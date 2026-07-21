On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Nathan's avatar
Nathan
6h

I've always liked your content and maybe we'll do an exclusive expose together, who knows. I've been deep in the research weeds of antibodies and how they're determined to be related to a specific affliction. It seems to be symptom-based because the tests are inadequate and the antibodies themselves are nonspecific in form. So to believe in vaccines you'd need to believe in viruses first which differ from, "germs" (a negative connotation ascribed to particular microbes), and that our bodies can be hijacked by these foreign invaders almost entirely at random. Words and definitions have been weaponized. It's very convenient for anyone in a killing business to sit at a desk while their targets consent to a slow suicide. Inhaling something that may cause a bit of respiratory distress versus a direct-to-bloodstream concoction with a random ailment outcome adventure seems a bit disproportionate. And yes, intramuscular shots are a myth. Muscles are filled with capillaries which are as alleyways connecting to main roads, then highways, then interstates. Meaning, the more muscular you are, the more capillaries, and contaminants introduced to your bloodstream hit your heart faster. This is me trying to amp your stack, not criticize your content 🙌 We're truly health workers united 🤝

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yantra's avatar
yantra
3h

i wonder how it is "needle free" if it is sub-dermal.

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