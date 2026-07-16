On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
3d

The case of Andrea Shaw illustrates the essence of evil. Babies are vaccinated and become very ill, so much so that the parents take them for emergency medical checks. Then they die. This same sequence has happened many times. The mother is traumatized. Then she is charged with their murder, another traumatic blow. Medical doctors say it cannot be the vaccines although they made the babies very ill. What distortion of mind can do this? The torture of a traumatized mother. The same mind types arrange to drop bombs on defenceless people; the people dropping the bombs cannot even see the fellow humans they are killing. Profit from death and destruction is the biggest cause of human suffering.

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
3d

Mom was instructed to give her precious babies tylenol, in addition to receiving (3) vaccines, a deadly combination. Also, why were the twins given a flu shot in April ? ALL vaccines are toxic. I pray for this Mom - in God we Trust ...

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