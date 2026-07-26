There’s a reason you’re seeing lots of MSM reporting on the benefits of psychedelic medicine like psilocybin and even LSD.

Here’s one:

Here’s the summary, from Forbes:

Eli Lilly's acquisition of AtaiBeckley for up to $3.8 billion, centered on the Phase 3 DMT-based nasal spray BPL-003 for treatment-resistant depression, marks a pivotal moment for psychedelic medicine. This largest-ever sector deal, following AbbVie's earlier investment, signals major pharmaceutical companies' serious commitment. J&J's Spravato, with nearly $2 billion in sales, has already proven the commercial viability of in-clinic, monitored psychedelic-adjacent therapies. Regulatory tailwinds are strong, with Compass Pathways nearing FDA submission for psilocybin and Definium Therapeutics reporting robust Phase 3 LSD data. While these treatments require significant infrastructure for in-clinic administration, reduced commercial and regulatory risks are attracting substantial investment, with the market projected to reach $7 billion by 2032. This validates the science and potential for lasting patient improvements.

Notably, Eli Lilly also manufactured amytal, one of the drugs that was favored by the Project Artichoke mind control research operation.

From the 1952 Project Artichoke document from the CIA Reading Room: A study should be made to determine what drugs are best suited for direct use on subjects along the lines of amytal or pentothal and which drugs are best for indirect or long-range approach to subjects.

Big Pharma is buying the alternatives and blocking the exits with the help of BigGov, while it attempts to dive deeper into our brains. And they do it by exploiting genuine attempts to heal and genuine appeals to get access to that healing.

In April, the Trump administration reclassified psychedelics and relaxed regulatory constraints on them.

It’s framed as a win. Just like it framed the legalization of marijuana. Just like it frames “access to vaccinations.” But legalizing marijuana changed our relationship with marijuana, as well as marijuana itself. And “access to vaccinations” is the decoy conversation that came in to replace concerns about vaccination safety and choice.

What’s coming isn’t for us, but it’s framed as a response to our appeals.

“It makes it easier for researchers to get access to them, because it’s this lower-tier license,” Schaffer said. “It makes it easier for manufacturers to produce these drugs to be sold in the research market. And it opens the door for the National Institutes of Health or other federal funding agencies to issue calls for proposals or fund grants that are looking for medicinal or other kind of positive benefits of these drugs.”

It quietly legitimizes a more acceptable form of MKUltra/Project Artichoke research.

An American scientist convicted of lying to US authorities about payments from China while he was at Harvard University has rebuilt his research lab in Shenzhen to pursue technology the Chinese government has identified as a national priority: embedding electronics into the human brain.

Lieber is known for his work on injectable brain implants and other nanotechnology linked to mind control. It kind of feels like we’ve set up our next arms race. Once again, we have to beat the enemy in the weaponizing of nature.

I’m with Ronald Reagan on this one…“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”

What makes establishment science revisit its earlier claims?

This 1980’s PSA represents the scientific consensus years after the CIA introduced psychedelics and other mind-altering drugs to the broader population (from Timothy Leary to Summer of Love to Charles Manson). The experiments were done at our expense without our consent. The result was more control.

Now, once again, conventional science and medicine misses the mark on healing as it seeks out the next lucrative pie crust promise. New rules make way for pharmaceutical giants and other captured interests to study and manufacture psychedelics and for government agencies to decide how they can be used. The spirit of this medicine is already lost in this equation, but the medicine itself will be blamed for any poor outcomes.

Evangeline Lilly lays out the essence of the problem here:

I have many friends who regularly take medicine journeys. Some, I have faith in their practices and their methods. I know them. Their life is a testament to their commitment to the greater journey we’re all on…medicine or no. Some…some are partiers with a conscience who have been given license to label their escapism spiritual. As with everything in life, there is no quick-fix, no genie in a bottle, no short-cut to paradise. We are all on the road and how we choose to walk it makes all the difference. So, while I’m not against plant medicine, I am against a few things in the current popularization of it. I am against removing the medicine from the ceremony. If you’ve ever taken shrooms recreationally (which I have) you’ll know that you should never take plant medicine indoors or in an environment that isn’t balanced and harmonious. It can have devastating effects – I have seen it, I have experienced it, I have known people who took years to recover from it. I am also against removing the ceremony from the spirit of the process. What I mean by that is: if you extract medicine from a plant to sell for a price as a transactional activity, you aren’t doing anything different than Big Pharma. Every medicine keeper of all ancient traditions went through arduous rights of passage before they could be let in on the secrets of the forest because Her secrets are sacred and Her gifts are double-edged and dangerous. The moment you lose the reverence for and relationship with the plant you are harvesting and partaking in, you have distorted Her ability, or maybe even desire, to heal you. (emphasis mine)

Healing involves the cultivation of healthy relationships all around you - with food, family, friends, nature, work, spirituality. Relationships with BigPharma are toxic, predatory transactional relationships. And “medicine” that gets drawn into that system becomes part of a toxic formula. It simply can’t work the same way in that system because it’s not applied the same way. Pharmaceutical products are necessarily stripped of their nature (so they can be patented). Their applications are stripped of intuition and replaced by protocol and whatever can be marketed.

And the same medicine can have very different impacts depending on how they are applied. An article from Harvard’s FAS Current entitled “How Psychedelics Link 1960s Liberation, Laboratories” explains how LSD was pursued as both a means of liberation and mind control.

In the 1960s, hippies wanted to free the mind, while the CIA sought to break it. As Rebecca Lemov and J. Christian Greer see it, consciousness-expanding on the streets of San Francisco during the Summer of Love and unethical human experiments in secret government laboratories were anchored on the same premise. At a recent event, the researchers pointed out that members of both groups thought psychedelic drugs could be used to alter the human psyche. The panel conversation, hosted by the Mahindra Humanities Center at Sever Hall, was titled “Psychedelics and the Specter of Mind Control.” “This dissolution of social condition, this dissolution of a personality, can be coded as both liberation or control,” said Greer, Stanford University lecturer and affiliate professor at the Graduate Theological Union. “It is such a fine line between programming and deprogramming, conditioning and deconditioning, especially when vulnerability is amplified by psychedelics.” …Some of the era’s thinkers saw dangers in the thin line between mind expansion and mind control. Greer spoke about a theory called “acid fascism,” explored in an influential book from 1972 which suggested that LSD can open the mind to the universe, creating a spiritual hunger and vulnerability which can then be exploited by an authoritarian leader. Charles Manson and his followers, Greer noted, are the oft-cited examples of this dynamic playing out.

https://current.fas.harvard.edu/stories/how-psychedelics-link-1960s-liberation-laboratories

The introduction of psychedelics in the 1960s had a profound role in derailing grassroots political efforts. Jeremy Kuzmarov explains:

During the mid-1960s, as political activism against the Vietnam War and other social ills skyrocketed, Dr. Timothy Leary, a former University of California at Berkeley and Harvard professor, traveled the U.S. urging young people to “turn on” to lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), “tune in and drop out” of “high school, junior executives” and other societal institutions. Leary had been fired after distributing LSD to students at Harvard in 1963 and subsequently moved to the Millbrook Estate in New York where he continued to carry on experiments with LSD through a foundation that he established. At the time, Leary’s message seemed subversive. Leary was touting LSD as a consciousness-expanding drug that could induce sexual euphoria among women and lead to the development of a more peaceful society. However, in hindsight, Leary proved to be a false prophet who helped destroy the 1960s movements by pushing young people to take a drug that fried their brains and diverted their energy from political activism. Carl Oglesby, the one-time president of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the leading 1960s-era campus anti-war organization, wrote in 1988 that “we have to contemplate the possibility that the great American acid trip, no matter how distinctive of the rebellion of the 1960s it came to appear, was in fact the result of a despicable government conspiracy….If U.S. intelligence bodies collaborated in an effort to drug the entire generation of Americans, then the reason they did so was to disorient it, sedate it, and depoliticize it.” An examination of Leary’s career makes it apparent that U.S. intelligence bodies were, indeed, behind the drugging of American youth.

The entire article is worth a read. Kuzmarov makes a compelling case.

So, you decide.

Is government and BigPharma interest in psychedelics the result of a genuine and pure drive to heal what ails us? Or is it another attempt to disorient, sedate and control us?

Either way, it’s a good time to decide whether it makes sense to cultivate your own healing process and align it with your own intuition.