I had a heartbreaking exchange with a patient in his late 70’s yesterday.

He regularly speaks about his distrust of the medical establishment and the gaslighting he’s experienced, so I told him about Andrea Shaw, the young mother now accused of murdering her twins, who died 8 days after their vaccinations in May 2025. (You can read a comprehensive exploration of that here and compare it to NY Post’s coverage here.)

His eyes got shiny with tears. And rage.

This happened to me… I knew it.

He proceeded to tell me about how his beautiful 7 week old baby boy died within a week of getting his shots. His son cried inconsolably afterwards and died within days. He immediately thought of the vaccines his newborn son had been given and asked his doctor about the possible connection, but his doctor assured him it was “crib death.”

He even got an autopsy done... that confirmed “crib death.”

This father, now a grandfather, said he’d put it out of his mind and has never spoken of it. He vaccinated his other son because he was told it was necessary.

And he immediately understood that none of us will ever be told the truth about what these shots can do and how they may relate to the health problems our children have now.

They will never tell us the truth. Ever.

The gaslight is so entrenched, assertions made with such confidence, that it shuts down even the thought of it.

This parent KNEW IT. He knew it and his pediatrician reduced that knowing to naïveté, put it into dormancy while so many other health decisions were made. Many of which he has come to regret. Some of which significantly impacted his health and the health of his loved ones.

There’s a cruelty in having validation withheld for so long. It was painful to watch this land after so many years.

It's Gaslight Parents Month (aka SIDS Awareness Month) October 1, 2025 Gaslighting parents is a year round activity for public health authorities, but SIDS Awareness Month takes the cake. Not only does it serve to bury and deny vaccine injury, it also places the blame directly on parental behavior. Read full story

The Andrea Shaw/Dallas & Tyson Shaw Timeline

A timeline created by Meesh F may offer some insight into just how aggressively the SIDS narrative is protected as it exposes the lengths some will go to to protect it.

This timeline is very suspicious



Andrea Shaw / Dallas & Tyson Shaw — Timeline



April 23, 2025

18-month-old twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw receive DTaP, hepatitis A, and influenza vaccines at the same appointment.



April 24, 2025

Both twins become ill and are taken for medical evaluation/ER care. Symptoms reported include lethargy, diarrhea, sunken eyes, and blue/discolored lips. The medical encounter is described in the later federal lawsuit as “post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.”



April 30, 2025

Night before the twins’ deaths

Andrea Shaw contacted the twins’ doctor’s office because Dallas and Tyson were still not doing well. Her attorney has stated that Andrea repeatedly sought medical care for the twins in the days leading up to their deaths.



May 1, 2025

Eight days after vaccination, both 18-month-old twins are found dead in their shared bed at their home in Payette, Idaho.



May 2025

Police and medical examiner investigation begins.



May 2025

Andrea Shaw and her husband publicly discuss the twins’ deaths with Children’s Health Defense. Andrea says both children became sick after receiving their vaccines and publicly attributes their deaths to vaccine-related complications.



2025

The deaths remain under investigation by authorities, including the Payette Police Department and forensic/medical examiner agencies.



Elsevier says “serious concerns” have been reported with the Neil Z. Miller study, “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature,” arrived in 2025.



January 21, 2026

Andrea Shaw becomes a named plaintiff in a federal RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP):



Shaw et al. v. American Academy of Pediatrics

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Case No. 1:26-cv-00171



The lawsuit centers on allegations concerning the AAP’s representations about childhood vaccine safety. Andrea’s case and the deaths of Dallas and Tyson are included in the RICO lawsuit.



The complaint states that:



• The family had raised concerns about a family history of adverse reactions to influenza vaccination.

• The twins received DTaP, hepatitis A and influenza vaccines on April 23, 2025.

• Both became ill afterward.

• They were taken for medical care the following day.

• Their medical encounter was documented as “post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.”

• Both twins died on May 1, 2025.



April 2026

The American Academy of Pediatrics moves to dismiss the federal lawsuit.



April 9, 2026

Elsevier publishing publicly posts a notice that it has initiated an investigation into the 2021 study by Neil Z. Miller examining reports of infant deaths following vaccination in the VAERS database. Elsevier says reported “serious concerns” arrived in 2025.

*Really interested in knowing exactly what month



May 26, 2026

Elsevier publishing removes the 2021 Neil Z. Miller study, “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature,” from its journal Toxicology Reports. The study analyzed 2,605 infant deaths reported to VAERS and found that 58% occurred within 3 days of vaccination and 78.3% within 7 days. Among reported post-vaccination SIDS cases, 75% occurred within 7 days. The paper argued that the strong clustering of reported deaths shortly after vaccination warranted investigation into whether vaccination could contribute to sudden death in a susceptible subset of infants.

** Why was a five-year-old paper investigated and removed by Lawrence H. Lash at this particular time?



June 2026

The removal of the vaccine/SIDS study becomes a larger public controversy, with questions raised about why the paper was removed and whether the retraction process was scientifically justified.



June 29, 2026

Payette County grand jury indicts Andrea Shaw on two counts of first-degree murder.



June 30, 2026

Andrea Shaw is arrested.

We don’t know the details of this case yet, but it’s a good time to consider how many parents were imprisoned for Shaken Baby Syndrome, another SIDS cover story that has since been abandoned by much of the scientific community.

It seems the medical establishment would rather believe the worst of parents than consider the possibility that vaccine can cause serious harm.

What will it take to open their eyes (and awaken their consciences)?