could subtly pressure families and caregivers to discontinue care and create confusion about who's in the intensive care unit to try to save their loved one and who's there to obtain their organs, which could deepen distrust in the organ donation system. (emphasis mine)

I can’t read any of this without thinking about Noelia Castillo Ramos….

Her organs were already committed.

Conversations around assisted deaths are already alarming. MAiD is a leading cause of death in Canada as this “solution” gets pushed on more and more people who are increasingly deprived of other options.

So I have concerns.

Asking Broader Questions

I have never had a loved one who relied on organ donation as a means of survival. I imagine that would shift someone’s perspective considerably. Apparently there are more than 109,000 Americans waiting for an organ. Of course I want to see those people get what they need. But I also question the need.

Is organ donation truly the ONLY option for these 100,000+ Americans?

My observation is that people who make decisions within medical institutions have very limited thinking when it comes to healing. There’s a lot of clinging to the security of protocol and liability protection. And because those protocols regularly deliver poor results, there’s also a lot of resignation and apathy. From a liability perspective, creative thinking seems to be “dangerous” in institutionalized medicine.

Is it crazy to question the need for organ transplants in the same way we question the need for chemotherapy or surgery or statins or vaccines? We’re often led to believe these are the only life-saving measures available to us. But are they?

My dad is an elderly dementia patient living in memory care, and the pattern I can’t stop seeing is the carelessness and lack of accountability when it comes to anyone who can’t advocate for themselves. Voiceless or unconscious people harvested for billable services and procedures. They’re given medications with insane risk profiles as a matter of protocol to “manage them” while their health needs are neglected in a multitude of ways.

I think “Close your eyes, we’ll immunize.”

I think of nursing homes and hospital protocols during COVID.

I think of what happens under the cover of Child Protective Services.

I think of “implied consent.”

So many informed consent workarounds. And none of them are producing a healthier population.

Are we just being siloed into another conversation that assumes that organ donation is good and widely necessary? I’d like to revisit that assumption.

Public Comment Period ends December 28

In any case, we have an opportunity to express our concerns.

If you’d like, you can make a public comment HERE.

I also recommend reading some of the comments. I found this one interesting:

I appreciate the effort that the OPTN has invested in developing a policy for NRP. The proposed policy contains important procedural safeguards (e.g. the 5-minute waiting time) and reflects a serious attempt to standardize practice (venting, huddling, etc.). Nevertheless, I remain concerned that the proposal does not adequately address several issues essential to maintaining public trust in deceased organ donation: legal clarity regarding death determination, adequate disclosure with the option to refuse, and the management of conflicts of interest. First, the proposal states that NRP is initiated only after death has been declared but the meaning of “death” is not clear in this proposal. The proposal recognizes that “perfusion” is restored to selected organs, but the restoration of “perfusion” cannot occur without the restoration of circulation. Yet, per state and federal law, the cessation of “circulatory and respiratory functions” is to be at least permanent (i.e., the Uniform Determination of Death Act, UDDA). I noted on page 16 of 23 that “circulation” was replaced with “perfusion.” Are these supposed to be two different things? How are they related? This shift in language betrays a lack of clarity in terms of how the Workgroup interprets “circulatory and respiratory function” which are key aspects of federal and local laws that govern donation after circulatory determination of death protocols. Substituting “perfusion” for “circulation” does not explain how either form of NRP remain consistent with the legal standards for the declaration of death in the first place. The policy appears to assume a particular interpretation of death determination without providing a legal rationale for it. Given the public importance of this issue, OPTN should not treat the compatibility of NRP with prevailing standards for determining death as a given or a question beyond the scope of its policy development. Rather, it should explain the legal interpretation of the UDDA and relevant statutes on which the policy rests and why that interpretation justifies the practice. Second, the proposed disclosure requirements do not adequately support “informed” authorization, nor do they provide an opportunity for NRP to be refused. As I have already noted, the policy requires disclosure that “perfusion” but not “circulation” is restored. However, the choice of “perfusion” is not consistent with the requirement to communicate in plain language. Nor does it convey that reasonable disagreement exists regarding the interpretation of a “circulatory determination of death” on which NRP depends. More importantly, it is not clear whether families are being “asked” or “told” about NRP. Can they decline it after being informed of its aspects? Whatever the case may be, meaningful “informed authorization” requires not only disclosure of what will occur physiologically, but also disclosure of the assumptions used to explain why those interventions are considered ethically and legally permissible under local and federal determination of death statutes. Third, the proposal does not sufficiently address concerns regarding conflicts of interest. Recent guidance from CMS on Clinical Standards and Quality for OPOs emphasizes the importance of maintaining clear separation between organ procurement organizations, end-of-life decision-making, withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, and death determination. The rationale for these safeguards is straightforward: the professionals responsible for caring for dying patients should be different from those whose mission is organ recovery. Preserving that separation has long been central to public trust in organ donation. Yet the proposed NRP policy places substantial burdens of responsibility on the procurement team to monitor conditions that could compromise donor safety, including failure of measures intended to prevent cerebral reperfusion and the appearance of “signs of life.” The very existence of these responsibilities betrays the ethical significance of the interventions being performed. If monitoring for signs of life or possible restoration of brain circulation is necessary to discharge duties of safety for the donor-patient, the responsibility for oversight should be assumed by clinicians (preferably an attending physician) whose primary duty is to the donor-patient, not by individuals whose responsibility is organ recovery. OPTN should strengthen the firewall between treatment and procurement functions and clarify that responsibility for donor assessment and neuromonitoring resides with independent clinical personnel. This would render moot the question about whether the procurement team should stay with the patient if “signs of life” are observed and it would more adequately manage the conflict-of-interest procurement team faces. For these reasons, OPTN should go beyond stipulating procedural safeguards and revise the policy to provide a clearer explanation of why it thinks NRP is consistent with legal standards for a circulatory determination of death, strengthen the disclosure requirements, clarify whether NRP can be declined by those to whom disclosure is given, and reinforce protections against conflicts of interest. Doing so would better protect donors, support families, and preserve public confidence in the transplant system. Sincerely, Adam Omelianchuk, PhD, MA

Personally, I think addressing moral injury is the transformative approach modern medicine needs. To that end, my friend Ashley is here to help. Check out her book here.

Meanwhile, I’m praying for better solutions all around. For all of us.

Additional Reading: