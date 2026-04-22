On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Ombrew's avatar
Ombrew
8h

wait... what? RPDD and voucher for covid-19 mRNA vax? how? I've filed over a dozen requests for RPDD and have had several vouchers granted post approval for rare pediatric diseases; I cannot see how this would qualify under the regs and criteria for rare ped designation and a voucher in any scenario. will need to dig into this deeply. something is fishy.

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1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
4h

Yet more evidence that the FDA, like the TGA in Australia, is just a Harma appendage.

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