Steve Krahling discusses Merck’s deception by study design and MMR’s neurological tradeoff

Steve and I get into the weeds about MMR, the Protocol 7 study and the potential neurological impacts of introducing the attenuated measles strain to our children.

Perhaps the third time will be a charm. I cut off my intro again, so “Hi, I’m Ann Rosen. Welcome to the On Second Thought Podcast, where we reserve the right to rethink everything."

1:30 - On Merck’s backwards science…

“You’re not supposed to start with the answer and say, how do we create a methodology which will give us that result?”

2:30 - On why Protocol 7 needed to happen…

So the short answer is that the vaccine was out ofspecification. So it's got manufacturing specifications… how much needs to be in it, the start of the shelf life, how much needs to be in it at the end of the shelf life, it was out of specification.

9:55 - On working at Merck in the wake of Andrew Wakefield’s study…

I never once heard the name Andrew Wakefield while I was there. The kind of things I heard were: we have safety problems, there are safety issues, the vaccine’s not safe, it can cause neurological dysfunction, we have serious issues that, at higher potencies, the vaccine virus can cause neurological problems because it can infect neurons. We were just learning about what the attenuating markers were and that it could bind to CD46, things like that. These were all like, holy shit, this thing is insane. And that was a lot of people saying that.

12:32 - On eliminating monovalent vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella…

I don't know at what meeting the decision would have been made to removethem, but it was Merck's decision. And that percolated down through meetings and talks and departmental meetings where it was discussed that the goal is to do away with the single valent, the monovalent vaccines to force people to take MMR.

…And so the whole idea was to limit consumer choice. And that’s what stuns me about today, where what’s the pushback on why monovalent shouldn’t be available? Merck did this so that you’d have to take the combination shot. And I’ve shown elsewhere, we don’t have time to get into all of the detail, but the monovalent shots are safer and more effective… You can put less virus in them because you don’t have to worry about the component interference with the other virus particles in there. So for instance, the varicella in the monovalent, varicella shot, It’s got a labeled dose on it, a labeled amount of virus in it. The MMRV, the amount of varicella in that is seven times as much. And the former executive director of vaccine research at Merck explained that’s because of virological and immunological interference. The measles and varicella interfere with each other. The only way to overcome that, it was to add seven times as much varicella. And then it turns out mumps and varicella also compete. And it causes more degradation. The more virus you add, the more degradation there is. So it’s a negative feedback loop. Like these combination shots are not the best version to get it.

17:15 On the impacts of adding varicella to MMR to create MMRV…

There are five times as many measles rashes in people who get MMRV than people who get MMR and the monovalent varicella at the same time, which is interesting because the amount of measles didn’t change from MMR to MMRV. But adding the varicella made the measles component more likely to cause adverse events. There are also twice as many febrile seizures in the MMRV group versus MMR plus V. And this is a clinical study. Merck does these clinical studies. So they’re the ones looking at this. There were also papers published where they noticed this. And that’s the real reason the doctors aren’t really pushingMMRV anymore. But the goal at the time was going to be MMRV is going to be your only choice. There would be no MMR. There would be no monovalents.

23:06 - Does MMR provide lifetime protection against measles?

I don’t think Merck even claims that. They just claim, I mean, they’re licensing stuff, like 95% immunogenic at six weeks. And then they have one study where they may have looked at antibodies 10 or 15 years later, but they didn’t look at the function of those antibodies. They’re just measuring an amount…Primary vaccine failures are huge for measles and mumps. Rubella is a much more effective vaccine component for that one. But the measles issue is that if you get it toward the end of the shelf life, you’re not getting any level of protection. There’s not enough in it to provide protection.

25:30 Protocol 7 and the “cheat codes”…

The very first thing is you want to know if the vaccine works against all the different wild type strains. Merck only had to show that it worked against one. So cheat code number one, they only have to show it works against one. Cheat code number two, Merck got to pick which wild type strain they would use. So we’re in the lab and we’re testing against every wild type strain we can get our hands on. Because we only need to show it works against one. It did not work to the level that it needed to against any of them. So right away now we have all this evidence that it doesn’t work against ANY of the wild type strains. They should publish that. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Even if you don’t get the answer you want, you publish it. So now, they went and petitioned the FDA and said, we want to test it against the vaccine strain itself because, my God, it should be able to neutralize the infection it causes. And eventually they were allowed to do that. So that’s another, that’s a major cheat code. They only had to show that the vaccine was effective at neutralizing the vaccine infection. And then if you think about it, it still failed. So what does that tell you? The vaccine was not strong enough to protect against the infection that it caused. …We have to do something else. We’re going to continue to test against the vaccine strain. What else can we do to boost neutralization? And then that’s where the rabbit anti-human IgG comes in.

39:22 - How the measles vaccine program puts babies at risk…

57:07 - On brain infections from wild vs. vaccine strain measles…

1:04:03 - SSPE, age-dependent harm, and the mouse model that used an attenuated strain to demonstrate age-related harm

If you didn’t see our first discussion, you can watch it here.