On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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JacquelineP's avatar
JacquelineP
1d

Thanks. I was struck by the podcast and intended to do a re-watch, but now I don’t think I need to. I appreciate your comments and targeting of key segments. I will follow up on the links you’ve included. Lots to digest!

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1 reply by Ann Tomoko Rosen
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1d

He appears to be using gender and sex interchangeably, which is an extremely common error. There's no such thing as the gender of a fetus. Gender is not biology.

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