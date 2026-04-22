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Why is Moderna's New COVID mRNA vaccine getting a "Rare Pediatric Disease" Priority Review Voucher?
FDA has determined that MNEXSPIKE (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), approved May 30, 2025, meets the criteria for redeeming a priority review voucher.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
Is BigPharma trying to expand MMR's market to include infants?
Step one: Pharmaceutical company creates a lucrative product.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
Will Hollingsworth's "clear, well articulated argument" against a new AI data center lays out a familiar playbook.
“They want us to trust a trillion dollar industry that tells us with a straight face that they can suck 5 million gallons of water out of our ground, a…
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
Drug company acknowledges "Measles is a rare disease in the USA" as it applies as a Rare Pediatric Disease Drug that then qualifies it for…
Regulatory agencies and Pharma-sponsored industry trade organizations tell us ad nauseam that measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause…
  Ann Tomoko Rosen

March 2026

My Travel Diaries: Greece with Ross and the kids in 2014
Before Substack, I had a tiny subscription base of my own.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
Brother-to-Sister Transmission of Measles After MMR: A short story about how consensus science makes observational data disappear
from the Lancet, 1989
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
How settled science obscures our understanding of MMR and Measles Transmission
When manufactured consensus is baked into the equation, we get trapped in a confirmation bias feedback loop.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
The Meningitis Fear Campaign Doesn't Add Up
The Kent meningitis outbreak in the UK has sparked all kinds of hysteria.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
MAHASPITAL: When alternative medicine meets institutional hubris and ignorance
I have to hand it to SNL.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
SSPE and the misinformation that hides in incomplete truths about MMR/MMRV.
MMR is still exposure to measles
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
The Best Response to the Catholic Church's Support of Vaccines I've seen
Yesterday I posted this article on social media.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
Could a Spike in Infant Deaths Be Linked to Spartanburg's MMR Vaccination Campaign?
Spartanburg County officials have been quick to link a spike in infant deaths to unsafe sleep environments.
  Ann Tomoko Rosen
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