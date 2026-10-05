Last week I did my first interview with former Merck virologist Steve Krahling, who worked on Merck’s Protocol 7 efficacy study for MMR and ultimately became a whistleblower and filed a lawsuit against Merck. I’m hoping our first conversation can serve as the foundation of a number of conversations I’d like to have in service to reclaiming public discourse around vaccines.

MMR: Safe and Effective or Russian Roulette? Ann Tomoko Rosen · Oct 1 I’m learning that I must get “in the weeds” to gain a deeper understanding of just about anything. So much dwells in nuance and small details and hides behind both inflammatory headlines that polarize populations and reassuring mantras that masquerade as science or truth. But once you see how the science has been settled, you start to understand why pub… Read full story

What I really appreciate about this and other conversations I’ve had with Steve is that he can break down broad assertions of The Science™ using its preferred languages of virology and immunology. He also has the patience to translate some of this into plain English. And better yet, engage with other ideas.

But what he’s been able to share is just the tip of the iceberg. Court orders and NDAs have kept him from speaking openly about the details of what Merck leadership knew, the damage control and the redacted maximum potency numbers. However, if we can ask the right questions and untangle what’s available to us, I’m convinced we can get to the truth. What we need is the interest and public pressure to make it so.

(And I don’t think we need to get to the bottom of everything before we start trusting ourselves. We can start testing our instincts NOW. When something sounds like a science mantra, check its origins. Read beyond the headlines. Find the studies and see who wrote them… who funded them… conflicts of interests… how they reach their conclusion. Consider how the conclusions can be used to advance agendas. Compare what you’re told with what you are seeing.)

My hope going forward…

I have many more questions following this interview. It’s a slow process for me, but I’m having an opportunity, through some of our exchanges, to consider what I’m learning about cellular biology, virology and immunology through the lens of Chinese medicine or terrain theory.

What it feels like so far is that The Science™ is manufacturing a consensus intended to replace our own instincts and replace the patterns we pick up with our own eyes and lived experiences. It has worked its way backwards from its preferred outcomes and agendas. It sought to prove what it wanted to prove, and in many cases convinced us of preordained “truths” using faulty studies and plenty of behavioral science. The more I look, the more “foundational science” reveals itself to be full of holes and answers to the wrong questions. And the more clear it becomes that we’re all part of an ongoing medical experiment that we were never asked to participate in.

I’m hoping these unpleasant realizations are helping to put our instincts back online.

Personally, I’m interested in the intersection of science and Chinese medicine. I’m interested in finding patterns that span macrocosms and microcosms - reflections between the earth, our bodies and cells. And I’d love to bring my husband, Ross, into these conversations, because he’s pretty brilliant.

Also, I’d like to get to a point where people looking through different lenses can share their perspectives and broaden their understanding instead of arguing about who’s right and who’s wrong. I’d like to invite metaphors and wonder aloud and maybe be wrong and maybe be onto something. I’d like whatever we’re calling science to be driven once more by curiosity and wonder and reverence for nature so that the entire learning curve is full of those things while we’re figuring it all out.

Indulging my curiosity about measles and MMR in this way is affording me many opportunties. Being able to communicate amicably with someone who has different paradigm and a different language for discussing something I understand in my own way is a meaningful practice and I’m learning a lot. Additionally, through the holes in the current science, I’m seeing how the prevailing narrative is hampering our efforts to support our own healing processes.

In future conversations I hope to dive deeper. Because we have been deceived.

Science tells us MMR is “safe and effective”, but gave us “doses” that did not account for the rapid viral degradation that resulted from combining 3 live viral components . And when scientists discovered that degradation meant efficacy concerns at the end of its shelf life, they added enough virus to create safety concerns on the front end of MMR’s shelf life. And then Merck fudged the numbers in the Protocol 7 efficacy study to preserve its manufacturing license.

Science injected us all with an attenuated measles virus it deemed “weakened” long before scientists understood the broader impacts of the virus it created. Yes, it reduces fever and rash, but it also gained a function that allows the virus to bind to neurons. And when scientists discovered that there were impacts beyond their stated intentions, they played up the benefits and minimized the risks.

Science asserts that vaccines do not cause autism . But it has by no means proven this. And the biological plausibility of neurological harm is clear.

Science tells us that the vaccinated don’t get sick and can’t make others sick , but studies show that the vaccinated can become infected, become symptomatic and spread disease.

Science made us fear measles by asserting it wipes out immune memory , claiming “the reduction in humoral immune memory after measles infection generates potential vulnerability to future infections, underscoring the need for widespread vaccination.” But this is based largely on A) a study that found 11–73% reduction in the measured antibody repertoire among individual children , and B) a Bill and Melinda Gates funded epidemiological study that jumped to a conclusion that “long-term immunologic sequelae of measles drive interannual fluctuations in nonmeasles deaths” without confirming the the immunologic sequelae. Notably, an 11-73% reduction is a broad range. And it’s quite a leap from A to B. We know nothing about out prior state of health or the severity of immune responses associated with those numbers.

Science asserts that only wild measles can cause SSPE , but it fails to confirm strains in a number of studies in which the vaccine strain potentially played a role and presumes prior measles. It also makes assumptions like this: “It is suggested that, SSPE patients who do not have history of prior measles infection, might have had subclinical or undiagnosed measles in early childhood. In a child with SSPE, who has received measles vaccine, wild measles infection is presumed to occur before vaccination.”

Science asserts that vaccination uptake is the answer. But Krahling argues that no amount of vaccinating with MMR will stop measles and mumps outbreaks. And the potential for vaccine-induced harm is very real - and age and dose dependent.

In other words, The Science™ would have us believe that measles is deadly and MMR is benign and life-saving. But the science I’m finding is assumptions and omissions all the way down.

Could it be that we wage different battles against pathogens based on both our ability to accurately perceive them and the quality and quantity of resources we have to dedicate to them? How does underlying toxic load impact that process?

Could it be that, depending on the intensity of our body’s effort to clear a pathogen, our immune systems get taxed and we need to convalesce and build back our strength?

Could it be that a hypervigilant/confused/traumatized system can sometimes overreact and ultimately do more harm than good? Or that a system with deficient resources may continue to deplete itself by repeatedly trying to clear a pathogen - sometimes successfully, but often unsuccessfully - lending to a chronic simmering taxation?

Science tries to convince us that only people in labs with electron microscopes and test tubes can answer those questions, but I call bullshit.

Let’s reclaim our place in this conversation. And then reclaim our medical decisions.