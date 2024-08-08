Yesterday I was shocked to learn that a federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit against Merck misled the CDC.

I”m still processing this.

From the ruling:.

Even if we assume, as the District Court did, that Merck made misrepresentations (i.e., false claims), based on our de novo review of these considerations, no reasonable jury could conclude that the representations were material to the CDC’s purchasing decisions.

Is it weird that the CDC’s considerations would not be impacted by fraud related to the efficacy of a vaccine?

And do judges now get to decide what a “reasonable jury” would conclude in the absence of a jury? (I’m back to thinking about Soros again…)

How do we get Merck, the FDA, the CDC and the people to care about the real impact of this deceit? Because it has real world impact. The deceit and subsequent release of MMR vaccine has likely realized more people’s worst fears about mumps by preventing infection until after a child can most safely and readily address it.

Protocol 7 director Andrew Wakefield explains here:

Merck realized in the 90’s that their mumps vaccine wasn’t working and they took many, many steps to cover that up and to essentially defraud the American public, the medical profession and others. And that’s what the story is about. And it’s based upon documents, actual documents obtained from that company that confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt what happened. It’s important in the context of safety. And you may say, Why? This film was about Merck’s fraud. It was about the efficacy, the protectiveness of the vaccine. It wasn’t working as well as they said it was working and that made it dangerous. Why? Because mumps in children is a trivial condition. That’s acknowledged by the CDC. Mumps in post pubertal adults is NOT trivial. You risk suffering testsicular inflammation and sterility or ovarian inflammation, brain inflammation. And so a vaccine that doesn’t work or only works for a limited amount of time, will make you susceptible to mumps again when you’re past puberty. When you’re in that at risk period. And so a vaccine that doesn’t work makes it a dangerous vaccine - makes mumps a more dangerous disease. And this is a very important thing to understand within the context of mumps. Merck certainly knew about it and continued to defraud the public despite that.

His warning tracks with similar ideas within Chinese medicine:

A childhood history of measles and/or influenza has been associated with lower cancer mortality. A history of chicken pox is associated with a reduced risk of brain cancer. A history of mumps is shown to be protective against ovarian cancer. Is it possible we’re depriving our immune systems of an opportunity to grow?

Ancient Wisdom

These observations align with the Chinese Medicine perspective that childhood “opportunistic infections” provide an opportunity to clear “fetal toxins” acquired from parents or during gestation. Naturally “yang”, children are generally well-equipped to clear these toxins, and symptoms of clearing (fever, rashes, etc) will tend to manifest when exposures or climatic influences promote their release. Since children are more yang, they are also likely to produce higher fevers. These childhood conditions are considered natural processes that ultimately strengthen immunity.

Chinese medicine acknowledges that some children with weak constitutions may have more difficulty effectively clearing these toxins. These are the children who may develop more serious and even life-threatening presentations of illness or subsequently develop more chronic conditions (incomplete clearing).

In response to some of these more serious reactions, modern medicine has focused on vaccination as a means of preventing these opportunistic expressions. But what impact has this had on a bigger picture of health?

From a CM perspective, vaccinations could theoretically help by putting a pathogen into latency when a child may not be strong enough to clear fetal toxins. However, latency comes at a cost as it consumes the body’s resources to maintain latency. These uncleared pathogens often resurface later in life (as cancers and chronic degenerative disease) when people no longer have adequate resources to maintain latency.

A Chinese medicine approach would seek to evaluate the constitution of the individual to determine the best course of action and would favor more tailored ways of either promoting latency or supporting clearing.

And then, of course, there’s the myriad of other issues around MMR…

You can watch Vaxxed for free here.

(Andy’s been trying to give us a shot at real informed consent for a loooong time. He had to give up medicine and turn to filmmaking to do it.)

In the meantime, it’s a good time to know your rights…