On Second Thought

On Second Thought

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Why fall down rabbit holes with me?

I can’t answer that for you. I’m just here to make sure my own thoughts don’t calcify while I’m pummeled with official narratives. This is a space for curiosity.

Let’s explore some existential plot twists.

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