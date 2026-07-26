On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Mothers Grim's avatar
Mothers Grim
1d

They are definitely not into healing minds but creating commercial viability while competing in transhman ventures. The roots to the past are direct and the path into the future orchestrated.

https://margox.substack.com/p/gender-tripping-into-the-future?r=1kuq0

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Peace's avatar
Peace
1d

I had forgotten about that "This is your brain on drugs ad"! The comments on the video are entertaining!!

I see nothing good coming from the pharmaceutical industry messing with psychedelics.

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