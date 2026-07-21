I’m a little late to this party… maybe you are, too.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed the world’s first (needle-free) vaccine designed by artificial intelligence. The pEVAC-PS vaccine, developed using Digitally Immune Optimised Synthetic Vaccine (DIOSynVax) technology, is being touted as a “universal vaccine” that could provide broad protection from thousands of variants of coronavirus variants.

DIOSynVax is a University of Cambridge offshoot with support from Cambridge Enterprise, the university’s commercialization arm.

The biggest clue I can find to suggest that DIOSynVax will somehow succeed regardless of study outcomes is its Advisory Board.

Dr. Emilio Emini - Former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute. 30+ year career in the biopharmaceutical industry in senior positions in anti-infectives and vaccines R&D, including Senior Vice President, Research, Merck.​

D r. Jim Tartaglia - Former VP R&D, Head of Vaccine Development and LCM Portfolio at Sanofi Pasteur. Over 30 year tenure in positions such as site head for R&D in Toronto and portfolio leadership roles. Executive Director of Research at Virogenetics Corporation of Troy, New York. “Jim is an inventor on over 20 patents relating to recombinant vaccines and has authored over 130 publications in the areas of molecular virology and recombinant vaccine technology. He participates as associate editor and/or reviewer for peer-reviewed journals.”

Dr. Frederick Hayden - Former medical officer in the Global Influenza Programme at the World Health Organization, influenza research coordinator at the Wellcome Trust (London).

Dr. John McCauley - Former Director of the Worldwide Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute in London and Co-chair of the scientific advisory board of GISAID.

It seems already too big to fail… which may explain the hopeful interpretation of some pretty unimpressive findings while the marketing of this product moves full speed ahead.

“We’ve converted vaccine development from being reactive to being future proof. Our vaccines will continue to provide protection against viruses even as they mutate into new strains. ” - Jonathan Heeney, Lead Scientific Researcher, Lab of Viral Zoonotics, University of Cambridge’s Department of Veterinary Medicine

Except it didn’t really work.

Here’s how the University of Cambridge describes its study results in a press release:

The vaccine triggered immune responses in the volunteers not only to SARS-CoV-2 and SARS, but to related bat viruses that could potentially jump from animals to humans and cause future pandemics.

Note the careful wording (and the seeding of potential threats). Triggering immune response is not the same as providing immunity.

This trial proves the safety of an entirely new way of designing vaccines.

You heard straight from the University of Cambridge. The safety of an entirely new way of designing vaccines - AI-designed vaccines - has been proven… with a trial involving 39 healthy volunteers.

The trial, involving 39 healthy volunteers, tested a vaccine designed to provide protection against multiple Sarbeco coronaviruses - the large group of viruses that occur in nature including SARS-CoV-2, which caused the COVID pandemic… This is the first time that a vaccine whose active component was designed entirely by computer simulations has been tested in humans. https://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/new-universal-vaccine-technology-could-protect-us-from-future-virus-outbreaks

The study that elicited such confidence was published in the Journal of Infection:

It’s an odd study, riddled with excuses and admissions (ie. heterogenous exposure histories introduced unavoidable immune bias, study couldn’t be blinded for safety reasons, modest and variable immune response) that somehow comes to the conclusion it needs to. The technology is safe and feasible, even if it can’t be deemed effective.

Like the headlines say, it passed.

Healthy volunteers aged 18 to 50 who had received two or three prior doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and without recent confirmed COVID-19 infection, were enrolled sequentially to receive a dose escalation regime of 0.2 mg, 0.4 mg, 0.8 mg, and 1.2 mg of pEVAC-PS, administered at day zero and day 28.

The vaccine was well tolerated at all four doses with no significant safety concerns elicited. Interpretation of immunogenicity outcomes was influenced by high baseline antibody levels and heterogeneous exposure histories due to ongoing waves of Omicron variant infections during recruitment, which differed across dose-escalation cohorts and introduced unavoidable immune bias.

Needle-free intradermal delivery of this novel computationally designed PanSarbeco vaccine was safe and well tolerated. Although immunogenicity was modest in the context of substantial pre-existing immunity, participants developed measurable responses to conserved, vaccine-encoded sarbecovirus epitopes, supporting the feasibility of this antigen design strategy. (emphasis mine)

Let's find out how researchers arrived here…

39 of the 180 volunteers who were screened for eligibility were enrolled in the study. (Does this mean 78% of volunteers were ineligible? And how does this translate into population-wide use?)

5 of the original 36 participants (14%) tested positive for COVID-19 between the first and second vaccine and were removed from the primary immunogenicity analysis and did not receive a second dose of vaccine.

1 participant was enrolled in error “due to a mistake in laboratory processing of their screening bloods” and was withdrawn following their first dose. (I wonder what made them circle back after the giving a first dose.)

1 participants (2.8%) tested positive for COVID-19 between their second dose of vaccine and the day 56 follow up visit.

3 new participants were then added to the study (to bring the total to 39).

In other words, nearly 17% of the people who were hand selected, via blood screening and lab work, to participate in this study tested positive for COVID-19 during the course of the study and were excluded from the primary immunogenicity analysis. (32 participants were included in the immunogenicity analysis.)

Here are the findings that support the vaccine’s safety:

No serious adverse reactions (SARs), suspected unexpected adverse reactions (SUSARs) or serious adverse events (SAEs) occurred. There were 15 adverse events of special interest, all of which were COVID-19 episodes which were of grade one or two severity and did not require medical attention. There were 121 unsolicited adverse events, all of which were grade one or two severity and 23 were deemed possibly, probably or definitely related to the vaccine. There were 12 laboratory adverse events considered clinically significant, all of which were grade one or two severity and self-resolved without intervention during the study. No clear changes in haematological or biochemical markers were detected over time (supp Fig. 1).

There were seven grade three systemic solicited adverse events experienced in group one, all of which occurred in one participant and were considered most likely due to intercurrent COVID-19 illness experienced coincidentally within the week following vaccination. (How is COVID-19 illness determined to be coincidence when this is regularly occurred after Covid shots?)

Interesting that significant adverse events were linked to Covid-illness during the trial of a vaccine designed to prevent Covid.

And then there’s this:

Although theoretically DNA vaccines could integrate into the host genome, this risk is extremely low.

How do they know that the risk is extremely low?

Moving on to immunogenicity (immune response):

While safety outcomes were encouraging, the immunogenicity of pEVAC-PS was modest and variable. Binding antibody responses were observed against the vaccine construct in Group 4 (1.2 mg), but the magnitude of the response was limited and did not increase predictably with higher doses.

Binding antibodies are non-neutralizing antibodies.

Here is Paul Offit explaining the issue of binding antibodies (at around 11:53):

So you have the neutralizing antibodies and you have the binding antibodies. You want to make sure that the quantity of the neutralizing antibodies that you have, and the persistence of those antibodies, is much greater than the binding antibodies. Because the binding antibodies could be dangerous and cause something called antibody-dependent enhancement.

Back to the study:

These findings are likely influenced by heterogeneous prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure and vaccination history among participants, which confounded baseline antibody levels and complicated interpretation of boosting effects.

The antibody responses measured over eight weeks reflected a combination of vaccine-induced immunity and potential pre-exposure to circulating variants

The study seems to repeatedly suggest that, because everyone has varying degrees of pre-existing immunity, it’s hard to discern the vaccine’s boosting effects. (But somehow, they’re able to discern coincidences.)

It does acknowledge, however, that:

The magnitude of change in neutralizing titres was small, suggesting that the neutralizing potency at these dose levels may not be sufficient for broad protection.

Remember, Paul Offit asserted that “you want to make sure that the quantity of the neutralizing antibodies that you have, and the persistence of those antibodies, is much greater than the binding antibodies….because the binding antibodies could be dangerous.” This study reports an increase in binding antibodies and acknowledges that the neutralizing potency at tested dose levels may be insufficient.

An earnest scientist might then consider that the grade three systemic adverse events attributed to Covid-19 illness was more than just a coincidence. But these authors didn’t. (Perhaps because so many of them work for the DIOSynVax.)

Discussing the study’s limitations, it states:

The study was conducted during evolving SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, resulting in unavoidable heterogeneity in participants infection and vaccination histories across dose groups…There was therefore different baseline immunogenicity between groups which will have influenced both the reactogenicity and immunogenicity results.

Your infection and vaccination history apparently influences how you will respond to this vaccine. I wonder how they’ll assess all of this when it’s given by a pharmacist at Walgreens.

By any metrics I’d want to use to determine safety and efficacy, this is a hard NO for me. It seems as though well-tolerated and feasible is the new “safe and effective.” The bar continues to drop.

But, but, but…

Despite these limitations, the study provides key first-in-human safety and feasibility data for DIOSynVax’s computationally designed antigen platform and demonstrates the feasibility and safety of needle-free intradermal DNA vaccine delivery.

DNA vaccines remain a valuable platform for rapid antigen prototyping due to their stability, ease of manufacture, and adaptability, although their immunogenicity in humans has historically been lower than that of mRNA vaccines… Despite the constraints, DNA vaccines offer key advantages, particularly in terms of storage and distribution, as they are generally more thermostable than mRNA vaccines and do not require ultra-cold chain logistics, making them well suited for use in low- and middle-income countries and in rapid-response scenarios.

This reasoning makes sense when you consider who funded this study.

I’m going to go ahead and guess that, regardless of how the remaining studies go, they’ll be touted as successes and things will move full speed ahead.

What makes me think this?

The foxes are building the hen house.

About the Authors

10 of the 18 study authors come straight from DIOSynVax. Three of the authors, including its Chief Scientific Officer and founder, Jonathan L. Heeney, are shareholders of DIOSYNVAX LTD. (You can listen to him make his case for vaccine mandates here.)

And it seems this company is just getting started…

Please. Read the studies. Sometimes that’s all it takes to know what’s not good for you.