I’ve been in search of these lately. Tiny, meaningful moments.

They are currently sustaining my Dad.

My siblings, stepmom and I have been juggling our schedules so that one of us visits him daily in memory care, where he’s been for the past two months. Dad will only get out of bed to spend time with us. I don’t blame him. There are few places where you can find so much evidence of a broken system over the course of a single visit. To the extent he can comprehend what’s going on around him, he’s witnessing a world that no one would choose to inhabit.

He’s still a gentleman, so he tries his best to smile and follow along in exchanges that often make no sense. But it’s mental work, and often not very rewarding. Much of the staff has given up or shut down, too. It’s likely inevitable without formidable self care. So much of this microcosm is difficult to witness. People who had children and careers and lives like ours wander the halls calling for help or searching for parents and loved ones who are no longer around. Others are trying to find the exit so they can go “home.” Still others just sit in their wheelchairs with blank stares and soiled clothes. One woman only says “God, God, God, God, God…” in rapid, urgent repetition, prompting others to shout at her. In this setting it feels like watching an endless unanswered prayer.

That’s not all there is of course. There are beautifully human parts, too. But it’s hard for anyone to keep the pilot light on in this setting. So, in memory care, engagement is magic. Little meaningful moments are the threads that keep souls tethered to bodies.

The power of engagement is electric in the places where it’s scare. Just a smile, or calling someone by name, can generate a spark. And if you pay attention, you can feel it. It feels like resonance. Souls recognizing each other. The residents I talk to like to share what they can remember about their lives. Sometimes they reside in the memories they share. Sometimes a skillful distraction can transform rage into childlike joy. And hugs and warm greetings go far. But it’s bittersweet. And there’s a heaviness.

Meaning feels heavy when can’t be shared. So does love when you bear the weight of it alone. When the circuit between people malfunctions, there’s a stagnation of all the things that used to flow smoothly. I think there’s a lot of trapped love in memory care.

So my visits with Dad have become a scavenger hunt for little sparks and bits of light. I’m vigilant for anything that may awaken his wonder or elicit a smile.

His laugh is the jackpot. And the fullness of his voice when he sings.

When he’s willing, we take a ride to Shake Shack so he can pick out a milkshake. During our last trip, he found himself chilly in the 72 degree breeze, so we sat in the car with his strawberry shake singing Doris Day’s Qué Sera, Sera and his favorite Kingston Trio songs. Music lights him up.

He likes to go putting after dinner when the sun is less oppressive. I love the way he focuses when he lines up a shot. He mutters Geez! What kinda jackass… when he misses, but is quickly distracted by another ball that I drop nearby and starts lining up again. He’s quietly delighted when he makes the hole. I cheer That was great! He barely smiles. Well, ok.

He likes to read signs and little descriptions. He picks out colors to use on the tiny watercolor pictures we paint together. We do taste tests with dipping sauces and snacks. We look through old photo books and spot birds outside. We talk about where he might like to go for his birthday next month.

When I leave, I’m exhausted from holding space for memories that will only be mine (though I’m pretty sure the memories that don’t land in his mind find a home in his spirit). I’m grateful for every moment I get to share with him. But that heaviness.

So I am now doing scavenger hunts of my own - abandoning the fallacy of productivity to spend more time in sunshine and inspiration. It takes practice to ignore the urgency of to do lists and notifications that ping on my phone, but my nervous system thanks me when I can.

Yesterday, nature gifted me with tiny, meaningful experience that felt like a remedy to the heaviness.

A tiny praying mantis caught my eye. At first I thought it was an ant - it was so tiny. But then I recognized the shape of its long curved torso. This one was translucent, examining everything carefully, and its wonder was contagious.

My family loves praying mantises. We collectively decided that they’re a good omen, even if we’ve never looked for proof. So I took the blessing, celebrated the miracle of witnessing it and settled into its mesmerizing adventure.

And then I spotted another. And another.

A few dozen praying mantises appeared out of nowhere and began walking along the perimeter of the table. They clustered at the corner facing the closest chair forming a line like kids at the diving board of a public pool. They did a little move that looked like a tai qi version of Ready… Set…. but were hesitant on the Go! and kept repeating the motion. A dance of summoning courage.

And then one leapt!

Witnessing their first leap of faith

Then a flurry of excitement. The next one in line was hesitating and his (I’m taking the liberty of assigning genders) siblings were growing restless. One jumped the line to push things along. She gave her brother a shove that nearly knocked him off the ledge, but he hung on and regrouped around the corner while other newborn praying mantises advanced and took their places at the launch site.

They all stalled at that corner, so this took a while. These tiny lives had just begun and here they all were, somehow finding the fastest route to sunshine and taking an enormous leap to reach a destination they only knew by instinct.

For the most part, they followed each other. They leapt from the table to the chair, walked along the arm of the chair and up the back, and leapt again to the porch railing where another leap awaited them. (One did discover that he could walk down the back of the chair to reach the floor.)

I sat there and watched all of this, with a few interruptions, for the better part of two hours and was riveted the entire time. Was it my imagination or were there personalities? Skittish ones and bold ones. Playful ones. A few that took a road less traveled.

Think of it. You’re just born and within the first few minutes of your life, you must leap from the relative height of a skyscraper hoping to land safely on something the same distance away.

Some of them landed on the ground, but most seemed to make it to the chair. All of the landings I witnessed were successful. But I did start to get nervous about walking around that table and crushing one.

I came back (carefully) to check from time to time and would find a few stragglers (or maybe more new ones?) on the table, doing that little move. In the late afternoon, I came out to find a single praying mantis perched on the corner across from my chair.

She sat there looking at me for what felt like a long time. I can tell you it’s a strange feeling to hold eye contact with a tiny praying mantis. I looked away and she jumped to my arm. I offered her my finger and she climbed on. She wandered across my hand and then jumped back to my other arm.

And then she did that move again. Ready, set… and she leapt.

My afternoon of doing nothing was an afternoon of witnessing a tiny strand of miracles.

And it seems to be exactly what the praying mantis prescribes…