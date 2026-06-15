On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Walking Disease Vector's avatar
Walking Disease Vector
3d

One of the leading causes of the childhood chronic disease epidemic in the country is the blind but unearned trust parents were/are conditioned to put in pediatricians. More broadly, one of the leading causes of many of our most pressing collective problems is the blind trust in/obedience towards authority figures generally, programmed into them beginning in their families, and expanding to religion, schools, medical system, politics, media, culture, etc. etc.

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Peace's avatar
Peace
4d

What kind of training have pediatricians received to provide care for adults? Sounds like they'll be operating more like family practitioners than pediatricians. Each of these is a specialty for a reason, I would presume.

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