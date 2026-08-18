“Although it’s uncommon,” they say.

“Measles transmissions from vaccinated cases, although relatively uncommon, must be considered in public health investigations, as such transmissions can contribute to outbreaks,” wrote the authors, led by researchers at Public Health Ontario.

Notice these qualifiers never show up in headlines that talk about the rare risks attributed to measles infections (that are also associated with vaccines).

For the review, the scientists examined peer-reviewed studies, as well as reports published outside of traditional publishing to understand if those vaccinated against measles might spread the illness to others. Some people can experience secondary vaccine failure, in which a natural, gradual loss of vaccine-created immunity is amplified because there’s little circulating virus to boost the immune response. Across all included reports, 70 out of 890 vaccinated people (7.9%) passed measles to others, which caused 237 secondary cases of the illness. Thirty-one percent of the transmitters, 22 people, had received two doses of the measles vaccine… The most common symptoms among the 19 transmitters with symptom information were rash (16 people), fever (11) and cough (11). Most vaccinated people who spread measles experienced milder symptoms and a shorter illness than those who weren’t vaccinated. Most often, cough, breathing, or talking likely caused measles to spread.

This is called a limited hangout by the way. (In other words, we’re penetrating the wall of censorship that tried to prevent us from talking about this.)

Many of us have been screaming from the rooftops about this. The science, for those who were willing to look at it, has been there all along.

From The Lancet, February 4, 1989:

The clinical diagnosis was a mild MMR-vaccine-related reaction, with apparent transmission of measles between sibling, resulting from live attenuated Schwartz strain contained in the MMR vaccine. The Department of Health publication Immunization against Infectious Disease asserts that “children with post-vaccination symptoms are not infectious”. It offers not specific advice about the immunization of normal children whose siblings may be immunocompromised. In view of the probable transmission of the live measles vaccine, caution should be exercised when vaccinating normal children who have siblings with untreated malignancy or altered immunity. - David S. Millson

And so has the calculated burial of that evidence…

From The Lancet, February 25, 1989:

Extensive testing and experience with measles vaccine and MMR vaccine has not shown evidence of vaccine virus transmission to susceptible contacts. It would be wrong to modify current advice that “children with post vaccination symptoms are not infectious” on the basis of a clinical report unsubstantiated by laboratory evidence. Furthermore, Immunization Against Infectious Disease (pg 3) contains specific advice about immunocompromised children. “Siblings and close contacts of such children must be immunized against measles. Oral poliomyelitis vaccine (OPV) should not be given to these children, their siblings or other household contacts; inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine (IPV) should be used in its place. There is no risk of virus transmission following meals, mumps and rubella vaccines.” (emphasis mine)

Let’s start with an abstract that tells a bigger story about captured science. The story goes like this: Once upon a time, there was a 14-month old boy who was admitted to the hospital with an “impressive rash” thirteen days after receiving his MMR vaccination. He presented with symptoms that were just like measles and indeed the doctors confirmed he had measles. As a result of this, his mother was concerned and started to have doubts about giving her precious boy more shots. Additional tests would have been very useful in advancing our understanding about the potential of MMR to cause and potentially spread disease, but scientists decided that these “elaborate diagnostic procedures” would prove to be too stressful for parents. So science decided that that best path forward would be to “reassure parents.”

Now revisit the Disney measles outbreak that was used to eliminate religious exemptions (and effectively eliminate medical exemptions) in California:

During the measles outbreak in California in 2015, a large number of suspected cases occurred in recent vaccinees. Of the 194 measles virus sequences obtained in the United States in 2015, 73 were identified as vaccine sequences.

It’s time to review everything you think you know about measles and MMR vaccine.