On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Rebecca
Aug 9, 2024

Wakefield is incredibly insightful and does amazing work.

The decision of those judges, while morally wrong, is technically correct. The CDC, FDA, etc. know that these companies are committing fraud and are complicit in it. Fraudulent claims have never stopped them from approving and then pushing pharmaceutical products.

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