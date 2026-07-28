NOTE: I just wrote about this podcast in another post, but I think this conversation warrants a post of its own.

The first time I listened to this episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, I was driving, so I couldn’t see their faces. But I felt a tension between Joe Rogan and Zach Bush (or within myself) as I was listening, so I wanted to go back and look on YouTube.

It’s not that it wasn’t a respectful and cordial conversation. It was. But it seemed like work - the kind of work I hope we’ll all learn to do.

At times it felt more like a debate - more volley than resonance, egos and clashing ideas bumping into each other (or into mine?) - like hearing through a protected heart. Bush had evangelical vibes. Rogan took so many detours that Bush had to ask to finish the slide show he prepared 2 hours and 40 minutes into the interview as Rogan was thanking him for coming.

It was a little uncomfortable.

Seeing their faces softened it, I noticed. They were smiling at each other. And this primed me to hear it again, differently.

The first time I heard something careful and calculated. Someone hosting a podcast. Someone conveying a radical idea. Someone trying to stay on track. Someone trying to challenge. The second time, watching them, I heard two people trying to understand each other. It was a meaningful conversation in lots of ways.

It sat with me all weekend as I was immersed in the wild beauty of the Adirondacks. There’s definitely something here. To sit with. To take in. And it was really nice to do that in nature.

It started with a conversation about coffee (Bush drinks tea). And this first exchange set the stage.

ROGAN: Tea’s probably better for you, I guess. But, man, it’s so hard to know. Well, here, I’ll ask you. Because you’re a health expert. (laughter) How convenient. Because there’s all this conflicting information about coffee. Like some people say coffee’s really good for you. It’s like an amazing antioxidant. I has all these positive health benefits. And other people say, No, it dehydrates you. It’s bad for you. It’s too much caffeine. It’s bad for… what do you think? BUSH: I mean, I think this is one of the next advancements of humankind. We’re going to stop demonizing anything nature’s provided and we’re going to start looking at our relationship to it instead. And I think it’s fundamentally your relationship to coffee that’s going to determine whether it’s a health benefit or detrimental to who you are. There’s been so many fad diets, so many fad moments and the science has never supported any of it. The science is always looking at the human system as if it’s an isolated system, and studies the impact of a chemical, caffeine or otherwise, on it. You’re not an isolated system. And so if coffee is part of a complex ecosystem of your microbiome, the soil systems of your body, then it’s going to supercharge you into health. But if coffee sits there as a drug that is bypassing the felt sense of being human, then you’re probably undermining your potential to be alive fully and it’s becoming a distraction to life.

Bush goes deep. Quickly. Soon after, he launches into what he deems “the most disruptive conversation that’s ever been had.”

ROGAN: Ok. What’s the most disruptive thing you can say in the most disruptive conversation that’s ever been had? BUSH: Everything is perfect. ROGAN: What does that mean? BUSH: It means that everything that’s happening right now is actually a perfect manifestation of a maturation of a species. We don’t actually have a polycrisis going on. We’ve got a hospice moment. And the joy that I had as a hospice doctor was so different than when I was running ICUs and battling against death and failing against death every day. You change your perspective for a moment as a doctor and you suddenly are sitting by someone’s bed, and the victory is no longer staying alive longer, it’s integrating everything that’s happened. And I got to watch over and over again how humans, at that last few minutes of life, suddenly look back and realize their life was perfect. And I think that’s the exciting moment we’re in. We’re going to move past this polarized state of human perspective where we keep flipping the victim/perpetrator code and we use the savior mentality to keep that victim/perpetrator coin flipping to keep a mirage going… but in the hospice moment, you suddenly put that coin down and somebody starts dipping across the veil of the limited five senses of their brain and they start feeling an ecstatic moment where they realize, Oh my God, the whole thing was poetically perfect. All of the heartbreak, all of the estrangement, all of the disappointment, all of the insecurity. I did that for the experience and I felt everything a human can feel.. And you get to see somebody who just a moment ago thought their life was a failure. You know, difficult time with their kids, never became successful in their jobs, and they suddenly realize it had nothing to do with any of those metrics. It had to do with the experience of feeling everything a human being is capable of, which is probably one of the most unique experiences a soul can have. We are a very strange species for the limitations of our perception. And for that we get feel a lot. And that’s really blessed. And so I think we’re moving towards this moment as a species now. We’re on our hospice bed, we’ve been here 300,000 years in our current form, we’ve been given our hospice diagnosis. We’ve got a few decades left in this current form. At that moment when we put down that victim/perpetrator polarized sense of like he’s right/she’s wrong, she’s right/he’s wrong, we set that coin down, we’re suddenly going to have a hospice moment where everything suddenly makes sense and we understand why we did the journey together. We realize that those that we thought were our enemies or the biggest problems of our lives were holding polarity to a human experience. I was waiting for our deathbed moment because about 10% of hospice patients don’t die. They get discharged and go on to live a new life.

I kind of cringed when Bush said they were going to be having “the most disruptive conversation that’s ever been had” - it sounded so haughty. But this was pretty disruptive. To me anyway.

It flickers with resonance. I’ve thought things like this - visiting my dad in memory care has me questioning everything - but I never hold onto those thoughts for long enough to process them. They ring of truth and break my brain. Both. Meanwhile, the cynical part of me listened to this interview and poked holes, wanting to shut it down. Deciding what to embrace, what to fight and what to surrender to is hard. And lately a way of life.

So imagine trying to respond to this in a podcast interview.

Here’s how Rogan responded:

This is a wonderful perspective if sociopaths weren’t real.

They spend the next 2 1/2 hours coming from very different places (ie. ancient telepathic wisdom rooted in nature vs. evolving into Elon Musk’s AI/Universal high income utopia) and applying curiosity to access common ground. I found listening to them to be a meaningful experience.

Joe Rogan was all of us sitting across from Zach Bush, unable to take it all in…

Bush: I’m going to go back to my own lived experience here so we’re not like philosophically getting into any space that starts to sound woo. I want to ground this.

Rogan: Too late. We’re woo woo, bro. We’re on woo woo man. [laughter] We’re on Main Street in Woo Woo. We’re running red lights, son.

Zach Bush kept trying to get back to his central thesis and just barely managed to squeeze it into the last 10 minutes. Here is his chilling description of how we got to our hospice moment:

We are living a blunted human experience because we separate ourselves from nature.. We have established that nature is the context of a connected interconnected life. And so…this (slide) is looking at the effect of glyphosate on ATP, which is energy production per cubic centimeter… and so you’re producing about 1,600 picomoles per milligram of ATP. These are the mitochondria turning carbon chains of carbohydrates and fatty acids back into light energy. And so you’ve got this massive energy potential. And then within 30 minutes of introduction of just one part per million of glyphosate, which is a common amount that you would see in a lot of your chemical farmed food systems… we’ve seen this all the way down to 10 parts per billion, which is a thousand times smaller quantity here… and so at these levels you see a sudden collapse of the ATP production. So now imagine in 1976, we start eating foods with residues of this chemical and suddenly we shut down light per cubic centimeter for the first time in human history, more effectively than ever probably. So I’m going to show you on a population scale of billions of people what happens when you start to undermine the light per cubic centimeter. And so you started obesity in the 1980’s, four years after the introduction of this chemical to our food system. From there you end up seeing the collapse of the metabolism that we call diabetes. Diabetes is a condition that stems from the obesity in the liver. Obesity is not because you’re eating too many calories, it’s because the calories can no longer be burned at the mitochondrial level, which is where they should be ending up. So obesity happens when you’re eating 2,000, 3,000 calories a day and can only burn 1,500 calories a day because your mitochondria have been poisoned by an antibiotic that’s killing the bacteria in the soil just as they’re killing the bacteria inside your cells, which are mitochondria. And so, as we started seeing these increasing levels of glyphosate heading through the system, you end up with diabetes within a few years, because fat stored within the liver, which is where everything gets redirected to if it can’t burn in the cell, will ultimately give you insulin resistance. As you get insulin resistance the insulin cannot get the carbohydrates into the cell anyway, so now you’re starving twice. You can’t burn it at the mitochondrial level and you can’t get the sugar there. By the 1990’s we start to develop widespread allergies. The most energy demanding system in the body is the immune system. As the immune system started to fail in its metabolic capacity, relationships started to fail and we suddenly started developing a reactive relationship to the foods we were eating. Wheat in 1992 starts causing a massive allergy to gluten. And the glaiden compound in there reacts with glyphosate to synergistically fracture this metabolic capacity. We don’t have gluten sensitivity, we have a metabolic collapse that’s called glyphosate poisoning. I’ll show you the peer reviewed science we published from that. Within a couple years of allergy, which is basically overwhelm of the immune system to your environment, you ultimately end up with autoimmune disease. This is where your body can no longer sense what’s outside and what’s inside and your body becomes the enemy. So autoimmune disease is a steady destruction of your own body by your own immune system that can’t tell it’s you. You’ve lost cellular identity. Within a couple of years of that we develop neurological conditions - ADHD and autism in our children, Alzheimers and Parkinsons in our adults, as well as MS, ALS and all the other neurologic degenerative conditions in the middle. In a 2-year period they all went logarithmic. By the early 2000s we’re all starting to realize we’re in the middle of a cancer epidemic. This is when I was at the University of Virginia and developing chemotherapy. And so cancer epidemic launches. Initially it’s really obvious - leukemias, lymphomas, all these bone marrow things. Then, pretty soon, by the late 2000’s it’s solid tumors - it’s prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, all of them going logarithmic. And so just this explosion of cancer, and that’s not because there was more carcinogens around, it’s because there was less life. There was less light per cubic centimeter. So every time we go down this ladder, we’re seeing less metabolic capacity, less light per cubic centimeter. By the early 2010s we see this collapse of fertility around the world. Today 110 countries around the world are below the fertility rate necessary for replacement… United States is way below - 1.6 instead of 2.1. Infertility goes global. By the early 2010s endocrine disruption and genomic instability starts to occur. So these are things like methylation defects and we can no longer detox the body. So we develop stories about Lyme disease and all these conditions of infections when in fact it’s just toxicity that can no longer escape the body because we don’t have the repair and detox mechanisms there because the metabolism, the life, light energy per cubic centimeter is diminishing. Finally, we see the emergence of gender dysregulation happening in the womb. And so this has probably started in pockets around the world a couple decades ago, but by the 2010’s mid 15s, you see this happening regularly. And what’s happening here is the biology is staying at neutral. Every fetus ever developed in the womb of a woman starts at neutral, neither male nor female. It starts at neutral, then around 90 days of embryologic development, it requires an explosion of energy from the mitochondria within it. And it takes that 90 days really not to do anything at the human level, but you’re growing the garden. You’re growing the microbial garden inside the human to get ready for this massive energy discharge that’s going to polarize the body to become male or female. So to move from neutral to male or neutral to female requires this huge energetic thing that we call puberty. So the first puberty happens at 90 days in the womb. There’s another one that happens late phase in utero. Then there’s a more typical one you see at 4 or 5 years old, when you start to see differentiation of some of the physical features of boys and girls and then the classic one around 10 to 13 years old and then another one around 18 to 21. And then final burst that happens in your late 20s. So we go through all of these huge energetic discharges that create polarity, that move you away from neutral to one or the other of the sexes. And this isn’t like sex as a preference, this is literal neurologic expression. This is the neurology of the deep brain forming the behavioral traits of a human being to become male traits, female traits… this deep programming of biology as it goes away from center. By the time we had this much glyphosate in the system… this whole cascade from 1976 to 2020, you’re looking up this yellow line that’s traveling up there. That’s the amount of glyphosate sprayed into our global environment. Today we spray 3 billion to 4 billion pounds of glyphosate into our global soils…this is unbelievable amount of antibiotic. That much antibiotic has reduced the metabolic life force of our species and our planet to the point where we have a chronic disease explosion by the 1990s, an infertility collapse of the species and then gender dysregulation. So this is how a species goes extinct. It loses its metabolic capacity to concentrate light energy. Light per cubic centimeter is how life occurs. Biosis is the interconnected relationships that make life possible. You undermine those relationships, you decrease the number of those relationships per cubic centimeter, and you start to see this pattern evolving of a decrease in repair and regeneration. And so then, your rate of repair vs. your rate of injury suddenly goes out of whack. … So I’ve spent the last 15 years of my life building systems with people around us that are already tuning into this wider antenna to say “what does biology look like fully supported?” So we’ve created these online programs called Journey, which is journeying humanity back into natural systems to fully support, not only the biology and the way it repairs and regenerates, but to fully open up the antenna to remember what we were supposed to be doing here.

(Here’s a clip that’s a little easier to digest, that captures the essence of what Zach Bush believes.)

The conversation made me think of Dietrich Klinghardt explaining how glyphosate and other toxins destroy our pineal glands…

… and Evangeline Lilly and her appeal to preserving reverence and ceremony in the use of plant medicine…

… and Cameron Borg and his suggestion that cancer is rooted in disrupted communication…

… and the autistic community and the Telepathy Tapes.

And I wonder what we’ll do with this hospice moment.

I’m anxious, but I’m hopeful.