On Second Thought

On Second Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
Apr 13

A new slogan: Make common sense common again!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
6d

This was so eloquent. Thanks for sharing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Tomoko Rosen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture