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Why is Moderna's New COVID mRNA vaccine getting a "Rare Pediatric Disease" Priority Review Voucher?
FDA has determined that MNEXSPIKE (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), approved May 30, 2025, meets the criteria for redeeming a priority review voucher.
15 hrs ago
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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Is BigPharma trying to expand MMR's market to include infants?
Step one: Pharmaceutical company creates a lucrative product.
Apr 14
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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Will Hollingsworth's "clear, well articulated argument" against a new AI data center lays out a familiar playbook.
“They want us to trust a trillion dollar industry that tells us with a straight face that they can suck 5 million gallons of water out of our ground, a…
Apr 13
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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Drug company acknowledges "Measles is a rare disease in the USA" as it applies as a Rare Pediatric Disease Drug that then qualifies it for…
Regulatory agencies and Pharma-sponsored industry trade organizations tell us ad nauseam that measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause…
Apr 11
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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March 2026
My Travel Diaries: Greece with Ross and the kids in 2014
Before Substack, I had a tiny subscription base of my own.
Mar 31
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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Brother-to-Sister Transmission of Measles After MMR: A short story about how consensus science makes observational data disappear
from the Lancet, 1989
Mar 27
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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How settled science obscures our understanding of MMR and Measles Transmission
When manufactured consensus is baked into the equation, we get trapped in a confirmation bias feedback loop.
Mar 25
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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The Meningitis Fear Campaign Doesn't Add Up
The Kent meningitis outbreak in the UK has sparked all kinds of hysteria.
Mar 19
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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MAHASPITAL: When alternative medicine meets institutional hubris and ignorance
I have to hand it to SNL.
Mar 19
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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SSPE and the misinformation that hides in incomplete truths about MMR/MMRV.
MMR is still exposure to measles
Mar 17
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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The Best Response to the Catholic Church's Support of Vaccines I've seen
Yesterday I posted this article on social media.
Mar 14
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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Could a Spike in Infant Deaths Be Linked to Spartanburg's MMR Vaccination Campaign?
Spartanburg County officials have been quick to link a spike in infant deaths to unsafe sleep environments.
Mar 7
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Ann Tomoko Rosen
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© 2026 Ann Tomoko Rosen
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