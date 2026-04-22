FDA has determined that MNEXSPIKE (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), approved May 30, 2025, meets the criteria for redeeming a priority review voucher.

Is it me or is there something profoundly manipulative about using this designation for Covid shots? It feels like a sickening use of a loophole.

I’m also now wondering if the concept of rare pediatric disease has always been exploited this way while families whose children suffer profoundly await a cure or any kind of relief for syndromes that no one seems to understand or know how to treat…. many of which parents link to vaccines.

Here’s what the FDA has to say about the rare pediatric disease PRV program:

The rare pediatric disease PRV program aims to incentivize drug development for rare pediatric diseases. Under this voucher program, a sponsor who receives an approval for a drug or biological product for a rare pediatric disease may qualify for a voucher that can be redeemed to receive priority review for a different product. The sponsor may also transfer or sell the voucher to another sponsor. FDA awards rare pediatric disease PRVs to sponsors of rare pediatric disease products that are approved and meet certain criteria. Prior to submitting a marketing application for its drug, a sponsor that plans to request a rare pediatric disease PRV may request rare pediatric disease designation.

For the children?

We don’t need to incentivize the development of another COVID shot. As of April 11, 2026, only 9.4% of children received the 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccine. Demand is understandably low. COVID-19 is considered rare in pediatric cases because only about 2% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are among children under 18. This suggests that children are among those least impacted by COVID.

Yet healthy young people who were encouraged by public health authorities to take one for the team did not escape the adverse events linked to the shots.

The rare disease PRV suggests that mNexspike offers some special benefit to the small population of children who are vulnerable to COVID, but does it?

The only clue that I can gather is this study that included participants “with at least 1 underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.”

Here’s how it’s detailed in the package insert:

In a separate observer-blind, active-controlled portion of Study 1, the immunogenicity of MNEXSPIKE was evaluated in participants 12 years of age and older in the United States. The study allowed for the inclusion of participants with stable pre-existing medical conditions, defined as disease not requiring significant change in therapy or hospitalization for worsening disease during the 2 months before enrollment, as well as participants with stable human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

There’s nothing here to indicate that Moderna is looking out for the needs of vulnerable children. This product is approved for use in individuals 65 and older, as well as those12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at higher risk of severe Covid outcomes.

I suspect Moderna was seeking the same thing NanoViricides was seeking when it applied for a Rare Pediatric Disease Drug Designation for its measles product:

A PRV carries immediate economic value. It is a tradable instrument, and recently has generally fetched around $160 million upon sale of the PRV to another company [1]. A PRV carries the benefit of accelerated approval of the drug for which it is used by the purchaser, which brings this value to the PRV.

The Grift that keeps Grifting

Meanwhile, here’s how a comparative safety trial played out between mNexspike and Sanofi’s protein-based vaccine Nuvaxovid:

Symptomatic reactions with Nuvaxovid were both milder and shorter than with mNexspike. Additionally, less than 10% of those who received Nuvaxovid experienced severe side effects—such as fatigue, headache or fever which prevented them from conducting their daily activities—compared to 20% of those who got mNexspike. As for injection site symptoms such as pain, redness and swelling, they were more than 75% more frequent for those who received Moderna’s shot…

The study achieved its primary endpoint with statistical significance, as 92% of those who took mNexspike experienced at least one systemic reaction within seven days, as opposed to 84% of those who had Nuvaxovid. Moderate-to-severe side effects occurred in 61% of mNexspike recipients compared to 43% of those who got a shot of Nuvaxovid…

Moderna gained FDA approval of mNEXPIKE in May of last year for adults 65 and older and for those ages 12 to 64 who have one or more underlying risk factors for severe COVID, such as asthma, diabetes or COPD. The shot proved itself in a study against Moderna’s COVID vaccine predecessor Spikevax.

Yikes.

Notice the absence of an inert placebo (again). THIS is how we ending up thinking that a vaccine that only produced systemic reactions in 84% of participants is a “better option.”

From mNexspike’s package insert:

Analyses of postmarketing data from use of authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, with onset of symptoms typically in the first week following vaccination. The observed risk has been highest in males 12 years through 24 years of age. Serious adverse events were reported by 2.7% of participants (n=156) who received MNEXSPIKE and 2.6% of participants (n=151) who received the comparator vaccine through a median follow-up of 8.8 months.

For EFFICACY, rest assured, the new shot is not inferior to the old shot (Spikevax): “MNEXSPIKE met the pre-specified noninferiority criterion of the lower bound of the 95% CI of the GMC ratio >0.667.”

When do we get to call out the scientific word salad for what it has become: A language that obscures the truth and advances bad medicine?