In February 2026, the American Academy of Pediatrics published Providing Medical Care for Parents During the Pediatric Visit: Policy Statement.

This statement reviews American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations for care of parents in several commonly encountered situations and provides guidance on medical-legal aspects of caring for parents, including:

Providing parental education to help parents care for their children and themselves. Screening/referring parents to other sources of care to improve their ability to care for their children. Writing prescriptions for medications or durable medical equipment to help parents afford treatment, provide more timely intervention, or provide care for their child. Providing prescriptions or immunizations to parents without an examination to prevent spread of disease. Providing direct care for parents including history taking, physical examination, assessment, and treatment, as needed, when this action will improve parental health and the care of their children. …A framework for how to provide health care to parents has been provided using relevant AAP policies.

Pediatricians may be asked or choose to provide care for parents during a child’s visit. This care may include treatment of infectious diseases; immunization; screening, referral, or treatment for mental health issues; and assessment and management of breastfeeding problems. By providing medical care to parents, pediatricians can reduce barriers to care and improve the timeliness of needed interventions.

The AAP has been pushing for this since at least 2012:

In the absence of indoctrination, coercion and surveillance, I might think, Cool. Make things easier and more accessible for busy families and those with fewer resources. But, removing barriers to care, is a slippery slope that has resulted in the erosion of informed consent.

Therefore it’s necessary to consider the broader impact of these policies. In order to do this, we need to examine the motivations and perceptions of the AAP and groups that support policies like these.

This month, Dr. Emily J. Aron made the case that screening parents and caregivers can give pediatricians clues to a child’s mental health environment:

The children’s mental health crisis has pushed pediatricians to the front lines of psychiatric care — screening, counseling, prescribing, and managing waitlists for child therapists that stretch out months. It has been a necessary evolution. But there is a consistent blind spot in the focus on the child in the room: the adult sitting beside them.

Caregiver mental health is one of the strongest predictors of child mental health outcomes across every developmental stage…

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ 2022 Bright Futures update expanded the psychosocial assessment to include caregiver mental and emotional health concerns from birth through age 21. A 2026 AAP policy statement explicitly supports the pediatrician’s role in screening, referring, or treating parents when doing so improves their capacity to care for their child. The policy is there but the practice has not caught up…

Pediatricians may be asked or choose to provide care for parents during a child’s visit. This care may include treatment of infectious diseases; immunization; screening, referral, or treatment for mental health issues; and assessment and management of breastfeeding problems. By providing medical care to parents, pediatricians can reduce barriers to care and improve the timeliness of needed interventions.

Here’s one of the questionnaire’s pediatricians are encouraged to use:

Before answering these questions, parents should be aware that many of the organizations that are invested in getting these answers are the same ones that treat your individual health data as currency. Just like anything you post on social media, your health data is part of broad surveillance system and it can follow you. And once your mental health comes into question, your parental decision-making can easily come under scrutiny.

This matters when you consider how public health authorities already perceive some of the health choices parents make and how some of those families have been treated.

In 2019 World Health Organization designated vaccine hesitancy as one of the 10 leading threats to global health, amplifying concerns about parents who opt out of vaccinations.

We have a public health system that would rather make parents liable for the poor health outcomes of children than vaccine manufacturers.

Remember that when your child’s pediatrician proposes a mental health screening.